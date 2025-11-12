dLocal Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

Record-setting quarter, one more example of our strong growth and continued diversification.

TPV at record high of US$10.4 billion, growing nearly 60% year-over-year, the 4th straight quarter above 50% year-over-year.

Revenue up +52% year-over-year reaching US$282 million for the quarter.

Gross profit surpassed US$100 million for the first time, reaching US$103 million, up +32% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA up +37% year-over-year, representing 69% of gross profit as we continue our margin discipline.

Net income growth at 93% year-over-year. Continued healthy cash generation with US$38 million of Adjusted Free cash flow.

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (“dLocal”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (NASDAQ:DLO), a technology - first payments platform, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“We delivered another record quarter, the first time with TPV above US$10 billion and gross profit that surpassed US$100 million, one more example of our strong growth and continued diversification, all of which underscore the potential and resilience of our business model,” said Pedro Arnt, CEO of dLocal.

Third quarter 2025 financial highlights

dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB

Total Payment Volume (“TPV”) reached a record US$10.4 billion in the third quarter, up 59% year-over-year compared to US$6.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and up 13% compared to US$9.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025. In constant currency, TPV growth for the period would have been 66% year-over-year.

Revenues amounted to US$282.5 million, up 52% year-over-year compared to US$185.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 and up 10% compared to US$256.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase is explained by volume growth. In constant currency, revenue growth for the period would have been 63% year-over-year.

Gross profit was US$103.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, up 32% compared to US$78.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 and up 4% compared to US$98.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter comparison is explained by (i) volume growth across frontier markets, with strong performance in Colombia, Bolivia, and Nigeria; and (ii) Brazil's solid growth across streaming, e-commerce and advertising coupled with a higher share of pay-ins. This positive result was offset by (i) Egypt, given the full‑quarter impact of previously referenced share‑of‑wallet losses; (ii) Argentina, reflecting lower interest-rate spreads, temporary increase in processing costs, and non-cash IFRS inflation adjustment; and (iii) payment mix shift towards an APM with temporary margin pressure in Mexico, as well as a slowdown in TPV growth likely driven by increased tariffs on imports. In constant currency, gross profit growth for the period would have been 41% year-over-year.

As a result, gross profit margin was 37% in this quarter, compared to 42% in the third quarter of 2024 and 39% in the second quarter of 2025.

Gross profit over TPV was at 0.99%, decreasing from 1.20% in the third quarter of 2024 and 1.07% compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Operating profit was US$55.6 million, up 35% compared to US$41.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and flat compared to US$55.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Operating expenses grew by 28% year-over-year, as we continue to invest in our capabilities. On the sequential comparison, operating expenses increased by 10% quarter-over-quarter, driven mostly by salaries and wages, especially in sales & marketing and technology, partially offset by a US$1 million decrease in impairment losses on financial assets.

As a result, Adjusted EBITDA was US$71.7 million, up 37% compared to US$52.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 and up 2% compared to US$70.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25%, compared to the 28% recorded in the third quarter of 2024 and 27% in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA over gross profit of 69% increased compared to 67% in the third quarter of 2024 and decreased compared to 71% in the second quarter of 2025.

Net financial result was US$6.4 million gain, compared to a net finance loss of US$10.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and a net finance loss of US$3.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, as explained in the Net Income section.

Our effective income tax rate for the period was 15%, broadly in line with the prior quarter’s 16%.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was US$51.8 million, or US$0.17 per diluted share, up 93% compared to a profit of US$26.8 million, or US$0.09 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 and up 21% compared to a profit of US$42.8 million, or US$0.14 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025. During the current period, net income was impacted by lower finance costs following the reduction of our exposure to Argentine peso denominated bonds.

