New York, USA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. compliant fintech organization THEVGPRO has officially launched the "Digital Reserve Program," aiming to establish a foundational trust layer for global digital finance composed of verifiable on-chain real assets. The initial reserve assets include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and mainstream stablecoins USDC and USDT. This program is designed to enhance the platform's financial stability and risk resistance, providing long-term funding support for education, asset management, and clearing systems.







THEVGPRO states that the reserve system adheres to three main principles: "high security, strong liquidity, and verifiability." BTC represents long-term value against inflation, ETH supports the smart contract ecosystem, while USDC and USDT provide stable liquidity. Unlike common tokenized financing models in the industry, THEVGPRO’s reserves are entirely composed of mainstream on-chain assets, without issuing platform tokens or fundraising actions, ensuring the authenticity, transparency, and auditability of the assets. This structure grants it extremely high financial security and long-term credibility under regulatory frameworks.







As a formally registered entity in the U.S. (registration number 20258162886), THEVGPRO has obtained an MSB registration license from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Treasury Department (license number 31000314115870) and holds a federal tax identification number EIN 39-5056252 from the IRS. The company is currently in Good Standing status with the state government and continues to operate in compliance. All reserve assets are custodied by regulated financial institutions, employing MPC (Multi-Party Computation) technology and a cold-hot wallet separation mechanism to ensure fund safety. THEVGPRO will release independent quarterly reserve audit reports issued by international auditing firms, disclosing reserve balances and safety ratios to achieve complete transparency in trust verification.







THEVGPRO's Chief Compliance Officer stated, "Compliance is our baseline, and transparency is our belief. THEVGPRO's mission is to replace the long-standing trust gap in the industry with real assets and verifiable mechanisms." She noted that many platforms in the traditional crypto industry rely on token issuance and internal fund circulation, which concentrates risk and lacks auditing mechanisms. In contrast, THEVGPRO opts for a "real reserve + audit transparency" model to establish a stable ecosystem, representing a significant step toward grounding digital finance.



This reserve program will provide long-term support for THEVGPRO's core business modules, including educational finance, asset management, and cross-border clearing. In education, reserve funds will be used for course settlements and learning incentives; in asset management, for risk hedging and yield smoothing; and within the clearing system, the reserve pool will act as an immediate settlement security fund, enhancing global liquidity and payment efficiency. The Chief Financial Officer remarked, "Our reserves are not speculative tools but serve as the financial foundation of the THEVGPRO ecosystem. Through robust reserves, we empower education and asset management with truly sustainable financial support."







THEVGPRO's reserve system not only serves itself but is also a core component of its "Global Trust Project." The company plans to expand its BTC and ETH reserves in the next two years and introduce multi-currency clearing interfaces, collaborating with international auditing agencies and banks to form a complete closed loop of "on-chain assets—off-chain audits—regulatory synchronization." This mechanism will set the standard for transparency in the digital finance field, providing verifiable trust channels for institutional investors and educational platforms.



THEVGPRO's CEO stated, "In the traditional financial system, central bank foreign exchange reserves represent national credit; in the digital financial system, THEVGPRO is building a 'reserve trust layer' for Web3. We believe that trust should come from verifiable facts, not promises." Henderson emphasized the company's adherence to the principle of "no tokenization, no reliance on fundraising,” ensuring all asset operations are conducted within a traceable regulatory framework. This is also why THEVGPRO is regarded as one of the "most robust compliant digital finance institutions" in the industry.







Currently, THEVGPRO serves 500,000 registered users worldwide, with assets under management (AUM) exceeding $800 million and a monthly trading volume surpassing $500 million. The company plans to expand its educational and asset management businesses in North America, Europe, and the Middle East over the next three years, forming a global compliant trust network.



THEVGPRO emphasizes that reserve assets are not investment financial products and are not intended for public fundraising or solicitation. The company will continue to focus on education, technology, and transparent operations to promote compliance and institutional development in the digital asset industry. With the implementation of the reserve program, THEVGPRO aims to take on the role of a "trust infrastructure provider" in the future digital finance system, becoming one of the institutions with the most long-term value and regulatory trust in the industry.



"In this new financial era, THEVGPRO's goal is not to become the largest platform, but the most trusted financial institution." — THEVGPRO CEO



