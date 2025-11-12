Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, 12 November 2025 at 07:00 p.m. EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on 12 November 2025

Date 12 November 2025 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code VERK Amount, shares 17,563 Average price/share (EUR) 4.0164 Total cost (EUR) 70,540.03

After the acquisitions Verkkokauppa.com Oyj holds a total of 233,430 treasury shares.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch





Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Blomster, CFO

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

jesper.blomster@verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

