ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Half-yearly Report

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2025.

Financial Summary

31 August 2025 31 August 2024 28 February 2025 Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 49.2p 51.5p 50.2p Dividends paid per share since conversion/ consolidation 82.65p 79.9p 81.15p Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid) 131.85p 131.4p 131.35p Net assets (£’000) 158,454 162,172 156,822





Dividend

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.25p per share which will be paid on 30 January 2026 to Shareholders on the register at 9 January 2026. The dividend represents a cash return of 2.6% on the opening NAV per share at 1 March 2025, adjusted for the August dividend of 1.5p per share. The payment of this interim dividend will result in an equivalent reduction in the Company’s NAV per share.

The Half-yearly Report can be downloaded from the following website: https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/shareholder-area.

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