Adjusted Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to US$37.6 million, up 28% year-over-year compared to US$29.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 and down -22% compared to US$48.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The variation quarter-over-quarter is mostly affected by a short term impact of $13.1 million expected to reverse over next few quarters from the structuring used to expatriate flows from Argentina after regulatory changes during the third quarter 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, dLocal had US$604.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, which includes US$333.1 million of Corporate cash and cash equivalents. The Corporate cash and cash equivalents increased by US$59.7 million from US$273.4 million as of September 30, 2024. When compared to the US$253.8 million Corporate cash and cash equivalents position as of June 30, 2025, it increased by US$79.3 million quarter-over-quarter.



The following table summarizes our key performance metrics:

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 % change 2025 2024 % change Key Performance metrics (In millions of US$ except for %) TPV 10,390 6,516 59% 27,709 17,861 55% Revenue 282.5 185.8 52% 755.7 541.5 40% Gross Profit 103.2 78.2 32% 287.0 211.0 36% Gross Profit margin 37% 42% -6p.p 38% 39% -1p.p Adjusted EBITDA 71.7 52.4 37% 199.7 131.8 51% Adjusted EBITDA margin 25% 28% -3p.p 26% 24% 2p.p Adjusted EBITDA/Gross Profit 69% 67% 2p.p 70% 62% 7p.p Profit 51.8 26.8 93% 141.3 90.8 56% Profit margin 18% 14% 4p.p 19% 17% 2p.p





Special note regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

dLocal has only one operating segment. dLocal measures its operating segment’s performance by Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and uses these metrics to make decisions about allocating resources. Adjusted EBITDA as used by dLocal is defined as the profit from operations before financing and taxation for the year or period, as applicable, before depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortization of right-of-use assets and intangible assets, and further excluding the finance income and costs, impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, share-based payment non-cash charges,other operating gain/loss,other non-recurring costs, and inflation adjustment. dLocal defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as the Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenues. dLocal defines Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Gross Profit. Although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio may be commonly viewed as non-IFRS measures in other contexts, pursuant to IFRS 8, (“Operating Segments”), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio are treated by dLocal as IFRS measures based on the manner in which dLocal utilizes these measures. Nevertheless, dLocal’s Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio metrics should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income for the periods presented under IFRS. dLocal also believes that its Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio metrics are useful metrics used by analysts and investors, although these measures are not explicitly defined under IFRS. Additionally, the way dLocal calculates operating segment’s performance measures may be different from the calculations used by other entities, including competitors, and therefore, dLocal’s performance measures may not be comparable to those of other entities. Finally, dLocal is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance for Adjusted EBITDA because dLocal cannot reliably predict certain of their necessary components, such as impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, and inflation adjustment.

The table below presents a reconciliation of dLocal’s Adjusted EBITDA to net income:

$ in thousands Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Profit for the period 51,790 26,811 141,265 90,768 Income tax expense 9,388 2,286 22,838 19,460 Depreciation and amortization 6,129 4,438 16,731 12,289 Finance income and costs, net (6,383) 10,085 (9,566) (18,259) Share-based payment non-cash charges 6,840 6,204 17,771 17,441 Other operating loss¹ 2,398 578 5,300 3,950 Secondary offering expenses 739 - 739 - Impairment loss / (gain) on financial assets (5) 8 1,796 (93) Inflation adjustment 794 1,954 2,663 6,263 Other non-recurring costs - - 123 - Adjusted EBITDA 71,690 52,364 199,659 131,819





Note: 1 The Company wrote off certain amounts primarily related to merchants and processors that have been off-boarded or for which the balances are no longer considered recoverable by dLocal.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow reconciliation

We calculate “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” as net cash (used in) / generated from cash flows from operating activities, less (i) changes in working capital (merchant), and (ii) capital expenditures. The working capital (merchant) is defined as (i) changes in Trade receivables net (disclosed in note 17 to our 3Q25 Financial Statements), plus (ii) changes in Trade payables (disclosed in note 20 to our 3Q25 Financial Statements), plus (iii) changes in Other tax liabilities (disclosed in note 21 to our 3Q25 Financial Statements). Capital expenditures consist of acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and additions of intangible assets.

