Presurance Holdings Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

TROY, Mich., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presurance Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRHI) (“Presurance” or the “Company”) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Personal lines business combined ratio of 95.2%
  • Net investment income of $1.3 million
  • Book value of $2.07 per common share outstanding

Management Comments

Brian Roney, CEO of Presurance, commented, "This past year has been one of transformation and re-definition. While the runoff of legacy commercial lines continues as expected, we are building an insurance carrier defined by data, knowledge, and focus."

2025 Third Quarter Financial Results Overview

  At and for the Three Months Ended September 30, At and for the Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025
 2024
 % Change
 2025
 2024
 % Change
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
             
Gross written premiums $14,642  $15,086  -2.9% $51,894  $58,370  -11.1%
Net written premiums  5,427   11,174  -51.4%  17,650   39,812  -55.7%
Net earned premiums  6,821   14,601  -53.3%  26,700   48,154  -44.6%
             
Net investment income  1,301   1,391  -6.5%  3,888   4,411  -11.9%
Net realized investment gains (losses)  4   (7) **   (21)  (125) -83.2%
Change in fair value of equity investments  13   (29) **   (244)  (182) 34.1%
             
Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders  (3,970)  52,788  **   (1,397)  48,912  ** 
Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders per share, diluted $(0.32) $4.32  **  $(0.11) $4.00  ** 
             
Adjusted operating income (loss)*  (2,706)  (6,850) -60.5%  (8,460)  (8,737) -3.2%
Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted* $(0.22) $(0.56) -60.7% $(0.69) $(0.71) -2.8%
             
Book value per common share outstanding $2.07  $4.01    $2.07  $4.01   
             
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted  12,222,881   12,222,881     12,222,881   12,222,881   
             
Underwriting ratios:            
Loss ratio (1)  93.7%  103.8%    83.2%  84.8%  
Expense ratio (2)  47.5%  39.3%    50.5%  35.2%  
Combined ratio (3)  141.2%  143.1%    133.7%  120.0%  
             
* The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles.
** Percentage is not meaningful
(1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations.
(2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations.
(3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.


2025 Third Quarter Gross Written Premium

Gross written premiums fell slightly year over year in the third quarter of 2025 to $14.6 million, compared to $15.1 million in the prior year period. This modest decrease reflects a deliberate recalibration, as we streamline our book of business to emphasize personal lines that deliver stronger risk-adjusted returns and align within our long-term strategy.

Metrics across the portfolio are beginning to line up with expected targets, and the Company anticipates continued positive performance due to refined underwriting focus, prioritizing quality over volume in pursuit of more sustainable, profitable growth.

Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review

Commercial Lines Financial Review

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025
 2024
 % Change
 2025
 2024
 % Change
  (dollars in thousands)
             
Gross written premiums $3,483  $4,018  -13.3% $8,720  $23,562  -63.0%
Net written premiums  495   1,481  -66.6%  (1,541)  14,053  ** 
Net earned premiums  771   6,428  -88.0%  2,570   23,906  -89.2%
             
Underwriting ratios:            
Loss ratio  420.4%  168.0%    224.1%  102.1%  
Expense ratio  80.4%  29.1%    44.8%  29.1%  
Combined ratio  500.8%  197.1%    268.9%  131.2%  
             
Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development  335.7%  123.4%    81.5%  41.9%  
             
Accident year combined ratio (1)  165.1%  73.7%    187.4%  89.3%  
             
** Percentage is not meaningful

(1) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written.


The Company’s commercial lines of business represented 23.8% of total gross written premium in the third quarter of 2025. As reflected above, premiums decreased considerably year over year as Presurance continues to focus its underwriting efforts on Personal Lines business – notably our homeowners’ insurance portfolio in Texas and the Midwest.

Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

Personal Lines Financial Review

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025
 2024
 % Change
 2025
 2024
 % Change
  (dollars in thousands)
             
Gross written premiums $11,159  $11,068  0.8% $43,174  $34,808  24.0%
Net written premiums  4,932   9,693  -49.1%  19,191   25,759  -25.5%
Net earned premiums  6,050   8,173  -26.0%  24,130   24,248  -0.5%
             
Underwriting ratios:            
Loss ratio  51.9%  53.3%    68.2%  67.8%  
Expense ratio  43.3%  47.4%    51.1%  41.2%  
Combined ratio  95.2%  100.7%    119.3%  109.0%  
             
Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development  4.4%  -0.7%    6.0%  0.6%  
             
Accident year combined ratio  90.8%  101.4%    113.3%  108.4%  


Personal lines premium, representing 76.2% of total gross written premium for the third quarter of 2025, increased slightly from the prior year period to $11.2 million. Personal lines premium for the period was led by logical growth in the Company’s low-value dwelling line of business.

Combined Ratio Analysis

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
   
         
Underwriting ratios:        
Loss ratio 93.7% 103.8% 83.2% 84.8%
Expense ratio 47.5% 39.3% 50.5% 35.2%
Combined ratio 141.2% 143.1% 133.7% 120.0%
         
Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 41.9% 53.9% 13.3% 21.1%
         
Accident year combined ratio 99.3% 89.2% 120.4% 98.9%


Net Investment Income

Net investment income was $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities

During the quarter, the Company reported a modest gain from the change in fair value of equity investments of $13,000, compared to a $29,000 loss in the prior year period.

