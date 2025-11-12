Firefly Aerospace Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: Firefly Aerospace Firefly Aerospace

Third quarter revenue increased 98% from the previous quarter and increased 38% from the prior year quarter; Alpha team prepares to return to flight; SciTec acquisition closes

Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 2 structure qualification model

Blue Ghost Mission 2 structure qualification model fully stacked with Blue Ghost lander, Elytra Dark vehicle, and dual payload attached fitting at Firefly's Rocket Ranch in October 2025.

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today issued financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our strong third quarter revenue growth reflects steady execution of our spacecraft teams on multiple contracts as well as progress made by our launch teams," said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "As we enhance our culture of safety, quality, and reliability, we are confident in our Alpha team to return us to flight safely."

"After closing the SciTec acquisition, we're also proud to welcome SciTec to the Firefly family and bolster our national security capabilities," said Kim. "With industry-leading hardware and software, Firefly is equipped to deliver on the most critical programs that protect our nation and keep America first in space."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Awarded Blue Ghost Mission 4 contract from NASA worth $176.7 million for lunar payload delivery to the Moon’s south pole.
  • Awarded $10 million Blue Ghost Mission 1 contract addendum from NASA, for acquisition of additional lunar data collected beyond the initial requirements.
  • Built and fit checked Blue Ghost Mission 2 structure qualification models and performed initial systems-level qualification testing onsite in Briggs, Texas.
  • Cleanroom assembly underway of the Elytra spacecraft flight unit supporting Blue Ghost Mission 2.
  • Conducted more than 200 hours of mission simulation testing for Elytra Mission 1 in preparation to ship out for launch.
  • Completed Preliminary Design Review for Elytra Mission 3, maturing the vehicle's high maneuverability design for the Defense Innovation Unit's space domain awareness demonstration mission.
  • Signed SPACE COTAN agreement to study the feasibility of launching Alpha from Hokkaido Spaceport in Japan.
  • Partnered with Advanced Space to support NASA's LunaNET communication relay service and develop a mission framework with Firefly's Elytra vehicle as a relay network transfer stage.
  • Awarded an Elytra study contract from NASA to demonstrate how to meet the need for multi-spacecraft and multi-orbit delivery to difficult-to-reach orbits beyond current launch service offerings.

Additional Recent Highlights

  • Strategic acquisition of SciTec closed, with an upsized $260.0 million revolving credit facility providing additional liquidity in support of the transaction. SciTec bolsters Firefly's offering for the $175 billion Golden Dome program.
  • Implemented corrective measures following the Alpha first stage ground test event on September 29. The test stand remained intact with upgrades underway. Team previously delivered the second stage to the launch site and is now preparing to ship the next first stage from Firefly's production line for an Alpha Flight 7 launch between the end of the fourth quarter and early first quarter.
  • Signed an IDIQ and task order for a hypersonic test mission on Alpha with a confidential customer.
  • Completed Blue Ghost Mission 3 Preliminary Design Review for mission to the Moon's Gruithuisen Domes.
  • United Arab Emirates' Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre delivered the Rashid Rover 2 payload for Blue Ghost Mission 2, marking delivery of all commercial payloads ahead of launch.
  • Blue Ghost Mission 1 named to TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025, with Firefly's Spacecraft Program Director Ray Allensworth also named among the world's rising stars on the TIME100 Next.

2025 Full-Year Guidance

  • Firefly expects 2025 full-year revenue to be between $150 million and $158 million.

Conference Call

Firefly will host a conference call today at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its third quarter financial results, as well as provide Firefly’s full year outlook.

