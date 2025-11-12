Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share, payable on January 23, 2026, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2026.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 337 distribution centers, in 10 countries, with 75,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $81 billion in fiscal year 2025 that ended June 28, 2025.

As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com. For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.sysco.com.

For more information contact: Kevin Kim

Investor Contact

kevin.kim@sysco.com

T 281-584-1219



Cassandra Mauel

Media Contact

cassandra.mauel@sysco.com

T 281-584-1390



SYY-INVESTORS



