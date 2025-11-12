DEADLINE ALERT for MRX, ATYR, and WPP: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX)

Class Period: May 16, 2024 – August 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company sold over-the-counter financial instruments to itself; (2) Marex had inconsistencies in its financial statements between its subsidiaries and related parties, including as to intercompany receivables and loans; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Marex’s financial statements could not be relied upon; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATYR)

Class Period: November 7, 2024 – September 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants created adverse facts concerning aTyr’s study design for EFZO-FIT, giving the false impression that Efzofitimod would meet its primary endpoint; (2) Defendants crafted a narrative that the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT study would provide a way for patients to fully remove steroids from their treatment plans; (3) there may be other factors that permit patients to completely remove steroids from their treatment plans; (4) thus, their Phase 3 EFZOFIT study failed to meet the primary endpoint in change from baseline in mean daily OCS dose at week 48; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WPP plc (NYSE: WPP)

Class Period: February 27, 2025 – July 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that WPP’s media arm was not truly equipped to handle the ongoing macroeconomic challenges while competing effectively and had instead begun to lose significant market share to its competitors; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

