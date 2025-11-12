Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results; Declares a Fourth Quarter Base Dividend of $0.42 Per Share

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today reported net investment income of $0.46 per share and net income of $0.19 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net asset value (NAV) per share was $19.28 at September 30, 2025.

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a fourth quarter 2025 regular cash dividend of $0.42 per share to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2025, payable on January 15, 2026.

Selected Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

As of and for the three months ended September

30, 2025 June

30, 2025 September

30, 2024 Investments, at fair value $ 1,580.7 $ 1,600.7 $ 1,591.4 Total assets $ 1,627.6 $ 1,654.4 $ 1,645.0 Total net assets $ 714.1 $ 724.7 $ 748.8 Net asset value per share $ 19.28 $ 19.55 $ 20.20 Investment income $ 41.4 $ 43.0 $ 51.6 Net investment income $ 16.9 $ 16.9 $ 23.5 Net realized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (5.0 ) $ (2.9 ) $ 3.8 Net change in unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (4.8 ) $ 1.0 $ (12.0 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 7.1 $ 15.0 $ 15.3 Net investment income per share $ 0.46 $ 0.46 $ 0.64 Net realized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ (0.14 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.10 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ (0.13 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.32 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.19 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 Regular distributions paid per share $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Supplemental distributions paid per share $ - $ - $ 0.07 Special distributions paid per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ - Weighted average yield on income producing securities (at cost)1 10.4 % 10.4 % 11.6 % Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 97.4 % 97.2 % 97.4 %





Portfolio & Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had investments in 187 and 185 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $1,580.7 and $1,598.9 million, respectively. The portfolio at fair value was comprised of the following asset types:

Portfolio Asset Types:

As of $ in millions September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Investment Type Fair Value Percentage Fair Value Percentage Senior secured first lien $ 352.8 22.2 % $ 379.7 23.7 % Unitranche first lien2 1,039.8 65.8 1,044.1 65.3 Unitranche first lien - last out2 26.2 1.7 14.8 0.9 Senior secured second lien 18.6 1.2 38.5 2.4 Unsecured debt 19.5 1.2 17.5 1.1 Equity & other 84.7 5.4 64.9 4.1 LLC/LP equity interests 39.0 2.5 39.4 2.5 Total investments $ 1,580.6 100.0 % $ 1,598.9 100.0 %





For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company invested $73.9 million across 7 new portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. During this period, the Company had $86.0 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company invested $57.5 million across 3 new portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $92.7 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

Results of Operations

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, investment income decreased to $41.4 million from $43.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Interest income, which includes amortization of upfront fees, decreased to $38.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $40.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 due to decline in benchmark rates and restructurings of certain debt investments. Included in interest from investments for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 are $0.3 million and $0.8 million of accelerated accretion of OID related to paydown activity, respectively. Dividend income increased to $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $1.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Other income, which includes consent, waiver, amendment, agency, underwriting and arranger fees, was $0.4 million and $1.0 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, total net expenses, including income and excise taxes, totaled $24.5 million and $26.1 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $27.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and $239.8 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. The weighted average cost of debt on the Company’s debt outstanding as of September 30, 2025 was 5.99%.

The Company’s debt to equity ratio was 1.23x as of September 30, 2025.

Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast/conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Please visit Crescent BDC’s webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC’s website for a slide presentation that complements the earnings conference call.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of Crescent BDC’s website at www.crescentbdc.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing the following number:

Toll Free: (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 1217499

All callers will need to reference the Conference ID once connected with the operator. An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC's website.

Endnotes

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

1) Yield includes performing debt and other income producing investments (excluding investments on non-accrual). 2) Unitranche loans are first lien loans that may extend deeper in a company’s capital structure than traditional first lien debt and may provide for a waterfall of cash flow priority among different lenders in the unitranche loan. In certain instances, the Company may find another lender to provide the “first out” portion of such loan and retain the “last out” portion of such loan, in which case, the “first out” portion of the loan would generally receive priority with respect to payment of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder over the “last out” portion that the Company would continue to hold. In exchange for the greater risk of loss, the “last out” portion earns a higher interest rate.





Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands except share and per share data)

As of

September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2024 Assets Investments, at fair value Non-controlled non-affiliated investments (cost of $1,501,749 and $1,511,386, respectively) $ 1,487,246 $ 1,504,013 Non-controlled affiliated investments (cost of $27,556 and $46,104, respectively) 30,476 46,793 Controlled investments (cost of $73,794 and $66,416, respectively) 62,956 48,051 Cash and cash equivalents 5,786 10,130 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 22,017 29,292 Interest and dividend receivable 9,932 11,008 Receivable from unsettled transactions 5,285 1,163 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 2,082 4,815 Deferred tax assets 181 746 Other assets 1,667 263 Total assets $ 1,627,628 $ 1,656,274 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $6,448 and $8,214, respectively) $ 875,315 $ 875,837 Distributions payable 15,557 15,566 Interest and other debt financing costs payable 7,943 10,408 Management fees payable 5,119 5,066 Incentive fees payable 3,574 4,305 Deferred tax liabilities 181 746 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 2,271 — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,593 3,709 Total liabilities $ 913,553 $ 915,637 Net assets Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (10,000 shares authorized,

zero outstanding, respectively) $ — $ — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares authorized, 37,039,657 and 37,061,547 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 37 37 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 958,765 959,098 Accumulated earnings (loss) (244,727 ) (218,498 ) Total net assets $ 714,075 $ 740,637 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,627,628 $ 1,656,274 Net asset value per share $ 19.28 $ 19.98





Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Investment Income: From non-controlled non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 35,351 $ 42,662 $ 108,507 $ 128,201 Paid-in-kind interest 2,143 3,527 6,231 6,742 Dividend income 286 102 458 496 Other income 407 780 2,325 2,447 From non-controlled affiliated investments: Interest income 525 713 2,025 2,505 Paid-in-kind interest 294 708 1,100 1,217 Dividend income — 520 258 808 Other income — — — 16 From controlled investments: Interest income 379 273 794 881 Dividend income 1,960 2,344 4,760 7,624 Other income 7 3 15 8 Total investment income 41,352 51,632 126,473 150,945 Expenses: Interest and other debt financing costs 13,876 16,104 43,663 47,638 Management fees 5,130 5,119 15,257 15,133 Income based incentive fees 3,586 4,976 10,684 14,518 Professional fees 544 585 2,177 1,483 Directors’ fees 159 151 486 459 Other general and administrative expenses 870 609 2,698 1,914 Total expenses 24,165 27,544 74,965 81,145 Management fees waiver (11 ) (30 ) (44 ) (101 ) Income based incentive fees waiver (12 ) (77 ) (67 ) (114 ) Net expenses 24,142 27,437 74,854 80,930 Net investment income before taxes 17,210 24,195 51,619 70,015 (Benefit) provision for income and excise taxes 281 655 1,182 1,455 Net investment income 16,929 23,540 50,437 68,560 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net realized gain (loss) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments (2,908 ) 2,095 (8,413 ) (4,841 ) Non-controlled affiliated investments (1,996 ) (4,828 ) (1,996 ) (4,828 ) Controlled investments — 6,443 (3,800 ) 6,443 Foreign currency transactions (105 ) 59 (204 ) (460 ) Foreign currency forward contracts — — — 3,223 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments and foreign currency translation (8,835 ) (3,773 ) (14,758 ) 8,288 Non-controlled affiliated investments 2,642 4,571 2,231 5,765 Controlled investments 403 (11,378 ) 7,527 (15,231 ) Foreign currency forward contracts 972 (1,405 ) (5,005 ) (3,725 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (9,827 ) (8,216 ) (24,418 ) (5,366 ) Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments — (56 ) - 464 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 7,102 $ 15,268 $ 26,019 $ 63,658 Per common share data: Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.19 $ 0.41 $ 0.70 $ 1.72 Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.46 $ 0.64 $ 1.36 $ 1.85 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 37,060,595 37,061,547 37,061,226 37,061,547





About Crescent BDC

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent. Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit www.crescentbdc.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with over $48 billion of assets under management. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with more than 230 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

Contact:

Dan McMahon

daniel.mcmahon@crescentcap.com

212-364-0149

