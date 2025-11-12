Michael Tschudy Joins Orrstown Bank as C&I Team Leader in York Region

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Bank is pleased to announce that Michael Tschudy, CFA, MBA, has joined the organization as Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Team Leader for the York and Adams County Market. In this role, Mr. Tschudy will lead the York-based commercial banking team.

Mr. Tschudy brings over a decade of experience in commercial banking, investment advisory, and credit analysis. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Market Leader at S&T Bank, where he led the bank’s expansion into a new market, developed strategic marketing initiatives, and built both internal teams and external advisory boards to support growth.

Prior to that, Mr. Tschudy held leadership roles at PNC Institutional Asset Management and at PNC Bank as a Relationship Manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Orrstown team,” said David Hornberger, Executive Vice President and Market President for the Eastern Pennsylvania and York and Adams County markets. “His deep expertise in commercial banking and his strong ties to the York community make him an ideal leader to drive growth and deliver exceptional service to our clients in the region.”

Mr. Tschudy is a CFA Charterholder from the CFA Institute and holds an MBA in Financial Management from York College of Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Wharton, University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Tschudy is also actively involved in the community, serving on the boards and finance committees of several local organizations, including UPMC finance committee, Hoffman Homes for Youth, and the York County Community Foundation.

About Orrstown

With $5.5 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia within a 75-mile radius of the Company's executive and administrative offices as well as the District of Columbia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.'s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "ORRF." For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