The live webcast and accompanying presentation, as well as a replay of the webcast, will be available on Firefly’s Investor Relations website: investors.fireflyspace.com.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company that enables government and commercial customers to launch, land, and operate in space – anywhere, anytime. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the only commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice. Firefly is also the only company to achieve a fully successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly’s engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation. The company’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles are built with common flight-proven technologies to enable speed, reliability, and cost efficiencies for each mission from low Earth orbit to the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com. Firefly utilizes its website as a means to distribute material information about the company to the public.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning Firefly. Statements included in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects, assumptions or future events or performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, our guidance, outlook and forecasts for full-year 2025, statements about the markets in which we operate, including growth of our various markets, statements about potential new products and product innovation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition of SciTec, Inc. ("SciTec") our ability or expectations to establish new partnerships, our expectations regarding new vehicle launches and launch timelines, and our ability to retain existing customers and maintain their bookings are forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Various risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to: our failure to manage our growth effectively and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the potential for delayed or failed launches, and any failure of our launch vehicles and spacecraft to operate as intended; our inability to manufacture our launch vehicles, landers, or orbital vehicles at a quantity and quality that our customers demand; the hazards and operational risks that our products and service offerings are exposed to, including the wide and unique range of risks due to the unpredictability of space; the market for commercial launch services for small- and medium-sized payloads not achieving the growth potential we expect; adverse impacts from current or future disruptions in U.S. government operations, including as a result of delays or reduction in appropriations or regulatory approvals from our programs, or changes in U.S. government funding and budgetary priorities and spending levels; our dependence on contracts entered into in the ordinary course of business and our dependence on major customers and vendors; a loss of, or default by, one or more of our major customers, or a material adverse change in any such customer’s business or financial condition, could materially reduce our revenues and backlog; uncertain global macro-economic and political conditions, including the implementation of tariffs; the failure of our information technology systems, physical or electronic security protections; the inability to operate Alpha at our anticipated launch rate (including due to potential regulatory delays) or finalize the development and delivery of Eclipse; our failure to establish and maintain important relationships with government agencies and prime contractors; the inability to realize our backlog; evolving government laws and regulations; our ability to remediate the material weakness with respect to our internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; our ability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting in the future; and other factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Research and Development, Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative, Non-GAAP Other Expense, and Non-GAAP Net Loss, as well as Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss and Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of Firefly’s performance or cash flows as reported under U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies in our industry and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

Firefly believes non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into the Company’s ongoing performance. Therefore, Firefly provides this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate the Company’s ongoing performance and liquidity and to enable more meaningful period to period comparisons.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, loss on disposal of fixed assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, certain one-time costs related to the IPO, transaction-related expenses, and certain other items that are not expected to recur in the future or that management does not view as reflective of the performance of the business. In addition to net loss, we use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our business, measure its performance, and make strategic decisions.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management, investors, and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Net loss is the U.S. GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash used in operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment. We believe that Free Cash Flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from or used in operations that, after purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including continuous investment in our business and strengthening our balance sheet.

Free Cash Flow has limitations as a liquidity measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our cash flows as reported under U.S. GAAP. Free Cash Flow may be affected in the near to medium term by the timing of capital investments, fluctuations in our growth and the effect of such fluctuations on working capital, and our changes in our cash conversion cycle.

Non-GAAP Research and Development

We define Non-GAAP Research and Development as research and development less stock-based compensation expense. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative

We define Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative as selling, general and administrative less stock-based compensation expense, certain one-time costs related to the IPO, transaction-related expenses, and certain other items that are not expected to recur in the future or that management does not view as reflective of the performance of the business. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as operating expenses, less stock-based compensation expense, certain one-time costs related to the IPO, transaction-related expenses, loss on disposal of fixed assets, and certain other items that are not expected to recur in the future or that management does not view as reflective of the performance of the business. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense)

We define Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) as other expense less change in fair value of warrant liability and loss on extinguishment of debt. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Non-GAAP Net Loss

We define Non-GAAP Net Loss as net loss less stock-based compensation, change in fair value of warrant liability, loss on disposal of fixed assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, certain one-time costs related to the IPO, transaction-related expenses, and certain other items that are not expected to recur in the future or that management does not view as reflective of the performance of the business. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides investors with meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations by excluding items of income or loss to present it in accordance with how management manages the business.