Net Income (Loss) allocable to common shareholders

The Company reported net loss allocable to common shareholders of $4.0 million, or $0.32 per share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

The Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $2.7 million, or $0.22 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

About Presurance Holdings

Presurance Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides specialty insurance coverage designed to protect individuals, businesses, and communities, with a focus on disciplined growth and long-term value creation. The Company trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol PRHI. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at ir.PREHLD.com.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Presurance prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors’ understanding of the Company’s performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method of calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding: 1) net realized investment gains (losses), 2) change in fair value of equity securities, 3) Change in fair value of contingent considerations, 4) Change in contingent consideration bonus expense and 5) net income (loss) from discontinued operations. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into the results of our operations and underlying business performance.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include the Company’s expectations regarding premiums, earnings, its capital position, expansion, and growth strategies. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those described in our form 10-K (“Item 1A Risk Factors”) filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this report speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) per share:

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
  (dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
         
Net income (loss) $(3,970) $53,290  $(1,397) $49,729 
Less:        
Net realized investment gains (losses)  4   (7)  (21)  (125)
Change in fair value of equity securities  13   (29)  (244)  (182)
Change in fair value of contingent considerations  (1,500)     8,250    
Change in contingent consideration bonus expense  219      (922)   
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations     60,176      58,773 
Impact of income tax expense (benefit) from adjustments *            
Adjusted operating income (loss) $(2,706) $(6,850) $(8,460) $(8,737)
         
Weighted average common shares, diluted  12,222,881   12,222,881   12,222,881   12,222,881 
         
Diluted income (loss) per common share:        
Net income (loss) $(0.32) $4.36  $(0.11) $4.07 
Less:        
Net realized investment gains (losses)           (0.01)
Change in fair value of equity securities        (0.02)  (0.02)
Change in fair value of contingent considerations  (0.12)     0.67    
Change in contingent consideration bonus expense  0.02      (0.07)   
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations     4.92      4.81 
Impact of income tax expense (benefit) from adjustments *            
Adjusted operating income (loss), per share $(0.22) $(0.56) $(0.69) $(0.71)


Presurance Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
     
  September 30,
 December 31,
   2025   2024 
Assets (Unaudited)  
Investment securities:    
Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $103,629 and $117,827, respectively) $94,576  $105,665 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $1,819 and $1,836, respectively)  1,342   1,603 
Short-term investments, at fair value  54,914   21,151 
Total investments  150,832   128,419 
     
Cash and cash equivalents  7,414   27,654 
Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net  7,503   9,901 
Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses  76,161   84,490 
Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses  12,957   6,919 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums  17,200   6,088 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  2,992   6,380 
Receivable from contingent considerations  6,320   8,070 
Other assets  3,616   3,735 
Total assets $284,995  $281,656 
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Liabilities:    
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $154,330  $189,285 
Unearned premiums  32,867   30,590 
Reinsurance premiums payable  12,774   1 
Debt  12,123   11,932 
Mandatorily redeemable preferred stock  6,127    
Funds held under reinsurance agreements  21,297   25,829 
Payables for investments purchased  15,903    
Accounts payable and other liabilities  4,271   2,494 
Total liabilities  259,692   260,131 
     
Commitments and contingencies    
     
Shareholders' equity:    
Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 12,222,881 issued and outstanding, respectively)  100,145   98,178 
Accumulated deficit  (64,550)  (63,153)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (10,292)  (13,500)
Total shareholders' equity  25,303   21,525 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $284,995  $281,656 


Presurance Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30 September 30
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
         
Revenue and Other Income        
Premiums        
Gross earned premiums $17,015  $23,278  $49,617  $86,891 
Ceded earned premiums  (10,194)  (8,677)  (22,917)  (38,737)
Net earned premiums  6,821   14,601   26,700   48,154 
Net investment income  1,301   1,391   3,888   4,411 
Net realized investment gains (losses)  4   (7)  (21)  (125)
Change in fair value of equity securities  13   (29)  (244)  (182)
Other income  40   61   115   287 
Change in fair value of contingent considerations  (1,500)     8,250    
Total revenue and other income  6,679   16,017   38,688   52,545 
         
Expenses        
Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net  6,389   15,152   22,227   40,953 
Policy acquisition costs  1,895   3,249   6,859   9,800 
Operating and other expenses  1,491   3,594   8,720   8,666 
Interest expense  874   2,275   2,279   4,021 
Total expenses  10,649   24,270   40,085   63,440 
         
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes  (3,970)  (8,253)  (1,397)  (10,895)
Income tax expense (benefit)     (1,367)     (1,851)
         
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(3,970) $(6,886) $(1,397) $(9,044)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations     60,176      58,773 
Net income (loss)  (3,970)  53,290   (1,397)  49,729 
Series A Preferred Stock dividends     502      817 
Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders $(3,970) $52,788  $(1,397) $48,912 
         
Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted        
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(0.32) $(0.60) $(0.11) $(0.81)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $  $4.92  $  $4.81 
Net income (loss) allocable to common shareholders $(0.32) $4.32  $(0.11) $4.00 
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted  12,222,881   12,222,881   12,222,881   12,222,881 


For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
ir@prehld.com


