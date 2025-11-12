Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. reports first quarter results 

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) announces results for the first three months of fiscal year 2026.

Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $9,092,876 and $10,443,218, respectively. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $2,169,836 or $0.80 and $0.76 per share, basic and diluted, compared to net income of $1,598,317 or $0.63 and $0.61 per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

The total backlog at September 30, 2025 was approximately $141.1 million, compared to approximately $94.6 million at September 30, 2024. New orders received in the first three months of fiscal year 2026 were roughly $10.5 million as compared to $7.8 million new orders received in the first three months of fiscal year 2025.

Mr. David O’Neil, President and CEO, commented,

Our team maintained solid execution this period. Despite softer sales, we saw significant improvement in gross profit, backlog levels, and net income results for the quarter. The year-over-year sales decline reflects nothing more than a change in the timing of shipments for the year. Our team continues to focus on finding labor efficiencies, negotiating savings on materials, and effective resource management—efforts that are clearly reflected in the strength of our gross profits. Overall, the progress we made this quarter positions the Company well for the rest of the fiscal year and highlights our ongoing commitment to creating value for our stockholders.

