GE HealthCare and RadNet’s DeepHealth Division Sign Letter of Intent to Advance Innovation and Adoption of AI-Powered Imaging Across Multiple Modalities and Remote Scanning

Collaboration aims to expand existing U.S. relationship combining GE HealthCare’s mammography systems with DeepHealth’s Breast Suite to include a worldwide distribution arrangement

Intends to integrate GE HealthCare’s ultrasound imaging with DeepHealth’s AI-powered Thyroid Suite for intelligent clinical decision support and advanced automation

Creates a proposed offering combining DeepHealth’s remote scanning solution, TechLive™, with GE HealthCare’s ultrasound product portfolio to simplify complex workflows and expand reach of expert care

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) and DeepHealth, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDNT), announced their intention to expand their existing strategic collaboration to further the innovation, commercialization and adoption of AI across multiple imaging modalities. The companies plan to broaden their existing collaboration to include a wider suite of AI tools aimed at enhancing breast cancer care and extending these offerings to new regions outside the United States. The companies also plan to work together to bring new automation and remote connectivity tools to ultrasound, helping to enhance diagnostic confidence and expanding access to expert care across diverse settings.

The expanded collaboration builds on the joint initiative first announced in 2024, which united DeepHealth’s AI-powered breast cancer screening workflow solution with GE HealthCare’s Senographe Pristina™ mammography system to enhance image interpretation and improve operational efficiency.

This next phase of the relationship aims to expand the successful collaboration in three areas:

By extending access to breast cancer solutions worldwide.

Integrating GE HealthCare’s ultrasound imaging with DeepHealth’s AI-powered Thyroid Suite for intelligent clinical decision support and reporting automation.

Bringing DeepHealth’s TechLive™ remote scanning solution together with GE HealthCare’s ultrasound portfolio.



The two companies aspire to empower clinicians and technologists, optimize patient pathways and improve patient access and outcomes.

“Our relationship with DeepHealth is a powerful example of how we are advancing our precision care through intelligent technology and a collaborative platform strategy,” said Karley Yoder, Chief Executive Officer of Comprehensive Care Ultrasound, Advanced Visualization Solutions at GE HealthCare. “We look forward to incorporating DeepHealth Thyroid Suite and TechLive into our ultrasound portfolio, and enhancing the capabilities of clinicians to make faster, more confident decisions while helping ensure patients benefit from the best our technology can offer.”

“Together with GE HealthCare, we are advancing a new standard of AI-powered care for better outcomes, improved patient experience and more efficient workflows,” said Kees Wesdorp, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet’s Digital Health Division, DeepHealth. “By uniting imaging, informatics and AI, we aim to detect disease earlier and more accurately, enable greater operational efficiency and increase patient access to high-quality care.”

Ultrasound imaging can be complex and challenging, and its quality is heavily dependent upon the skills and experience of the sonographer. Traditional thyroid ultrasound workflows require extensive manual measurements, repetitive worksheet creation and time-consuming reporting processes that may strain staff and impact patient experience.

DeepHealth Thyroid Suite is an AI-powered suite of modular applications designed to seamlessly integrate into existing thyroid imaging workflows and technology, to standardize care,1,2 and deliver critical workflow efficiency.3 By automating nodule detection, characterization and standardizing worksheets and reporting, Thyroid Suite applications can help radiologists and sonographers work more efficiently and consistently.4 RadNet, a leading imaging services provider in the United States, has shown up to a 30% reduction in exam time as a result of increased workflow efficiency.3 In addition, radiologists using Thyroid AI-generated reports in more than 4,070 nodules accepted those reports without correction in greater than 94% of the cases.1,5

The planned collaboration will also include GE HealthCare distributing DeepHealth’s TechLive™ remote scanning for use with GE HealthCare’s ultrasound products. The combined solution empowers clinicians to remotely perform or supervise ultrasound across multiple locations from a single, secure location. This allows expert care teams to guide sonographers in real-time, helping improve access to ultrasound imaging regardless of geographic location or staffing constraints.

GE HealthCare and DeepHealth will both exhibit at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, Nov. 30 – Dec. 4 in Chicago. GE HealthCare will host a panel discussion with DeepHealth in booth #8355 at its Ultrasound Precision Care Education Room on December 2, between 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT and will also host demonstrations of TechLive. The same educational session will be hosted at the DeepHealth Immersive Theater in booth #1329.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

Follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram , and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 407 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has about 11,000 team members. For more information, visit radnet.com.

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for all companies within RadNet’s Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. Building on the strengths of the companies it has integrated and is rebranding (e.g., CIMAR UK cloud-native healthcare image management solutions, eRAD Radiology Information and Image Management Systems and Picture Archiving and Communication System, Aidence lung AI, DeepHealth, Kheiron and iCAD breast AI, Quantib prostate and brain AI, and See-Mode thyroid and breast AI), DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in brain, breast, chest, prostate, and thyroid health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system – DeepHealth OS – that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable, and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. https://deephealth.com/