Contacts

Media Relations
press@fireflyspace.com

Investor Relations
investors@fireflyspace.com

       
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  For the Three Months
Ended September 30,		  For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue $30,778  $22,370  $102,182  $51,758 
Cost of sales  22,288   14,599   87,477   42,959 
Gross profit  8,490   7,771   14,705   8,799 
Operating expenses            
Research and development  48,763   29,858   142,549   107,037 
Selling, general, and administrative  21,920   10,305   47,243   32,173 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     1,802      1,824 
Total operating expenses  70,683   41,965   189,792   141,034 
Loss from operations  (62,193)  (34,194)  (175,087)  (132,235)
Other expense            
Change in fair value of warrant liability  (42,150)  (341)  (47,257)  (372)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (30,400)     (30,400)   
Interest income (expense), net  1,334   (6,658)  (9,067)  (14,149)
Other (expense) income, net  (3)  403   4,528   (258)
Total other expense, net  (71,219)  (6,596)  (82,196)  (14,779)
Loss before provision for income taxes $(133,412) $(40,790) $(257,283) $(147,014)
Provision for income taxes            
Net loss and comprehensive loss $(133,412) $(40,790) $(257,283) $(147,014)
Less: Accretion of dividends of Series C Preferred Stock  2,298   5,354   13,240   15,869 
Less: Accretion of dividends of Series D-1 Preferred Stock  4,524      21,989    
Less: Accretion of dividends of Series D-3 Preferred Stock  128      394    
Net loss available to common stockholders $(140,362) $(46,144) $(292,906) $(162,883)
             
Net loss per common share            
Basic and diluted $(1.50) $(3.57) $(7.25) $(12.80)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding            
Basic and diluted  93,849   12,924   40,389   12,728 


       
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $995,162  $123,431 
Restricted cash, current  829   424 
Accounts receivable, net  5,127   1,004 
Advanced payments, current  14,259   52,404 
Other current assets  7,425   3,454 
Total current assets  1,022,802   180,717 
Advanced payments, less current portion  45,365   41,770 
Property and equipment, net  142,555   135,575 
Restricted cash, less current portion     13,703 
Right-of-use assets - operating leases  9,944   14,604 
Right-of-use assets - finance leases  4,143   3,708 
Goodwill  17,097   17,097 
Other noncurrent assets  14,286   158 
Total assets $1,256,192  $407,332 
       
Liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity (deficit)      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $30,428  $37,633 
Accounts payable - related parties  790   86 
Accrued expenses  20,171   14,419 
Operating lease liability, current  395   1,128 
Finance lease liability, current  1,047   856 
Deferred revenue, current  95,202   108,069 
Notes payable, current  6,985   6,349 
Other current liabilities  9,913   10,837 
Total current liabilities  164,931   179,377 
Operating lease liability, less current portion  10,553   16,466 
Finance lease liability, less current portion  2,266   1,996 
Deferred revenue, less current portion  74,516   45,904 
Notes payable, less current portion  23,228   124,079 
Notes payable, less current portion - related parties     17,524 
Warrant liability  5,267   4,070 
Other liabilities, less current portion  26,610   25,956 
Total liabilities $307,371  $415,372 
Commitments and contingencies      
Temporary equity      
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 and 51,033 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 0 and 41,588 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; $0 and $1,227,158 liquidation preference as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively     759,582 
Stockholders' equity (deficit)      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 and 154,397 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 148,138 and 13,241 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  16   1 
Additional paid-in capital  1,928,027    
Accumulated deficit  (979,222)  (767,623)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)  948,821   (767,622)
Total liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity (deficit) $1,256,192  $407,332 


    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited; in thousands)
    
