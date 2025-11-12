First megawatt-hours delivered by Sarimay Solar, a 126-megawatt solar plant in Uzbekistan

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the first megawatt-hours of its 126-megawatt solar power plant located in Sarimay, in the Khorezm region of Uzbekistan. This milestone marks a decisive step towards the full commissioning of the site, with construction launched in May 2024 now reaching its final stage

Awarded through a public tender in December 2022 and backed by a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), this 180-hectare project features more than 180,000 bifacial solar panels, over 350 inverters, and a three-kilometer transmission line. Once fully operational, the plant will generate around 252 gigawatt-hours per year- enough to power 60,000 residents - and avoid more than 140,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

Financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) with support from the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus, Voltalia has led the project from development through engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) supervision as well as operations, with maintenance planned once the plant becomes operational.

Aligned with Voltalia’s mission to provide renewable energy while generating positive environmental and social impact, the Sarimay project includes extensive initiatives such as planting 2.65 million Haloxylon persicum shrubs to restore local ecosystems. Voltalia also supports surrounding communities, including local schools, to promote education and training. At the peak of construction, approximately 776 workers were mobilized on site, 85% of whom were local. All activities were conducted in strict compliance with Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) standards to ensure safe and responsible working conditions.

Building on Sarimay’s success, Voltalia is developing a second major project in Uzbekistan: Artemisya, a 500-hectare hybrid complex, with the first phase delivering 100 megawatts of wind power and 100 megawatts / 200 megawatt-hours of storage. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with commissioning planned for late 2027. Artemisya will generate approximately 383 gigawatt-hours per year, further strengthening Uzbekistan’s renewable energy capacity.

Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia, stated: "The first megawatt-hours from Sarimay marks a major achievement for Voltalia in Central Asia. Successfully completing this 126-megawatt solar project demonstrates our ability to deliver large-scale renewable solutions that benefit both the environment and local communities. We are excited to build on this momentum with our upcoming Artemisya project, which will further strengthen Uzbekistan’s renewable energy capacity and support the country’s energy transition goals for 2030."

Next on the agenda: Q4 Turnover 2025, on January 28th, 2026 (post-closing)

