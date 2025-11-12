King US Bidco, Inc. Announces the Pricing of Its €750,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Secured Notes Due 2032

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King US Bidco, Inc. (the “Issuer”), a Delaware corporation, that will be indirectly owned by investment funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and investment funds managed and/or advised by Triton Investments Advisers LLP and/or its affiliates, announced today it has successfully priced €750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Floating Rate Senior Secured Notes due 2032 (the “Notes”) at an issue price of 100.000% in an offering (the “Offering”) that will be exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will bear interest at a rate equal to the three-month EURIBOR (with a floor of 0%), reset quarterly, plus 3.25%. The Offering is expected to close on December 1, 2025 (the “Issue Date”) subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will mature on December 1, 2032.

The issuance of the Notes may occur prior to the completion of the Acquisition (as defined herein). If so, on the Issue Date, the Issuer expects to deposit the gross proceeds from the Offering into an escrow account. Upon release of the proceeds from the escrow account, proceeds from the Offering will be used, together with cash from equity contributions, to: (i) fund the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of 100% of the share capital of Kelvion Thermal Solutions Holding GmbH and Mangrove GermanCo I GmbH (the “Target Companies”); (ii) redeem in full €525.0 million aggregate principal amount of the existing senior secured floating rate notes due 2029 of the Target Companies’ parent (the “Existing Notes”); (iii) repay the aggregate principal amount of borrowings, if any, drawn under the Target Companies’ existing senior secured facilities as of the closing of the Acquisition; and (iv) pay certain costs, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the transactions, including underwriting, financial advisory, legal, accounting, ratings advisory and other transaction costs and professional fees and expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Issuer contain forward-looking statements. In particular, statements using words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “foresee,” “might,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track,” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the Issuer’s current views, plans or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by the Issuer or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statement speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

