Toll Brothers Georgia Division Honored at the 2025 OBIE Awards

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced that its Georgia Division received multiple honors at the 2025 OBIE Awards, presented by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association and the Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council. Now in its 45th year, the annual OBIE Awards recognize excellence in home building, remodeling, marketing, and personal achievement within the home building industry.

The Toll Brothers Georgia Division was recognized across several categories, showcasing exceptional design, craftsmanship, and innovation throughout its communities. The division’s award-winning projects include:





“We are honored to be recognized among the best in the Georgia homebuilding industry,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “These awards reflect the dedication of our talented team and partners who bring our vision of luxury living to life across every home and community we build.”

Toll Brothers continues to expand its presence in highly sought-after locations across the Greater Atlanta area, offering distinctive architecture and outstanding personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience.

For more information about Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc48422d-816a-4ce6-a75f-115f67bc8585

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83674dfb-3c7c-4dc7-ac70-c71a8d1a3350

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)