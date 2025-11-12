Network Optix Marks a Decade on the Inc. 5000 List, Poised for Strategic Investment and Global Expansion

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Network Optix (Nx), a global leader in intelligent video software and solutions, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the tenth consecutive year. Achieving a 61% growth rate over the past three years, Network Optix continues to demonstrate sustained performance, profitability, and innovation across its worldwide customer base.

A Decade of Sustained, Profitable Growth

Founded in 2010, Network Optix develops intelligent video software powering video systems in more than 180 countries. Its technology enables partners and organizations to transform video into actionable data for smarter, faster operational decisions across sectors including smart cities, transportation, critical infrastructure, and retail.

Over the past decade, the company’s consistent inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list underscores Nx’s ability to pair innovation with sustainable profitability, a rare distinction in today’s competitive technology landscape.

Positioned for the Next Stage

Building on its proven foundation, Network Optix is entering a new stage of strategic expansion, deepening its global partner network, accelerating R&D, and exploring opportunities for strategic capital investment to amplify market reach and product growth.

“Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for ten consecutive years is more than an achievement; it’s a testament to long-term trust from our customers, partners, and team,” said Nathan Wheeler, CEO of Network Optix. “As we look to the next decade, we’re focused on scaling a new generation of intelligent video solutions that will power data-driven operations across industries worldwide.”