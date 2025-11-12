dLocal Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

 | Source: DLocal Limited DLocal Limited

Record-setting quarter, one more example of our strong growth and continued diversification.
TPV at record high of US$10.4 billion, growing nearly 60% year-over-year, the 4th straight quarter above 50% year-over-year.
Revenue up +52% year-over-year reaching US$282 million for the quarter.
Gross profit surpassed US$100 million for the first time, reaching US$103 million, up +32% year-over-year.
Adjusted EBITDA up +37% year-over-year, representing 69% of gross profit as we continue our margin discipline.
Net income growth at 93% year-over-year. Continued healthy cash generation with US$38 million of Adjusted Free cash flow.

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited (“dLocal”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (NASDAQ:DLO), a technology - first payments platform, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

dLocal’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast on November 12, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode.

The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of dLocal’s website, at https://investor.dlocal.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available for a year following the conclusion of the conference call. The investor presentation will also be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

“We delivered another record quarter, the first time with TPV above US$10 billion and gross profit that surpassed US$100 million, one more example of our strong growth and continued diversification, all of which underscore the potential and resilience of our business model,” said Pedro Arnt, CEO of dLocal.

Third quarter 2025 financial highlights

dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB

  • Total Payment Volume (“TPV”) reached a record US$10.4 billion in the third quarter, up 59% year-over-year compared to US$6.5 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and up 13% compared to US$9.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025. In constant currency, TPV growth for the period would have been 66% year-over-year.
  • Revenues amounted to US$282.5 million, up 52% year-over-year compared to US$185.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 and up 10% compared to US$256.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase is explained by volume growth. In constant currency, revenue growth for the period would have been 63% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit was US$103.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, up 32% compared to US$78.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 and up 4% compared to US$98.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. The quarter-over-quarter comparison is explained by (i) volume growth across frontier markets, with strong performance in Colombia, Bolivia, and Nigeria; and (ii) Brazil's solid growth across streaming, e-commerce and advertising coupled with a higher share of pay-ins. This positive result was offset by (i) Egypt, given the full‑quarter impact of previously referenced share‑of‑wallet losses; (ii) Argentina, reflecting lower interest-rate spreads, temporary increase in processing costs, and non-cash IFRS inflation adjustment; and (iii) payment mix shift towards an APM with temporary margin pressure in Mexico, as well as a slowdown in TPV growth likely driven by increased tariffs on imports. In constant currency, gross profit growth for the period would have been 41% year-over-year.
  • As a result, gross profit margin was 37% in this quarter, compared to 42% in the third quarter of 2024 and 39% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Gross profit over TPV was at 0.99%, decreasing from 1.20% in the third quarter of 2024 and 1.07% compared to the second quarter of 2025.
  • Operating profit was US$55.6 million, up 35% compared to US$41.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and flat compared to US$55.8 million in the second quarter of 2025. Operating expenses grew by 28% year-over-year, as we continue to invest in our capabilities. On the sequential comparison, operating expenses increased by 10% quarter-over-quarter, driven mostly by salaries and wages, especially in sales & marketing and technology, partially offset by a US$1 million decrease in impairment losses on financial assets.
  • As a result, Adjusted EBITDA was US$71.7 million, up 37% compared to US$52.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 and up 2% compared to US$70.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25%, compared to the 28% recorded in the third quarter of 2024 and 27% in the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA over gross profit of 69% increased compared to 67% in the third quarter of 2024 and decreased compared to 71% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net financial result was US$6.4 million gain, compared to a net finance loss of US$10.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and a net finance loss of US$3.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, as explained in the Net Income section.
  • Our effective income tax rate for the period was 15%, broadly in line with the prior quarter’s 16%.
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was US$51.8 million, or US$0.17 per diluted share, up 93% compared to a profit of US$26.8 million, or US$0.09 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 and up 21% compared to a profit of US$42.8 million, or US$0.14 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025. During the current period, net income was impacted by lower finance costs following the reduction of our exposure to Argentine peso denominated bonds.
  • Adjusted Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to US$37.6 million, up 28% year-over-year compared to US$29.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 and down -22% compared to US$48.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The variation quarter-over-quarter is mostly affected by a short term impact of $13.1 million expected to reverse over next few quarters from the structuring used to expatriate flows from Argentina after regulatory changes during the third quarter 2025.
  • As of September 30, 2025, dLocal had US$604.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, which includes US$333.1 million of Corporate cash and cash equivalents. The Corporate cash and cash equivalents increased by US$59.7 million from US$273.4 million as of September 30, 2024. When compared to the US$253.8 million Corporate cash and cash equivalents position as of June 30, 2025, it increased by US$79.3 million quarter-over-quarter.