  For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024 
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $(257,283) $(147,014)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  13,539   6,510 
Loss on sale of fixed assets     1,824 
Stock-based compensation  5,191   1,296 
Change in fair value of warrant liability  47,257   479 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  30,400    
Non-cash interest expense  4,595   5,790 
Non-cash inventory write-off     247 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  (4,123)  (3,055)
Advanced payments  34,550   (17,205)
Other assets  (996)  5,460 
Accounts payable  (5,300)  10,956 
Accounts payable - related parties  704   (1,312)
Accrued expenses  (5,035)  (5,941)
Other liabilities  (11,812)  19,334 
Right-of-use assets  1,549   2,562 
Lease liabilities  (6,646)  (3,616)
Deferred revenue  15,745   6,292 
Net cash used in operating activities $(137,665) $(117,393)
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of property and equipment  (20,757)  (30,041)
Net cash used in investing activities $(20,757) $(30,041)
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  943,736    
Payments of offering costs associated with IPO  (4,208)   
Proceeds from issuance of Preferred Stock, net  235,506   22,186 
Principal payments on finance leases  (1,166)  (595)
Proceeds from issuance of notes payable     48,990 
Payment of IPO Closing Preferred Stock Dividend  (4,990)   
Proceeds from notes payable - related parties     25,000 
Repayment of notes payable - related parties  (21,117)   
Payments on notes payable  (131,457)  (2,181)
Payments of debt issuance costs  (2,083)  (2,301)
Proceeds from repayment of employee note  396   206 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  2,238   407 
Net cash provided by financing activities $1,016,855  $91,712 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $858,433  $(55,722)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash      
Balance, beginning of period  137,558   95,146 
Balance, end of period $995,991  $39,424 
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash      
Cash and cash equivalents $995,162  $26,359 
Restricted cash, current  829   1,087 
Restricted cash, non-current     11,978 
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $995,991  $39,424 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information      
Cash paid for interest $14,443  $16,828 
Non-cash investing and financing activities      
Property and equipment additions in accounts payable $1,905  $170 
Capitalized interest (paid in kind) $683  $ 
Issuance of debt in exchange of software licenses $664  $ 
Acquisition of software license assets and obligations $10,633  $ 
Right-of-use asset acquired in exchange for finance lease liabilities $1,625  $470 
Net exercise of Common Warrants into common stock $46,060  $ 
Unpaid deferred offering costs associated with IPO $7,195  $ 
Preferred Stock issuance costs not yet paid $3,510  $ 
Issuance of common stock to settle Preferred Stock Dividends $86,124  $ 
Conversion of Preferred Stock to common stock upon IPO $937,087  $ 
         

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited; in thousands)

The following tables present reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Research and Development, Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Other Expense, and Non-GAAP Net Loss to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP:

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		  September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		 
Net loss $(133,412) $(40,790) $(257,283) $(147,014)
Adjusted for:            
Interest (income) expense, net  (1,334)  6,658   9,067   14,149 
Depreciation and amortization  6,447   3,482   14,363   6,519 
Stock-based compensation expense  4,000   462   5,191   1,296 
Change in fair value of warrant liability  42,150   341   47,257   372 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     1,802      1,824 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  30,400      30,400    
One-time costs related to the IPO (1)  3,792      8,012    
Transaction-related expenses  1,528      1,528    
Other (2)  97      97   33 
Adjusted EBITDA $(46,332) $(28,045) $(141,368) $(122,821)
             
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		  September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		 
Net cash used in operating activities $(53,046) $(36,578) $(137,665) $(117,393)
Purchases of property and equipment  (8,920)  (8,207)  (20,757)  (30,041)
Free Cash Flow $(61,966) $(44,785) $(158,422) $(147,434)


  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		  September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		 
Research and development $48,763  $29,858  $142,549  $107,037 
Stock-based compensation expense  (501)  (136)  (796)  (378)
Non-GAAP Research and Development $48,262  $29,722  $141,753  $106,659 
             
