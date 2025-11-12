Arcjet Expands Framework Support with Native Nuxt and React Router SDKs

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcjet , the security platform that ships with your code, today announced the release of native Software Development Kits (SDKs) for Nuxt and React Router, extending its developer-first security approach to two of the fastest-growing JavaScript frameworks.

Arcjet's new Nuxt SDK enables Vue developers to integrate security directly into their applications with minimal configuration, while the React Router SDK brings Arcjet's protection model to teams building server-aware React applications. Both SDKs maintain Arcjet's core principle: security should be configured in code, not bolted on through separate infrastructure.

Security Tools that Match Development Frameworks

With Nuxt now part of the Vercel ecosystem, developers need security tools that integrate seamlessly with modern deployment workflows.

React Router has evolved into a comprehensive framework for building full-stack React applications, making code-level security essential for teams protecting both client and server logic.

Developers using these frameworks previously had to integrate disparate security controls manually, creating complexity and delaying implementation. Arcjet's native integrations solve this by fitting security into the development patterns teams already use.

"Framework-native security reduces friction and increases adoption," said David Mytton, Arcjet founder and CEO. "Developers choose Nuxt and React Router because they fit their workflow. We're building Arcjet the same way - security that speaks the language of your framework, not infrastructure you have to learn separately."

“Nuxt is built around the idea that performance, simplicity, and security can coexist. We’re excited to see Arcjet extend that vision by integrating directly into Nuxt, giving developers the ability to adopt best-in-class security while maintaining the seamless experience they expect from our ecosystem,” said Daniel Roe, Nuxt Project Lead.

How Arcjet Works with Nuxt and React Router

Arcjet provides security controls that execute directly inside application code, analyzing each request with full context about user behavior, application state, and business logic. Both new SDKs enable developers to:

Protect at the code level : Security rules run in the same environment as application logic, with access to user sessions, route parameters, and business context that network-layer tools cannot see.

: Security rules run in the same environment as application logic, with access to user sessions, route parameters, and business context that network-layer tools cannot see. Configure security as code : Developers define protection rules in their codebase using the same configuration patterns as the rest of their application - no separate dashboards or external policy management.

: Developers define protection rules in their codebase using the same configuration patterns as the rest of their application - no separate dashboards or external policy management. Deploy with zero infrastructure : Arcjet handles rate limit tracking, bot detection models, and security rule updates without requiring teams to deploy any infrastructure or manage security infrastructure.

: Arcjet handles rate limit tracking, bot detection models, and security rule updates without requiring teams to deploy any infrastructure or manage security infrastructure. Test security in development: The same Arcjet code runs on developer laptops, in staging environments, and in production, allowing teams to validate security configurations before deployment.

Framework-Specific Features

The Nuxt SDK (@arcjet/nuxt) integrates with Nuxt's server utilities and configuration patterns, enabling developers to protect server routes, API endpoints, and middleware with security rules that feel native to the Nuxt ecosystem. Nuxt developers can now apply bot protection, rate limiting, Shield WAF, email validation, and sensitive information detection using familiar Nuxt development patterns.

The React Router SDK (@arcjet/react-router) supports React Router v7 and aligns with the framework's evolution from client-side routing library to full-stack application framework. The SDK provides the same secure-by-default protection model Arcjet offers for Remix, adapted to React Router's conventions and workflows.

Both SDKs provide Arcjet's complete security feature set:

Bot protection - Manage traffic from automated clients with configurable allow/deny lists

- Manage traffic from automated clients with configurable allow/deny lists Rate limiting - Prevent abuse with flexible request limits based on user identity, IP, or custom keys

- Prevent abuse with flexible request limits based on user identity, IP, or custom keys Shield WAF - Block OWASP Top 10 attacks including SQL injection and XSS

- Block OWASP Top 10 attacks including SQL injection and XSS Email validation - Prevent fake signups with domain verification and disposable email blocking

- Prevent fake signups with domain verification and disposable email blocking Signup form protection - Combine rate limiting, bot detection, and email validation in one rule

- Combine rate limiting, bot detection, and email validation in one rule Sensitive information detection - Block PII before it reaches your application

- Block PII before it reaches your application Local AI security model - Analyze requests using local inference for context-aware threat detection



Growing Momentum

The Nuxt and React Router SDK releases follow Arcjet's October 2025 announcement of its local AI security model and $8.3 million Series A funding round. Arcjet is deployed in over 500 production applications by more than 1,000 developers, demonstrating strong adoption among teams seeking security that integrates with modern development workflows rather than requiring separate operational overhead.

Availability

The Nuxt and React Router SDKs are available now at no cost for developers getting started. Teams can begin integrating Arcjet security in minutes with a free account.

Get Started:

Nuxt SDK documentation: https://docs.arcjet.com/get-started/quick-start?f=nuxt

React Router SDK documentation: https://docs.arcjet.com/get-started/?f=react-router

Full documentation: https://docs.arcjet.com

Create a free account: https://app.arcjet.com

About Arcjet

Arcjet is building the security platform that ships with your code - expert security AI embedded in every request. Built to integrate directly into modern codebases, Arcjet enables fast-growing teams to embed security into their codebase without sacrificing flexibility. Founded in 2023 by David Mytton, Arcjet is already deployed in 500+ production apps and backed by Plural, Ott Kaukver, Andreessen Horowitz, Seedcamp, and 20+ leading devtools & security angels. https://arcjet.com/

Arcjet press contact: Jason Throckmorton, jason@titletk.co