Propensity Named a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms

EXETER, N.H., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propensity , the leading contact-level ABM platform, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms, marking its first recognition in the report. Propensity was named a Challenger for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

This recognition follows a year of rapid growth and innovation for Propensity. Earlier in 2025, the company was also named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, underscoring its continued momentum and customer adoption across industries.

“Being recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in our first year on the Magic Quadrant for us validates Propensity as the future of ABM,” said Sumner Vanderhoof, CEO of Propensity. “We’re redefining what ABM looks like for modern go-to-market teams, and we’re just getting started.”

Propensity’s product roadmap continues to advance the future of ABM, with recent innovations such as contact-level website deanonymization and AI asset generation already live. The company continues to deliver on its mission to be the best B2B targeting platform in the world, bringing together the strongest B2B data, contextual advertising, geofencing, and ABM, and extending reach to new channels like TikTok and Prime Video.

Propensity continues to deliver measurable value for customers while driving innovation across the ABM landscape.

Gartner Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Account-Based Marketing Platforms, By: Jenifer Silverstein, Ray Pun, Upasna Chandna, Chris Chandler, November 6, 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Propensity

Propensity is the leading ABM platform for modern marketers, empowering teams to see and act on contact-level intent across every channel. With unified data, omnichannel reach, and AI-powered insights, Propensity helps organizations move from accounts to people and from awareness to predictable revenue.

Media Contact

Lacey Budd

lacey@propensity.com