Selling, general, and administrative $21,920  $10,305  $47,243  $32,173 
Stock-based compensation expense  (3,499)  (326)  (4,395)  (918)
One-time costs related to the IPO (1)  (3,792)     (8,012)   
Transaction-related expenses  (1,528)     (1,528)   
Other (2)  (97)     (97)  (33)
Non-GAAP Selling, General, and Administrative $13,004  $9,979  $33,211  $31,222 
             
Operating expenses $70,683  $41,965  $189,792  $141,034 
Stock-based compensation expense  (4,000)  (462)  (5,191)  (1,296)
One-time costs related to the IPO (1)  (3,792)     (8,012)   
Transaction-related expenses  (1,528)     (1,528)   
Other (2)  (97)     (97)  (33)
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     (1,802)     (1,824)
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $61,266  $39,701  $174,964  $137,881 
             
Other expense $(71,219) $(6,596) $(82,196) $(14,779)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities  42,150   341   47,257   372 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  30,400      30,400    
Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense) $1,331  $(6,255) $(4,539) $(14,407)
             
Net loss $(133,412) $(40,790) $(257,283) $(147,014)
Stock-based compensation  4,000   462   5,191   1,296 
Change in fair value of warrant liability  42,150   341   47,257   372 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     1,802      1,824 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  30,400      30,400    
One-time costs related to the IPO (1)  3,792      8,012    
Transaction-related expenses  1,528      1,528    
Other (2)  97      97   33 
Non-GAAP Net Loss $(51,445) $(38,185) $(164,798) $(143,489)
(1) Represents costs incurred related to the IPO that do not meet the direct and incremental criteria per SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5.A to be netted against the gross proceeds of the offering and that are not expected to recur in the future.
(2) Other includes loss on foreign exchange and executive severance.		 
  

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA NON-GAAP NET LOSS AND NET LOSS PER SHARE
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss and Unaudited Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share are presented assuming the Company consummated the IPO and its related transactions, including the conversion of Preferred Stock to common stock, repayment of the Term Loan Facility, payment of the Preferred Stock Dividend, and net exercise of Common Warrants into common stock (each as defined and further discussed in the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025) on January 1, 2024.

  For the Three Months
Ended September 30,		  For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Numerator            
Net loss available to common stockholders $(140,362) $(46,144) $(292,906) $(162,883)
Pro forma adjustments to:            
Reverse the impact of accrued dividends on outstanding Series C and Series D Preferred Stock  6,950   5,354   35,623   15,869 
Reverse historical interest expense for the Term Loan Facility  2,814   6,496   15,920   19,604 
Reverse the change in fair value of Common Warrants  39,451      44,840    
Reverse the loss on extinguishment of the Term Loan Facility  30,400      30,400    
Reverse one-time costs related to the IPO  3,792      8,012    
Pro forma net loss available to common stockholders $(56,955) $(34,294) $(158,111) $(127,410)
             
Non-GAAP adjustments:            
Stock-based compensation  4,000   462   5,191   1,296 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     1,802      1,824 
Transaction-related expenses  1,528      1,528    
Change in fair value of warrants  2,699   341   2,417   372 
Other  97      97   33 
Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss available to common stockholders $(48,631) $(31,689) $(148,878) $(123,885)
             
Denominator            
Weighted-average common shares outstanding  93,849   12,924   40,389   12,728 
Pro forma adjustments to:            
Reflect the issuance of common stock in IPO  9,166   22,190   17,849   22,190 
Reflect the issuance of common stock for payment of the Preferred Stock Dividend  530   3,251   2,344   3,251 
Reflect the conversion of Preferred Stock to common stock  43,713   105,832   85,126   105,832 
Reflect the net exercise of Common Warrants  423   1,024   823   1,024 
Pro forma weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted  147,681   145,221   146,531   145,025 
             
Pro Forma Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share available to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(0.33) $(0.22) $(1.02) $(0.85)
                 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0aa1be5a-1a79-48e4-becc-36b62c910665


Recommended Reading