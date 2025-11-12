Anterix Launches Groundbreaking Utility Tower Access Product with Crown Castle to Accelerate 900 MHz Private Network Deployments

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), the nation’s leader in private wireless broadband for critical infrastructure, and Crown Castle, one of the nation’s largest tower companies, today announced a powerful new turnkey tower service to help utilities deploy 900 MHz private LTE networks faster, smarter, and more cost-effectively.

The new Anterix TowerX™ delivers a turnkey, streamlined path to 900 MHz private wireless network deployments, combining a portfolio of qualified tower sites with comprehensive site development. TowerX standardizes processes, leverages collective experience, and delivers measurable benefits—helping utilities control costs, reduce project delays, and ensure tower assets are optimized for long-term operational needs.

Utilities participating in TowerX will have access to a broad network of tower infrastructure across the U.S.—including Crown Castle’s 40,000+ sites—enabling faster deployment of 900 MHz private wireless networks. This collaborative approach provides a more efficient path to connect critical assets, strengthen operational resilience, and enable grid modernization at scale.

“Every resilient grid starts with resilient infrastructure,” said Scott Lang, Anterix President & CEO. “TowerX is another example of Anterix’s role with our utility customers beyond simply offering spectrum, as it provides the infrastructure and insight utilities need to modernize their grids. Together with Crown Castle we’re reducing barriers, simplifying deployment, and helping utilities build smarter, stronger, and more secure private wireless networks.”

“Utilities are at the center of the nation’s energy security, and reliable communications are fundamental to that mission,” said Dwayne Townsend, Vice President, Tower National Accounts, Crown Castle. “By leveraging our shared infrastructure, Crown Castle and Anterix are helping utilities deploy secure wireless networks faster, reduce capital cost, and de-risk critical infrastructure decisions to power the future grid.”

TowerX reinforces the strength of the Anterix Active Ecosystem — a community of 125+ technology and infrastructure innovators working together to deliver end-to-end solutions for utilities. By aligning leaders across spectrum, infrastructure, devices, and applications, the ecosystem enables utilities to simplify deployments, enhance interoperability, and accelerate grid transformation at scale.

For more information about TowerX, please visit Anterix’s website, https://anterix.com/towerx/.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Media Contact

Paul Gaige

Senior Vice President

Burson

504-957-1434

Paul.Gaige@bursonglobal.com

About Anterix

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases approximately 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix’s business, financial results, outlook, or opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix’s actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix’s ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix’s ability to timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix’s ability to successfully commercialize its spectrum assets to its targeted utility customers in accordance with its plans and expectations; (v) Anterix’s ability to execute on its customer engagement initiatives; and (vi) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company’s financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.