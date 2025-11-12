Nerdio recognized as 2025 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Finalist

Chicago, IL, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio today announced it has been named a Finalist for the 2025 Americas Partner of the Year SDC Canada Award. The company received recognition among a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and successfully delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies.

“Being recognized by Microsoft as a Partner of the Year finalist for the third time—and once as a winner—is an incredible honor that underscores Nerdio’s deep alignment with Microsoft’s vision for the cloud. From day one, we’ve been 100% focused on Microsoft Cloud technologies. Every ounce of our R&D is purpose-built to help enterprises of all sizes deploy, manage, and optimize Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Intune environments with greater efficiency and confidence. This recognition highlights our shared mission with Microsoft to simplify and accelerate cloud transformation for organizations of all sizes.”

- Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and Co-Founder, Nerdio

This honor follows a landmark year for Nerdio. In 2025, the company announced its $500 Million Series C funding round from General Atlantic and surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR)—a milestone achieved in just five years. Today, Nerdio empowers more than 20,000 customers and more than 5 million users across SMB, midsize, and enterprise organizations to manage and optimize native Microsoft Cloud technologies while using fewer IT resources. Utilized by leading organizations, including Carvana, ASDA, Oregon State University College

of Business, Chevron, and Carnival Cruise Line, Nerdio continues to deliver on its mission to streamline the lives of IT professionals and maximize their end-user computing investments. These milestones underscore the company’s rapid growth, partner-first approach, and dedication to helping organizations realize the full potential of Microsoft Azure.

The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards acknowledges Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. The award selections are categorized, with honorees selected from a pool of over 2,000 submitted nominations. Nerdio was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the SDC category for the Canada region.

About Nerdio

Nerdio is a leading provider of powerful, simplified cloud management solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by enterprise IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs) alike, Nerdio equips organizations with seamless, cost-effective management tools for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, and comprehensive Microsoft 365 solutions.

With thousands of customers worldwide, Nerdio accelerates cloud adoption, enabling companies to thrive in an era of hybrid work by providing modern, future-proof technology that adapts to evolving workplace needs. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

