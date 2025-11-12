Mannatech Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2025

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), ("Mannatech" or "Company"), global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, today announced financial results for its third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter Results

  • Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $29.2 million, as compared to $31.7 million for the same period in 2024, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 8.1%. On a Constant dollar basis (see Non-GAAP Measures, below) our net sales decreased $2.3 million, or 7.3%, and unfavorable foreign exchange caused a $0.2 million decrease in GAAP net sales as compared to the same period in 2024. The decline in revenues was principally due to slowing demand in certain regions we operate within, however sales for the third quarter of 2025 were higher than the first two quarters of 2025.

  • Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased to 76.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to 74.5% for the same period in 2024. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net sales was primarily due to higher sales prices which was added in the third quarter of 2025 and lower inventory reserve additions compared to the same period in 2024. The timing of certain sales promotions also increased gross profit as a percentage of net sales during the quarter, compared to the same period in 2024.

  • Commission expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 decreased by 10.7%, or $1.3 million, to $10.9 million, as compared to $12.2 million for the same period in 2024. Commissions are earned from sales. Commission expenses in dollar terms decreased during the three months ended September 30, 2025 primarily due to a decline in our sales. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, commissions as a percentage of net sales decreased to 37.5% from 38.3% for the same period in 2024.

  • For the three months ended September 30, 2025, selling and administrative expenses decreased by $0.7 million, or 7.8%, to $9.1 million, as compared to $9.8 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in selling and administrative expenses was the result of a $0.4 million reduction in payroll costs, a $0.1 million decrease in travel and entertainment costs, a $0.1 million decrease in warehouse costs and a $0.1 million decrease in charitable contributions. Selling and administrative expenses, as a percentage of net sales, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 increased to 31.1% from 31.0% for the same period in 2024.

  • Income from operations was $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to $0.9 million in the same period last year.

  • Income tax expense was $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to income tax benefit of  $0.4 million in the same period last year.

  • Net income was $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, or $1.01 per diluted share, as compared to net loss of  $0.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

  • As of  September 30, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents decreased 37.3%, or $4.3 million, to $7.1 million from $11.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

  • The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatech’s network and associated with purchases of its products as of September 30, 2025 was approximately 119,000, as compared to 136,000 in the same period of 2024. Recruiting new associates and preferred customers decreased 21.9% in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Management's Statement

Changes in current trade policies, including with respect to tariffs, could affect our cost structure and profitability. While we take steps to mitigate or avoid these increased costs and disruptions, our ability to do so may be limited by operational and supply chain constraints and uncertainties, especially in the short term.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a presentation of Constant dollar measures. The company discloses operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of ongoing business operations. The constant currency figures are financial measures used by management to provide investors with an additional perspective on trends. Although management believes the non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors’ understanding of their business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an exclusive alternative to accompanying GAAP financial measures. Please see the accompanying table entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” "hope," “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “approximates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” and “continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech’s objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, Mannatech’s inability to attract and retain associates and members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Individuals interested in Mannatech's products or in exploring its business opportunity can learn more at Mannatech.com.

Contact Information:

Erin K. Barta
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
214-724-3378
ir@mannatech.com
www.mannatech.com 


MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS -(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
 
  
  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $7,141  $11,396 
Restricted cash  550   550 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $783 and $935  38   19 
Income tax receivable  732   737 
Inventories, net  11,128   10,405 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,587   1,755 
Deferred commissions  909   1,259 
Total current assets  22,085   26,121 
Property and equipment, net  3,232   2,858 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  3,753   2,094 
Other assets  2,828   2,644 
Deferred tax assets, net  1,783   1,770 
Long-term restricted cash  239   569 
Total assets $33,920  $36,056 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Commissions and incentives payable $6,407  $8,642 
Accrued expenses  3,281   3,832 
Deferred revenue  2,290   3,027 
Accounts payable  4,005   2,070 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  1,745   1,178 
Taxes payable  1,487   1,788 
Current notes payable     84 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  288   275 
Total current liabilities  19,503   20,896 
Long-term notes payable  2,900   2,900 
Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion  2,702   1,576 
Other long-term liabilities  1,402   1,390 
Finance lease liabilities, excluding current portion  463   680 
Total liabilities  26,970   27,442 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 2,742,857 shares issued and 1,900,930 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 2,742,857 shares issued and 1,884,814 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024      
Additional paid-in capital  33,000   33,027 
(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings  (2,729)  1,189 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (3,759)  (5,666)
Treasury stock, at average cost, 841,927 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 858,043 shares as of December 31, 2024  (19,562)  (19,936)
Total shareholders’ equity  6,950   8,614 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $33,920  $36,056 


MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share information)		 
  
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net sales $29,161  $31,725  $81,403  $88,858 
Cost of sales  6,890   8,105   20,495   20,763 
Gross profit  22,271   23,620   60,908   68,095 
Operating expenses:                
Commissions and incentives  11,192   12,893   31,312   36,237 
Selling and administrative expenses  9,072   9,840   29,865   31,293 
Total operating expenses  20,264   22,733   61,177   67,530 
Income (loss) from operations  2,007   887   (269)  565 
Interest expense, net  (104)  (109)  (279)  (196)
Other income (expense), net  611   (1,495)  (2,551)  495 
Income (loss) before income taxes  2,514   (717)  (3,099)  864 
Income tax (expense) benefit  (590)  389   (819)  (636)
Net income (loss) $1,924  $(328) $(3,918) $228 
Income (loss) per common share:                
Basic $1.01  $(0.17) $(2.06) $0.12 
Diluted $1.01  $(0.17) $(2.06) $0.12 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                
Basic  1,901   1,885   1,901   1,885 
Diluted  1,901   1,885   1,901   1,885 


Net sales by region for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were as follows (in millions, except percentages):

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
Region 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Americas $7.9   27.1% $10.6   33.4% $25.1   30.8% $30.4   34.2%
Asia/Pacific  18.8   64.4%  18.6   58.7%  49.5   60.8%  51.6   58.0%
EMEA  2.5   8.5%  2.5   7.9%  6.8   8.4%  6.9   7.8%
Total net sales $29.2   100.0% $31.7   100.0% $81.4   100.0% $88.9   100.0%


Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Sales, Gross Profit and Income from Operations in Constant Dollars)

To supplement its financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), Mannatech discloses operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. It refers to these adjusted financial measures as Constant dollar items, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes these measures provide investors with an additional perspective on trends. To exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, it calculates current year results and prior year results at a constant exchange rate, which is the prior year’s rate. Currency impact is determined as the difference between the actual GAAP results and the recalculated results for the current year at the Constant dollar rates.

The tables below reconcile third quarter 2025 and year-to-date Constant dollar net sales, gross profit and income from operations to GAAP net sales, gross profit and income from operations. (in millions, except percentages):

Three-month period ended September 30, 2025  September 30, 2024  Constant $ Change 
  GAAP      Non-GAAP  GAAP         
  Measure:  Translation  Measure:  Measure:         
  Total $  Adjustment  Constant $  Total $  Dollar  Percent 
Net sales $29.2  $0.2  $29.4  $31.7  $(2.3)  (7.3)%
Gross profit $22.3  $0.1  $22.4  $23.6  $(1.2)  (5.1)%
Loss from operations $2.0  $0.1  $2.1  $0.9  $1.2   133.3%

                                                                                                                               

Nine-month period ended September 30, 2025  September 30, 2024  Constant $ Change 
  GAAP      Non-GAAP  GAAP         
  Measure:  Translation  Measure:  Measure:         
  Total $  Adjustment  Constant $  Total $  Dollar  Percent 
Net sales $81.4  $1.7  $83.1  $88.9  $(5.8)  (6.5)%
Gross profit $60.9  $1.4  $62.3  $68.1  $(5.8)  (8.5)%
Loss from operations $(0.3) $0.5  $0.2  $0.6  $(0.4)  (66.7)%