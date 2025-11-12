Usio Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue up over $1 million sequentially from Second Quarter 2025

Total payment dollars processed through all payment channels up 8% versus the prior year period 

Sequential increase across all processing metrics for all divisions

All-time quarterly records for all ACH processing metrics, Credit Card volume, and PINless Debit volume and transactions

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc., "Usio" or the "Company": (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “I am pleased to report that we delivered on our commitment to shareholders with a solid quarter that has us on pace to generate second half results exceeding those of the first half. This was achieved through sequential growth in operating metrics across all operating divisions for the third quarter of 2025, including seven all-time records. Our ACH division set all-time quarterly records for all key processing metrics. Our PINless debit offering also set quarterly all-time records as transactions and dollars processed were up 96% and 87%, respectively, from the same period a year ago, driven by growth in the mortgage servicing and fintech industries. 

Similarly, total payment dollar processing volume growth was 8% in the third quarter of 2025, led for the third consecutive quarter by the strong growth of our highest margin line of business, ACH, where electronic check dollar volume increased 8%, transactions grew 26% and returned check transactions grew 35%, all as compared to the same period last year, further accelerating the growth of ACH and complementary services.

Consolidated revenues were down slightly in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024, due to weakness in prepaid card issuance revenues, which were heavily impacted by the loss of one of our reseller's larger accounts as a result of the account being acquired. This downstream customer contributed significant prepaid card issuance revenues in the second and third quarter of 2024. This decline was almost entirely offset by growth in ACH, where revenues were up 36%, the third consecutive quarter of better than 30% ACH revenue growth. ACH revenue growth was primarily attributable to an increase in ACH and PINLess debit volume from net, new business and organic growth. Within our credit card business, PayFac revenues continued to outpace attrition in our legacy credit card book of business. Output Solutions' more profitable electronic only document deliveries were up 3% in the third quarter of 2025 versus the prior year period. Total mail pieces processed and delivered exceeded 5.4 million, though were down 6% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 due to one-time projects in the year ago period, resulting in decreased revenues. 

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported a net loss of approximately ($0.4) million, or ($0.02) per share, compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the third quarter of 2024, which included a federal income tax benefit. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, down compared to $0.8 million in the same quarter a year ago. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $1.4 million, representing the continued strength of our business. The Company expects to see its cash position increase over the remainder of fiscal 2025.

Mr. Hoch concluded, “We continue to invest a significant amount of time and energy in achieving our strategic objectives to grow our strong existing base of recurring revenue so as to better leverage our extensive technology and other resources to accelerate profitability. We believe we are set up for accelerated performance with numerous new accounts in various stages of implementation, highlighted by the implementation of an enterprise customer in our card business that we believe has the potential to consistently generate over $100 million in annual recurring processing volume. This account went live for payments via the customer's website in the third quarter of 2025, and only its in-store payments are yet to be implemented. Our financial position is strong, and we continue to strategically deploy our capital with over $760,000 expended on share repurchases so far this year. With $7.7 million of cash and positive cash flow, we believe we have sufficient liquidity to opportunistically capitalize on what has become a more active merger and acquisition market, which provides us potential opportunities to accelerate our growth through acquisition.”

Quarterly Processing and Transaction Volumes

Total payment transactions processed in the third quarter of 2025 were 16.2 million, an increase of 27% over the same quarter of last year. Total payment dollars processed through all payment channels in the third quarter of 2025 were $2.18 billion, an improvement of 8% over last year's third quarter $2.02 billion in volume. 

Our credit card segment continues to grow, where dollars processed were up 12% and transactions processed were up 75% from a year ago. In the third quarter of 2025, ACH electronic check transaction volume was up 26%, electronic check dollars processed were up 8% and return check transactions processed were up 35%, in each case, compared to the same quarter of 2024. In our Prepaid business unit, card load volume was down 46%, transactions processed down 33% and purchase volume down 21% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of 2024. Output Solutions pieces processed and mailed were down 6% while electronic documents processed and delivered were up 3% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Revenue Detail

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $21.2 million, nominally down from $21.3 in the prior year quarter, due primarily to declines in our prepaid card services business line, partially offset by strong growth in our ACH and complementary services revenues.