The following table summarizes our key performance metrics:

 Three months ended September 30Nine months ended September 30
 20252024% change20252024% change
Key Performance metrics(In millions of US$ except for %)
TPV10,3906,51659%27,70917,86155%
Revenue282.5185.852%755.7541.540%
Gross Profit103.278.232%287.0211.036%
Gross Profit margin37%42%-6p.p38%39%-1p.p
Adjusted EBITDA71.752.437%199.7131.851%
Adjusted EBITDA margin25%28%-3p.p26%24%2p.p
Adjusted EBITDA/Gross Profit69%67%2p.p70%62%7p.p
Profit51.826.893%141.390.856%
Profit margin18%14%4p.p19%17%2p.p


Special note regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

dLocal has only one operating segment. dLocal measures its operating segment’s performance by Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and uses these metrics to make decisions about allocating resources. Adjusted EBITDA as used by dLocal is defined as the profit from operations before financing and taxation for the year or period, as applicable, before depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortization of right-of-use assets and intangible assets, and further excluding the finance income and costs, impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, share-based payment non-cash charges,other operating gain/loss,other non-recurring costs, and inflation adjustment. dLocal defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as the Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenues. dLocal defines Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Gross Profit. Although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio may be commonly viewed as non-IFRS measures in other contexts, pursuant to IFRS 8, (“Operating Segments”), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio are treated by dLocal as IFRS measures based on the manner in which dLocal utilizes these measures. Nevertheless, dLocal’s Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio metrics should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income for the periods presented under IFRS. dLocal also believes that its Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to Gross Profit Ratio metrics are useful metrics used by analysts and investors, although these measures are not explicitly defined under IFRS. Additionally, the way dLocal calculates operating segment’s performance measures may be different from the calculations used by other entities, including competitors, and therefore, dLocal’s performance measures may not be comparable to those of other entities. Finally, dLocal is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance for Adjusted EBITDA because dLocal cannot reliably predict certain of their necessary components, such as impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, and inflation adjustment.

The table below presents a reconciliation of dLocal’s Adjusted EBITDA to net income:

$ in thousandsThree months ended September 30Nine months ended September 30
 2025202420252024
Profit for the period51,79026,811141,26590,768
Income tax expense9,3882,28622,83819,460
Depreciation and amortization6,1294,43816,73112,289
Finance income and costs, net(6,383)10,085(9,566)(18,259)
Share-based payment non-cash charges6,8406,20417,77117,441
Other operating loss¹2,3985785,3003,950
Secondary offering expenses739-739-
Impairment loss / (gain) on financial assets(5)81,796(93)
Inflation adjustment7941,9542,6636,263
Other non-recurring costs--123-
Adjusted EBITDA71,69052,364199,659131,819


Note: 1 The Company wrote off certain amounts primarily related to merchants and processors that have been off-boarded or for which the balances are no longer considered recoverable by dLocal.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow reconciliation

We calculate “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” as net cash (used in) / generated from cash flows from operating activities, less (i) changes in working capital (merchant), and (ii) capital expenditures. The working capital (merchant) is defined as (i) changes in Trade receivables net (disclosed in note 17 to our 3Q25 Financial Statements), plus (ii) changes in Trade payables (disclosed in note 20 to our 3Q25 Financial Statements), plus (iii) changes in Other tax liabilities (disclosed in note 21 to our 3Q25 Financial Statements). Capital expenditures consist of acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and additions of intangible assets.

