MaxCyte Announces Planned CFO Transition in 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc. , (Nasdaq: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Douglas Swirsky has informed the Company of his decision to transition from his role in the first half of 2026. Mr. Swirsky and the Company are working closely to ensure a smooth and orderly transition, and he will remain Chief Financial Officer until a successor has been appointed. The Company has initiated a structured search process to identify Mr. Swirsky’s successor. Following the transition period, Mr. Swirsky will continue in an advisory capacity to support strategic initiatives and ensure continuity.

“Doug has been an exceptional partner to MaxCyte, having played a key role in advancing our strategy, strengthening our team, and enhancing our capabilities,” said Maher Masoud, Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate Doug’s decision to provide ample notice and flexibility for a thoughtful and orderly transition.”

“It’s been a privilege to serve as CFO of MaxCyte,” said Douglas Swirsky. “After thoughtful consideration, Maher and I have agreed that this is the right time for me to transition from MaxCyte. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together and confident in the Company’s continued success under Maher. I look forward to supporting a seamless handoff to my successor.”

The transition is not expected to impact the Company’s operations, results, financial reporting cadence or strategic priorities.