  Three Months Ended September 30,  
  2025  2024  $ Change  % Change 
                 
ACH and complementary services $5,844,267  $4,302,510  $1,541,757   36%
Credit card  7,351,400   7,197,362   154,038   2%
Prepaid card services  2,796,782   4,017,153   (1,220,371)  (30)%
Output Solutions  4,844,496   5,253,388   (408,892)  (8)%
Interest - ACH and complementary services  160,296   201,545   (41,249)  (20)%
Interest - Prepaid card services  137,841   309,131   (171,290)  (55)%
Interest - Output Solutions  45,251   40,389   4,862   12%
Total Revenue $21,180,333  $21,321,478  $(141,145)  (1)%


  Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2025  2024  $ Change  % Change 
                 
ACH and complementary services $16,081,008  $12,078,574  $4,002,434   33%
Credit card  22,275,124   22,019,364   255,760   1%
Prepaid card services  8,430,643   11,031,795   (2,601,152)  (24)%
Output Solutions  15,220,264   15,478,180   (257,916)  (2)%
Interest - ACH and complementary services  560,943   603,418   (42,475)  (7)%
Interest - Prepaid card services  455,325   1,046,496   (591,171)  (56)%
Interest - Output Solutions  127,066   113,925   13,141   12%
Total Revenue $63,150,373  $62,371,752  $778,621   1%


Gross profit for the third quarter of 2025 was $4.87 million, flat versus the third quarter of 2024. Gross margins (defined as gross profit as a percentage of revenues) were 23.0% in the third quarter of both 2025 and 2024. This was primarily due to growth from our high margin ACH and complementary services line of business, offsetting lower interest revenues, a high margin revenue source, and the loss of profitable revenues from our prepaid line of business versus the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative, "SG&A", expenses, were $4.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $4.1 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily related to increases in salary alongside increases in network infrastructure, travel expenditures, professional fees, and other various general expenses. We anticipate SG&A expenses will remain relatively flat sequentially in the near term future, though increased versus prior year periods.

For the quarter, we reported an operating loss of $0.5 million compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million for the same quarter a year ago primarily due to increased SG&A expenses. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $0.4 million for the quarter, compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.8 million for the same quarter a year ago. Net loss in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was approximately ($0.4) million, or ($0.02) per share, compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the same period in the prior year due to the presence of a federal income tax benefit in the prior year period.

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $63.2 million, up 1% compared to the prior year period, driven by growth primarily in our ACH and complementary services line of business, alongside nominal growth in credit card revenues, specifically Payfac revenues.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $14.8 million compared to $14.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, while gross margins were 23.5%, up from 23.3% in the same period a year ago. Gross profits were up primarily due to increased total revenues, combined with slightly increased overall margins related to growth in our high margin ACH and complementary services revenues.

SG&A expenses were $13.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, up 9% compared to $12.2 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily related to increases in salary alongside increases in network infrastructure, travel expenditures, professional fees, and other various general expenses. There were also several one-time expenses incurred in the first half of the year related to sponsorship and marketing events, alongside an increase in our annual insurance renewals, professional fees, and other expenses incurred during the nine-month period, including franchise taxes paid to the State of Texas.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, we reported an operating loss of $1.1 million compared to an operating loss of $0.9 million for the same period a year ago due to increased SG&A expenses. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $2.4 million for the same period a year ago. Net loss in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was approximately ($1.0) million, or ($0.04) per share, compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.10 per share, for the same period in the prior year, primarily attributable to the presence of a federal income tax benefit in the prior year period. 

Operating Cash Flows declined to $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $1.9 million in the same period a year ago. The difference was driven primarily by a reduction in net income.

We continue to be in solid financial condition with $7.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2025, a $0.3 million decrease in cash balances over the first nine months of the year, with over $760,000 utilized to repurchase shares of our common stock year-to-date.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, integrated software vendors and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to clients through its unique payment facilitation platform as a service. The Company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the card issuing sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas. Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

Comparisons

Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons and growth rates represent year-over-year comparisons, with the quarterly period of this year compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margins. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because it provides them with financial measures the Company uses in the management of its business.

The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock based compensation and certain non-recurring items, such as costs related to acquisitions.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margins as Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by total revenues.

Management believes presenting EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margins is helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. 

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margins should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue, net income, or cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margins have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy and any guidance for future periods. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "should," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearing House network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future could affect, the Company’s businesses and financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this press release are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such assumptions will prove to be correct. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

USIO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS		 
  
  September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $7,746,456  $8,056,891 
Accounts receivable, net  5,211,771   5,053,639 
Accounts receivable, tax credit     1,494,612 
Settlement processing assets  57,431,550   47,104,006 
Prepaid card load assets  9,387,387   25,648,688 
Customer deposits  1,939,656   1,918,805 
Inventory  337,693   403,796 
Prepaid expenses and other  1,139,848   585,500 
Current assets before merchant reserves  83,194,361   90,265,937 
Merchant reserves  4,876,537   4,890,101 
Total current assets  88,070,898   95,156,038 
         