Management uses Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a measure for evaluating the corporate cash generation and the cash available for distribution to our shareholders as dividends pursuant to our dividend policy. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is not a financial measure recognized under IFRS and does not purport to be an alternative to cash generated from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Our presentation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. See below for a reconciliation of our Adjusted Free Cash Flow to the nearest IFRS measure.

The table below presents a reconciliation of dLocal’s Adjusted Free Cash Flow reconciliation:

$ in thousands (except percentages)Three months ended September 30Nine months ended September 30
 2025202420252024
Net cash (used in ) / generated from operating activities95,17439,571315,044108,347
Changes in working capital (merchant)¹(48,226)(4,847)(163,974)(33,726)
Capital expenditures²(9,349)(5,431)(25,295)(16,521)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow37,59929,293125,77558,100

Note: 1 Changes in working capital (merchant) consists of (i) changes in the period in the balance of trade receivables net, plus (ii) changes in the period in the balance of trade payables, plus (iii) changes in the period in the balance of other tax liabilities. 2 Capital expenditures consist of acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and Additions of Intangible Assets.

dLocal Limited
Certain financial information
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars except share data or as otherwise indicated)

 Three months ended September 30Nine months ended September 30
 2025202420252024
Continuing operations    
Revenues282,483185,774755,700541,483
Cost of services(179,294)(107,594)(468,747)(330,521)
Gross profit103,18978,180286,953210,962
     
Technology and development expenses(8,844)(6,930)(22,991)(18,803)
Sales and marketing expenses(8,139)(6,892)(20,116)(16,028)
General and administrative expenses(28,224)(22,636)(79,551)(74,042)
Impairment (loss)/gain on financial assets5(8)(1,796)93
Other operating loss(2,398)(578)(5,300)(3,950)
Operating profit55,58941,136157,19998,232
Finance income10,4187,33533,75654,839
Finance costs(4,035)(17,420)(24,189)(36,580)
Inflation adjustment(794)(1,954)(2,663)(6,263)
Other results5,589(12,039)6,90411,996
Profit before income tax61,17829,097164,103110,228
Income tax expense(9,388)(2,286)(22,838)(19,460)
Profit for the period51,79026,811141,26590,768
     
Profit attributable to:    
Owners of the Group51,82526,782141,26590,734
Non-controlling interest(35)29-34
Profit for the period51,79026,811141,26590,768
     
Earnings per share (in USD)    
Basic Earnings per share0.180.090.490.31
Diluted Earnings per share0.170.090.470.30
     
Other comprehensive Income    
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss:    
Exchange difference on translation on foreign operations(2,619)(498)5,210(6,771)
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax(2,619)(498)5,210(6,771)
Total comprehensive income for the period49,17126,313146,47583,997
     
Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to:
Owners of the Group49,25726,301146,44183,979
Non-controlling interest(86)123418
Total comprehensive income for the period49,17126,313146,47583,997


dLocal Limited
Certain financial information
Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

 Three months ended September 30
 20252025
 September 30, 2025June 30, 2025
ASSETS  
Current Assets  
Cash and cash equivalents604,467476,939
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss95,026125,526
Trade and other receivables576,389487,320
Derivative financial instruments828691
Other assets30,32829,888
Total Current Assets1,307,0381,120,364
   
Non-Current Assets  
Trade and other receivables13,82314,698
Deferred tax assets5,4285,961
Property, plant and equipment4,1164,208
Right-of-use assets3,2124,124
Intangible assets71,75468,165
Other assets3,3833,792
Total Non-Current Assets101,716100,948
TOTAL ASSETS1,408,7541,221,312
   
LIABILITIES  
Current Liabilities  
Trade and other payables816,729691,081
Lease liabilities1,1471,201
Tax liabilities14,80614,330
Derivative financial instruments1,6062,555
Financial liabilities63,07956,806
Provisions388544
Total Current Liabilities897,755766,517
   
Non-Current Liabilities  
Deferred tax liabilities3,7683,918
Lease liabilities2,5662,697
Total Non-Current Liabilities6,3346,615
TOTAL LIABILITIES904,089773,132
   
