Shots Podcast Network Joins Cumulus Podcast Network, Bringing Unfiltered Entertainment to Millions of Listeners

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media today announced a major expansion of its podcast portfolio with the addition of the Shots Podcast Network podcasts to the Cumulus Podcast Network, marking a new era of creator-led audio entertainment. As part of Westwood One’s portfolio, The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes the Shots Podcast Network with this new partnership. Shots Podcast Network continues to develop, produce, and own all content.

The Shots Podcast Network is a powerhouse in digital media, known for its unapologetic style, viral content, and massive fanbase. The network includes hit shows like the flagship Full Send Podcast, hosted by Kyle Forgeard; One Night with Steiny, featuring Aaron “Steiny” Steinberg; and The Rush with Maxx, hosted by NFL star Maxx Crosby.

Full Send Podcast

With over 2.2 million YouTube subscribers and more than 430 million views across its channels, Full Send has become a cultural phenomenon, attracting high-profile guests such as Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Mike Tyson, Dana White, and Stephen A. Smith. Blending long-form interviews with raw, off-the-cuff commentary, the Full Send Podcast is a favorite among young adult audiences. Its success is driven by the NELK Boys’ ability to connect with fans through humor, controversy, and authenticity — a formula that has propelled the brand into mainstream media, merchandise, and even beverage ventures like Happy Dad Hard Seltzer.

One Night with Steiny

Hosted by Aaron “Steiny” Steinberg, One Night with Steiny is a fast-rising comedic interview podcast that blends humor, pop culture, and unfiltered conversations with celebrities, influencers, and viral personalities. With over 190,000 YouTube subscribers and millions of views across episodes, Steiny’s show delivers raw, entertaining content that resonates with a wide and diverse audience. The show is part of the Shots Podcast Network and continues to climb the charts in comedy interviews.

The Rush with Maxx Crosby

NFL All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby brings fans behind the scenes of the football world in The Rush, a weekly podcast co-hosted with Brogan Roback and Darien Terrell. With exclusive insights into Raiders games, candid interviews with top athletes, and commentary on the league’s fiercest pass rushers, The Rush has become a must-listen for football fans. The show features guests like Davante Adams, Cam Jordan, and Chris Long, and is available on YouTube and all major podcast platforms. Crosby’s authentic storytelling and locker-room camaraderie make The Rush a standout in sports podcasting.

John Shahidi, CEO of Shots Podcast Network, said: “This partnership with Cumulus is a game-changer. Their infrastructure allows us to amplify our creators and connect with audiences in new ways. We’re excited to grow the Shots Podcast Network and continue pushing boundaries in podcasting.”

Collin Jones, President of Westwood One and Cumulus Podcast Network, said: “Shots is one of the most dynamic and influential creator networks in media today. Their fearless approach to content and ability to engage millions of fans makes them a perfect fit for the Cumulus Podcast Network. We’re thrilled to welcome John, and the entire Shots team.”

Listeners can find Shots Podcast Network podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and across the Cumulus Podcast Network’s digital platforms. New episodes drop weekly, featuring exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and the signature Shots style that fans know and love.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month – wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 399 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact, and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information, visit www.cumulusmedia.com .