Property and equipment, net  3,594,558   3,194,818 
         
Other assets:        
Intangibles, net  227,356   881,346 
Deferred tax asset, net  4,580,440   4,580,440 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,569,971   3,037,928 
Other assets  357,877   357,877 
Total other assets  7,735,644   8,857,591 
         
Total Assets $99,401,100  $107,208,447 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $840,101  $1,256,819 
Accrued expenses  2,717,798   3,366,925 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion  639,585   612,680 
Equipment loan, current portion  241,986   147,581 
Settlement processing obligations  57,431,550   47,104,006 
Prepaid card load obligations  9,387,387   25,648,688 
Customer deposits  1,939,656   1,918,805 
Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations  73,198,063   80,055,504 
Merchant reserve obligations  4,876,537   4,890,101 
Total current liabilities  78,074,600   84,945,605 
         
Non-current liabilities:        
Equipment loan, net of current portion  594,716   571,862 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  2,043,230   2,534,017 
Total liabilities  80,712,546   88,051,484 
         
Stockholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 (unaudited) and December 31, 2024, respectively      
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 31,191,733 and 29,902,415 issued, and 27,395,639 and 26,609,651 outstanding at September 30, 2025 (unaudited) and December 31, 2024, respectively  31,192   198,317 
Additional paid-in capital  101,650,557   99,676,457 
Treasury stock, at cost; 3,796,094 and 3,292,764 shares at September 30, 2025 (unaudited) and December 31, 2024, respectively  (6,536,479)  (5,770,592)
Deferred compensation  (7,407,350)  (6,914,563)
Accumulated deficit  (69,049,366)  (68,032,656)
Total stockholders' equity  18,688,554   19,156,963 
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $99,401,100  $107,208,447 


  
USIO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)		 
  
  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
                 
Revenues $21,180,333  $21,321,478  $63,150,373  $62,371,752 
Cost of services  16,310,314   16,425,321   48,331,142   47,822,086 
Gross profit  4,870,019   4,896,157   14,819,231   14,549,666 
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses:                
Stock-based compensation  399,582   569,772   1,243,899   1,529,105 
SG&A  4,501,762   4,119,317   13,282,842   12,180,387 
Depreciation and amortization  432,846   583,718   1,393,215   1,707,721 
Total selling, general and administrative  5,334,190   5,272,807   15,919,956   15,417,213 
                 
Operating loss  (464,171)  (376,650)  (1,100,725)  (867,547)
                 
Other income and (expense):                
Interest income  124,449   125,564   314,368   348,188 
Other income  5,000      5,000   261,413 
Interest expense  (11,328)  (13,700)  (34,906)  (41,535)
Other income, net  118,121   111,864   284,462   568,066 
                 
Loss before income taxes  (346,050)  (264,786)  (816,263)  (299,481)
                 
Federal income tax benefit     (3,186,053)     (3,186,053)
State income tax expense  69,036   70,000   200,447   210,000 
Income tax expense  69,036   (3,116,053)  200,447   (2,976,053)
                 
Net income (loss) $(415,086) $2,851,267  $(1,016,710) $2,676,572 
                 
(Loss) Per Share                
Basic income (loss) per common share: $(0.02) $0.10  $(0.04) $0.10 
Diluted income (loss) per common share: $(0.02) $0.10  $(0.04) $0.10 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                
Basic  26,892,925   27,322,497   26,719,488   26,747,277 
Diluted  26,892,925   27,322,497   26,719,488   26,747,277 


  
USIO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)		 
  
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024 
Operating Activities        
Net income (loss) $(1,016,710) $2,676,572 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and Amortization  1,393,215   1,707,721 
Deferred federal income tax     (3,186,053)
Employee stock-based compensation  1,243,899   1,529,105 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (158,132)  1,307,116 
Accounts receivable, tax credit  1,494,612    
Prepaid expenses and other  (554,348)  (331,239)
Operating lease right-of-use assets  467,957   371,490 
Other assets     15,072 
Inventory  66,103   22,806 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (1,065,845)  (1,373,432)
Operating lease liabilities  (463,882)  (389,667)
Merchant reserves  (13,564)  (417,494)
Customer deposits  20,851   (40,911)
Net cash provided by operating activities  1,414,156   1,891,086 
         
Investing Activities        
Purchases of property and equipment  (292,590)  (122,389)
Capitalized labor for internal use software  (846,375)  (575,882)
Net cash (used in) investing activities  (1,138,965)  (698,271)
         
