HRCI and SixFifty Partner to Deliver a Best-in-Class Employee Handbook Solution for HR Professionals

Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SixFifty, the leader in HR and employment law compliance software, and HRCI, the premier credentialing and learning organization for HR professionals, today announced a new partnership to offer a best-in-class employee handbook solution for members of the HRCI community.





HRCI Handbook Builder

Through this partnership, HRCI community members will receive access to an affordable $399 annual subscription to SixFifty’s employee handbook builder, enabling the creation of customized, compliant employee handbooks for all 50 states and Washington, D.C.



“SixFifty was built to help HR professionals manage multi-state compliance confidently, which is no easy task given how complex the law continues to get year after year,” said Kimball Dean Parker, founder and CEO at SixFifty.



“We’re proud to partner with HRCI to bring this powerful tool to their community of certified professionals, which will not only help the HRCI community save time and money on compliance for their organization, but advance their members’ personal expertise in employment law,” said Parker.

SixFifty’s employee handbook tool is designed to be the most comprehensive and customizable offering of its kind on the market. It features legally sound policies written in plain language that reflect current federal, state, city, and certain county-specific laws, making it simple for HR professionals to both understand and implement compliance requirements (at a fraction of the cost of using a lawyer to draft a handbook).

HRCI’s handbook subscription offering with SixFifty includes:

Over 100 individual, customizable policies , which can be generated and customized within SixFifty’s guided employee handbook builder or as one-off documents outside of a central handbook

, which can be generated and customized within SixFifty’s guided employee handbook builder or as one-off documents outside of a central handbook SixFifty’s state addenda builder for employers managing multi-state workforces or expanding into new states for the first time

for employers managing multi-state workforces or expanding into new states for the first time A policy comparison chart to help HR professionals easily identify differences in state requirements

to help HR professionals easily identify differences in state requirements Ongoing legal updates to ensure all policies remain current and compliant, accessible via customizable notifications or in a compliance calendar view, so HR teams can plan ahead on policy changes

“HRCI is committed to empowering our community with tools that make a real impact in their daily work,” said Dr. Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI. “This partnership with SixFifty strengthens the HR professional’s toolkit, bringing a practical, affordable compliance solution that saves time, reduces risk, and supports the confidence and credibility that define the HRCI-certified community.”

HRCI community members who subscribe also gain access to SixFifty’s in-app support resources—including an on-demand help center and live chat for assistance with using the platform or understanding legal update entries.

The new HRCI employee handbook offering will be available starting November 12, 2025. To learn more or subscribe, click here.

About SixFifty



SixFifty provides automated employment law solutions for HR teams and small business owners to navigate complex compliance requirements. With tools that generate compliant documents, track legal updates, and adapt to changes in real time, SixFifty helps organizations stay compliant across all 50 states.

About HRCI



HRCI is the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. HRCI helps HR professionals and businesses achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and by administering eight global individual certifications and three organizational certifications. Today, more than 500,000 HR professionals in more than 150 countries have achieved HRCI certification as a mark of high professional distinction.

