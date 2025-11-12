LeMaitre to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Waldorf Hilton, London

Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 8:00 AM GMT

Wolfe Research 7th Annual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wolfe NYC Offices, New York, NY

David Roberts, President, will present at 10:40 AM ET

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Thursday, December 4, 2025

Lotte Palace, New York, NY

Dorian LeBlanc, CFO, will present at 3:20 PM ET

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