Financing Activities        
Payments on equipment loan  (108,953)  (71,121)
Proceeds from equipment loan  226,212   - 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  70,289   50,297 
Purchases of treasury stock  (765,887)  (393,766)
Assets held for customers  (5,933,757)  5,136,555 
Net cash provided by used in financing activities  (6,512,096)  4,721,965 
         
Change in cash, cash equivalents, settlement processing assets, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves  (6,236,905)  5,914,780 
Cash, cash equivalents, settlement processing assets, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves, beginning of year  87,618,491   90,810,089 
         
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Settlement Processing Assets, Prepaid Card Loads, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves, End of Period $81,381,586  $96,724,869 
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information        
Cash paid during the period for:        
Interest $34,906  $41,535 
Income taxes  438,000   303,000 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:        
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities     963,487 
Issuance of deferred stock compensation  1,324,800   1,497,300 


  
USIO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)		 
  
  Common Stock  Additional Paid- In  Treasury  Deferred  Accumulated  Total Stockholders' 
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Stock  Compensation  Deficit  Equity 
                             
Balance at December 31, 2024  29,902,415  $198,317  $99,676,457  $(5,770,592) $(6,914,563) $(68,032,656) $19,156,963 
                             
Adjustment to par value of common stock     (168,415)  168,415             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  128,053   128   136,276            136,404 
Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan  7,887   8   11,507            11,515 
Deferred compensation amortization              273,658      273,658 
Purchase of treasury stock, at costs           (351,640)        (351,640)
Net loss for the period                 (234,970)  (234,970)
                             
Balance at March 31, 2025  30,038,355  $30,038  $99,992,655  $(6,122,232) $(6,640,905) $(68,267,626) $18,991,930 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  176,622   177   160,420            160,597 
Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan  20,535   20   29,958            29,978 
Deferred compensation amortization              273,658      273,658 
Purchase of treasury stock, at costs           (356,658)        (356,658)
Net loss for the period                 (366,654)  (366,654)
                             
Balance at June 30, 2025  30,235,512  $30,235  $100,183,033  $(6,478,890) $(6,367,247) $(68,634,280) $18,732,851 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  937,400   938   1,438,747      (1,324,800)     114,885 
Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan  18,821   19   28,777            28,796 
Deferred compensation amortization              284,697      284,697 
Purchase of treasury stock, at costs           (57,589)        (57,589)
Net loss for the period                 (415,086)  (415,086)
                             
Balance at September 30, 2025  31,191,733  $31,192  $101,650,557  $(6,536,479) $(7,407,350) $(69,049,366) $18,688,554 
                             
Balance at December 31, 2023  28,671,606  $197,087  $97,479,830  $(4,362,150) $(6,907,775) $(71,338,153) $15,068,839 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  107,600   107   153,118            153,225 
Deferred compensation amortization              346,047      346,047 
Purchase of treasury stock, at costs           (44,823)        (44,823)
Net loss for the period                 (250,188)  (250,188)
                             
Balance at March 31, 2024  28,779,206  $197,194  $97,632,948  $(4,406,973) $(6,561,728) $(71,588,341) $15,273,100 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  994,049   994   1,610,320      (1,497,300)     114,014 
Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan  6,180   6   10,504            10,510 
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest  (15,000)  (15)  (31,305)     31,320      - 
Deferred compensation amortization              346,048      346,048 
Purchase of treasury stock, at costs           (104,946)        (104,946)
Net income for the period                 75,492   75,492 
                             
Balance at June 30, 2024  29,764,435  $198,179  $99,222,467  $(4,511,919) $(7,681,660) $(71,512,849) $15,714,218 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  21,100   21   185,324            185,345 
Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan  25,952   26   39,761            39,787 
Deferred compensation amortization              384,426      384,426 
Purchase of treasury stock, at costs           (243,997)        (243,997)
Net income for the period                 2,851,267   2,851,267 
                             
Balance at September 30, 2024  29,811,487  $198,226  $99,447,552  $(4,755,916) $(7,297,234) $(68,661,582) $18,931,046 


  
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)		 
  
  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
                 
Reconciliation from Operating loss to Adjusted EBITDA:                
Operating loss $(464,171) $(376,650) $(1,100,725) $(867,547)
Depreciation and amortization  432,846   583,718   1,393,215   1,707,721 
EBITDA  (31,325)  207,068   292,490   840,174 
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net  399,582   569,772   1,243,899   1,529,105 
Adjusted EBITDA $368,257  $776,840  $1,536,389  $2,369,279 
                 
                 
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins:                
Revenues $21,180,333  $21,321,478  $63,150,373  $62,371,752 
Adjusted EBITDA $368,257  $776,840  $1,536,389  $2,369,279 
Adjusted EBITDA margins  1.7%  3.6%  2.4%  3.8%