Management uses Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a measure for evaluating the corporate cash generation and the cash available for distribution to our shareholders as dividends pursuant to our dividend policy. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not a financial measure recognized under IFRS and does not purport to be an alternative to cash generated from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Our presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. See below for a reconciliation of our Adjusted Free Cash Flow to the nearest IFRS measure.

The table below presents a reconciliation of dLocal’s Adjusted Free Cash Flow reconciliation:

$ in thousands (except percentages) Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash (used in ) / generated from operating activities 95,174 39,571 315,044 108,347 Changes in working capital (merchant)¹ (48,226) (4,847) (163,974) (33,726) Capital expenditures² (9,349) (5,431) (25,295) (16,521) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 37,599 29,293 125,775 58,100

Note: 1 Changes in working capital (merchant) consists of (i) changes in the period in the balance of trade receivables net, plus (ii) changes in the period in the balance of trade payables, plus (iii) changes in the period in the balance of other tax liabilities. 2 Capital expenditures consist of acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and Additions of Intangible Assets.

dLocal Limited

Certain financial information

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars except share data or as otherwise indicated)

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Continuing operations Revenues 282,483 185,774 755,700 541,483 Cost of services (179,294) (107,594) (468,747) (330,521) Gross profit 103,189 78,180 286,953 210,962 Technology and development expenses (8,844) (6,930) (22,991) (18,803) Sales and marketing expenses (8,139) (6,892) (20,116) (16,028) General and administrative expenses (28,224) (22,636) (79,551) (74,042) Impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets 5 (8) (1,796) 93 Other operating loss (2,398) (578) (5,300) (3,950) Operating profit 55,589 41,136 157,199 98,232 Finance income 10,418 7,335 33,756 54,839 Finance costs (4,035) (17,420) (24,189) (36,580) Inflation adjustment (794) (1,954) (2,663) (6,263) Other results 5,589 (12,039) 6,904 11,996 Profit before income tax 61,178 29,097 164,103 110,228 Income tax expense (9,388) (2,286) (22,838) (19,460) Profit for the period 51,790 26,811 141,265 90,768 Profit attributable to: Owners of the Group 51,825 26,782 141,265 90,734 Non-controlling interest (35) 29 - 34 Profit for the period 51,790 26,811 141,265 90,768 Earnings per share (in USD) Basic Earnings per share 0.18 0.09 0.49 0.31 Diluted Earnings per share 0.17 0.09 0.47 0.30 Other comprehensive Income Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation on foreign operations (2,619) (498) 5,210 (6,771) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (2,619) (498) 5,210 (6,771) Total comprehensive income for the period 49,171 26,313 146,475 83,997 Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to: Owners of the Group 49,257 26,301 146,441 83,979 Non-controlling interest (86) 12 34 18 Total comprehensive income for the period 49,171 26,313 146,475 83,997





dLocal Limited

Certain financial information

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended September 30 2025 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 604,467 476,939 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 95,026 125,526 Trade and other receivables 576,389 487,320 Derivative financial instruments 828 691 Other assets 30,328 29,888 Total Current Assets 1,307,038 1,120,364 Non-Current Assets Trade and other receivables 13,823 14,698 Deferred tax assets 5,428 5,961 Property, plant and equipment 4,116 4,208 Right-of-use assets 3,212 4,124 Intangible assets 71,754 68,165 Other assets 3,383 3,792 Total Non-Current Assets 101,716 100,948 TOTAL ASSETS 1,408,754 1,221,312 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 816,729 691,081 Lease liabilities 1,147 1,201 Tax liabilities 14,806 14,330 Derivative financial instruments 1,606 2,555 Financial liabilities 63,079 56,806 Provisions 388 544 Total Current Liabilities 897,755 766,517 Non-Current Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 3,768 3,918 Lease liabilities 2,566 2,697 Total Non-Current Liabilities 6,334 6,615 TOTAL LIABILITIES 904,089 773,132 EQUITY Share Capital 588 587 Share Premium - 192,820 Treasury Shares - (200,980) Capital Reserve 40,418 39,241 Other Reserves (15,758) (13,190) Retained earnings 479,283 429,482 Total Equity Attributable to owners of the Group 504,531 447,960 Non-controlling interest 134 220 TOTAL EQUITY 504,665 448,180 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,408,754 1,221,312





dLocal Limited

Certain interim financial information.

