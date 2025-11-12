Onspire Health Marketing Launches Answer Engine Optimization Solution

Kansas City, MO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI-powered search continues to transform how patients find care, Onspire Health Marketing today announced the launch of AEO Advantage, a new Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) solution. AEO Advantage is expertly designed to help medical practices, med spas, and specialty providers stay visible and chosen across emerging search platforms.

For decades, the experts at Onspire Health Marketing have helped medical practices grow through data-driven digital marketing strategies. AEO Advantage builds on that foundation, combining proven SEO best practices with the next generation of search optimization – and tailoring it specifically for healthcare.

“Search behavior is evolving faster than most practices can keep up,” said Tucker Worster, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Onspire Health Marketing.

“Patients aren’t just typing into Google anymore – now they’re asking voice assistants, using AI tools like ChatGPT, and discovering care providers on social platforms. AEO Advantage helps practices show up wherever those conversations are happening, ensuring their information is recognized, trusted, and chosen.”

Where conventional SEO focuses primarily on ranking in Google results, AEO ensures content is structured, accurate, and discoverable across the growing range of channels – including AI-driven tools like ChatGPT, voice assistants like Siri and Alexa, and visual discovery platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Through AEO Advantage, practices can expect:

Expanded visibility across AI summaries, voice results, and more

Enhanced local authority for “near me” and specialty-based searches

Better conversion rates by reaching patients who are ready to act

Comprehensive transparency through analytics and performance reporting

Experts at Onspire say AEO doesn’t replace SEO – it enhances it. By layering next-generation optimization on top of proven SEO foundations, Onspire helps practices strengthen both short- and long-term visibility in an increasingly fragmented search ecosystem.

“Our goal is to simplify what’s become an incredibly complex digital environment,” said Jeff Provost, Onspire’s chief operating officer. “We handle the technical work behind AEO so providers can focus on what matters most: delivering excellent patient care.”

AEO Advantage is available now for medical practices nationwide. Learn more at onspirehealthmarketing.com/aeo[DM1] [MS2] .

About Onspire Health Marketing

Onspire Health Marketing ignites long-term, sustainable growth for hospitals, medical specialties, and healthcare practices nationwide. Combining digital innovation, data-driven strategy, and deep healthcare expertise, Onspire delivers full-service marketing solutions that build trust, accelerate patient acquisition, and future-proof visibility. Learn more at onspirehealthmarketing.com.