EQUITY  
Share Capital588587
Share Premium-192,820
Treasury Shares-(200,980)
Capital Reserve40,41839,241
Other Reserves(15,758)(13,190)
Retained earnings479,283429,482
Total Equity Attributable to owners of the Group504,531447,960
Non-controlling interest134220
TOTAL EQUITY504,665448,180
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES1,408,7541,221,312


dLocal Limited
Certain interim financial information.
Consolidated Statements of Cash flows for the three-month and nine-month periods September 30, 2025 and 2024
(All amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

 Three months ended September 30Nine months ended September 30
 2025202420252024
Cash flows from operating activities    
Profit before income tax61,17829,097164,103110,228
Adjustments:    
Interest Income from financial instruments(8,424)(7,430)(19,506)(21,345)
Interest charges for lease liabilities6444146131
Other interests charges(167)1,2202,2843,020
Finance expense related to derivative financial instruments1,4977,7655,08820,089
Net exchange differences2,63212,70516,53918,873
Fair value loss/(gain) on financial assets at FVPL(2,115)95(14,250)(33,494)
Amortization of Intangible assets5,5404,03315,17911,147
Depreciation and disposals of PP&E and right-of-use1,2444842,4321,232
Share-based payment expense, net of forfeitures6,8406,20417,77117,441
Other operating loss2,3975785,3003,950
Net Impairment loss/(gain) on financial assets(5)81,796(93)
Inflation adjustment and other financial results(3,570)5155,693(11,359)
 67,11155,318202,576119,820
Changes in working capital    
Increase in Trade and other receivables(90,587)48,999(82,551)(53,159)
Decrease / (Increase) in Other assets1,049(1,204)3,2491,299
Increase / (Decrease) in Trade and Other payables125,649(49,489)218,94363,743
Increase / (Decrease) in Tax Liabilities(2,695)(7,099)(4,658)651
Increase / (Decrease) in Provisions(156)2(112)(84)
Cash (used) / generated from operating activities100,37146,528337,447132,270
Income tax paid(5,198)(6,956)(22,403)(23,923)
Net cash (used) / generated from operating activities95,17439,571315,044108,347
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Acquisitions of Property, plant and equipment(220)(52)(1,680)(1,278)
Additions of Intangible assets(9,129)(5,379)(23,615)(15,243)
Acquisition of financial assets at FVPL(13,904)(9,775)(147,369)(106,616)
Collections of financial assets at FVPL45,0569,796179,027108,097
Interest collected from financial instruments8,4247,43019,50621,345
Payments for investments in other assets at FVPL--(12,500)-
Net cash (used in) / generated investing activities30,2272,02013,3696,305
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Repurchase of shares-(19,316)-(101,067)
Share-options exercise paid4741,4031,4141,495
Dividends paid--(149,982)-
Interest payments on lease liability(64)(44)(146)(131)
Principal payments on lease liability(370)(371)(1,511)(440)
Finance expense paid related to derivative financial instruments(2,584)(3,970)(7,665)(15,009)
Net proceeds from financial liabilities10,90816,77522,92216,775
Interest payments on financial liabilities(4,621)(648)(10,622)(648)
Other finance expense paid(25)(724)(2,138)(1,123)
Net cash used in by financing activities3,718(6,895)(147,728)(100,148)
Net increase in cash flow129,11834,696180,68514,504
     
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period476,939531,620425,172536,160
Net (decrease)/increase in cash flow129,11834,697180,68514,504
Effects of exchange rate changes on inflation and cash and cash equivalents(1,590)(5,784)(1,390)9,868
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period604,467560,532604,467560,532


About dLocal
dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers in more than 40 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Through the “One dLocal” platform (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey dLocal’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, including guidance in respect of total payment volume, revenue, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal and amounts stated as guidance are based on current management expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dLocal’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of dLocal’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, dLocal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof. In addition, dLocal is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, because dLocal cannot reliably predict certain of their necessary components, such as impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets, transaction costs, and inflation adjustment.

Investor Relations Contact:
investor@dlocal.com 

Media Contact:
media@dlocal.com 


Recommended Reading