Consolidated Statements of Cash flows for the three-month and nine-month periods September 30, 2025 and 2024

(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income tax 61,178 29,097 164,103 110,228 Adjustments: Interest Income from financial instruments (8,424) (7,430) (19,506) (21,345) Interest charges for lease liabilities 64 44 146 131 Other interests charges (167) 1,220 2,284 3,020 Finance expense related to derivative financial instruments 1,497 7,765 5,088 20,089 Net exchange differences 2,632 12,705 16,539 18,873 Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at FVPL (2,115) 95 (14,250) (33,494) Amortization of Intangible assets 5,540 4,033 15,179 11,147 Depreciation and disposals of PP&E and right-of-use 1,244 484 2,432 1,232 Share-based payment expense, net of forfeitures 6,840 6,204 17,771 17,441 Other operating loss 2,397 578 5,300 3,950 Net Impairment loss/(gain) on financial assets (5) 8 1,796 (93) Inflation adjustment and other financial results (3,570) 515 5,693 (11,359) 67,111 55,318 202,576 119,820 Changes in working capital Increase in Trade and other receivables (90,587) 48,999 (82,551) (53,159) Decrease / (Increase) in Other assets 1,049 (1,204) 3,249 1,299 Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and Other payables 125,649 (49,489) 218,943 63,743 Increase / (Decrease) in Tax Liabilities (2,695) (7,099) (4,658) 651 Increase / (Decrease) in Provisions (156) 2 (112) (84) Cash (used) / generated from operating activities 100,371 46,528 337,447 132,270 Income tax paid (5,198) (6,956) (22,403) (23,923) Net cash (used) / generated from operating activities 95,174 39,571 315,044 108,347 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions of Property, plant and equipment (220) (52) (1,680) (1,278) Additions of Intangible assets (9,129) (5,379) (23,615) (15,243) Acquisition of financial assets at FVPL (13,904) (9,775) (147,369) (106,616) Collections of financial assets at FVPL 45,056 9,796 179,027 108,097 Interest collected from financial instruments 8,424 7,430 19,506 21,345 Payments for investments in other assets at FVPL - - (12,500) - Net cash (used in) / generated investing activities 30,227 2,020 13,369 6,305 Cash flows from financing activities Repurchase of shares - (19,316) - (101,067) Share-options exercise paid 474 1,403 1,414 1,495 Dividends paid - - (149,982) - Interest payments on lease liability (64) (44) (146) (131) Principal payments on lease liability (370) (371) (1,511) (440) Finance expense paid related to derivative financial instruments (2,584) (3,970) (7,665) (15,009) Net proceeds from financial liabilities 10,908 16,775 22,922 16,775 Interest payments on financial liabilities (4,621) (648) (10,622) (648) Other finance expense paid (25) (724) (2,138) (1,123) Net cash used in by financing activities 3,718 (6,895) (147,728) (100,148) Net increase in cash flow 129,118 34,696 180,685 14,504 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 476,939 531,620 425,172 536,160 Net (decrease)/increase in cash flow 129,118 34,697 180,685 14,504 Effects of exchange rate changes on inflation and cash and cash equivalents (1,590) (5,784) (1,390) 9,868 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 604,467 560,532 604,467 560,532





About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers in more than 40 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Through the “One dLocal” platform (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, including guidance in respect of total payment volume, revenue, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal and amounts stated as guidance are based on current management expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof. In addition, dLocal is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, because dLocal cannot reliably predict certain of their necessary components, such as impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, and inflation adjustment.

