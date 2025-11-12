Orchid Island Capital Announces November 2025 Monthly Dividend and October 31, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

 | Source: Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

  • November 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of October 31, 2025
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected December 9, 2025

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of November 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid December 30, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on November 28, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of November 28, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on December 9, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of November 12, 2025, the Company had 167,762,089 shares of common stock outstanding. As of October 31, 2025, the Company had 159,132,872 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 148,239,401 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of October 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics 
($ in thousands)                                   
                          Realized    
                       Realized  Aug-25 -    
                       Oct-25  Oct-25    
             Net       Weighted CPR  CPR    
             Weighted       Average (1-Month)  (3-Month)  Modeled Interest 
  Current Fair % of  Current Average       Maturity (Reported  (Reported  Rate Sensitivity (1) 
Type Face Value Portfolio  Price Coupon  GWAC  Age (Months) in Nov)  in Nov)  (-50 BPS)  (+50 BPS) 
Fixed Rate RMBS                                   
15yr 5.0 TBA $250,000 $252,561 2.73% 101.02 5.00% 5.85% 6 172 n/a  n/a  $2,675  $(3,260)
15yr Total  250,000  252,561 2.73% 101.02 5.00% 5.85% 6 172 n/a  n/a   2,675   (3,260)
30yr 3.0 $827,412 $747,492 8.09% 90.34 3.00% 3.48% 56 296 7.4% 7.2% $21,732  $(21,799)
30yr 3.5  161,558  151,385 1.64% 93.70 3.50% 4.04% 68 278 10.1% 8.8%  4,139   (4,161)
30yr 4.0  154,620  148,282 1.60% 95.90 4.00% 4.70% 54 300 8.6% 8.1%  3,710   (3,887)
30yr 4.5  276,232  271,052 2.93% 98.12 4.50% 5.44% 40 315 11.9% 10.7%  5,361   (6,046)
30yr 5.0  513,630  514,558 5.57% 100.18 5.00% 5.95% 28 326 9.6% 8.6%  9,299   (11,061)
30yr 5.5  2,201,478  2,247,237 24.32% 102.08 5.50% 6.46% 11 346 9.8% 7.3%  30,113   (40,123)
30yr 6.0  2,970,789  3,069,494 33.21% 103.32 6.00% 6.93% 12 343 16.6% 13.2%  25,102   (38,330)
30yr 6.5  1,503,898  1,574,898 17.04% 104.72 6.50% 7.39% 16 340 26.4% 17.9%  7,472   (12,792)
30yr 7.0  238,759  251,039 2.72% 105.14 7.00% 7.94% 24 327 31.4% 29.5%  1,585   (1,981)
30yr Total  8,848,376  8,975,437 97.12% 101.44 5.52% 6.40% 21 335 15.5% 12.1%  108,513   (140,180)
Total Pass-Through RMBS  9,098,376  9,227,998 99.85% 101.42 5.51% 6.39% 20 330 15.5% 12.1%  111,188   (143,440)
Structured RMBS                                   
IO 20yr 4.0  5,610  456 0.00% 8.13 4.00% 4.57% 165 69 11.6% 12.4%  2   (2)
IO 30yr 3.0  2,381  285 0.00% 11.99 3.00% 3.64% 129 221 1.0% 1.2%  -   (1)
IO 30yr 4.0  64,939  12,043 0.13% 18.54 4.00% 4.60% 134 217 11.5% 9.2%  (261)  157 
IO 30yr 4.5  2,830  514 0.01% 18.16 4.50% 4.99% 184 163 9.1% 7.3%  (4)  1 
IO 30yr 5.0  1,471  305 0.00% 20.73 5.00% 5.37% 184 163 13.3% 11.5%  (5)  2 
IO Total  77,231  13,603 0.15% 17.61 4.01% 4.59% 139 203 11.1% 9.1%  (268)  157 
IIO 30yr 4.0  18,175  184 0.00% 1.01 0.00% 4.40% 97 251 1.5% 5.0%  113   (76)
Total Structured RMBS  95,406  13,787 0.15% 14.45 3.24% 4.56% 131 212 9.3% 8.4%  (155)  81 
                                    
Total Mortgage Assets $9,193,782 $9,241,785 100.00%   5.48% 6.37% 21 329 15.4% 12.1% $111,033  $(143,359)
                                    


    Hedge Modeled Interest 
  Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) 
Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)  (+50 BPS) 
3-Month SOFR Futures $(390,000)Sep-26 $(3,413) $3,413 
5-Year Treasury Future(2)  (562,500)Feb-30  (11,766)  11,503 
10-Year Treasury Future(3)  (228,500)Aug-32  (7,556)  7,343 
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)  (197,500)May-35  (8,973)  8,572 
5-Year ERIS SOFR Swap Futures  (10,000)Dec-30  (234)  227 
Swaps  (3,943,300)Feb-31  (96,217)  93,056 
TBA Short  (766,000)Nov-25  (7,149)  10,880 
Hedge Total $(6,097,800)  $(135,308) $134,994 
Rate Shock Grand Total      $(24,275) $(8,365)


(1)Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2)Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.21 at October 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $614.3 million.
(3)Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.67 at October 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $257.5 million.
(4)Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $115.48 at October 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $228.1 million.
   


RMBS Assets by Agency      
($ in thousands)      
     Percentage 
  Fair of 
Asset Category Value Portfolio 
As of October 31, 2025      
Fannie Mae $5,103,429 56.8%
Freddie Mac  3,885,795 43.2%
Total Mortgage Assets $8,989,224 100.0%
       


Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test 
($ in thousands)      
     Percentage 
  Fair of 
Asset Category Value Portfolio 
As of October 31, 2025      
Non-Whole Pool Assets $649,174 7.2%
Whole Pool Assets  8,340,050 92.8%
Total Mortgage Assets $8,989,224 100.0%
       


Borrowings By Counterparty             
($ in thousands)             
        Weighted  Weighted  
     % of  Average  Average  
  Total Total  Repo  Maturity Longest
As of October 31, 2025 Borrowings Debt  Rate  in Days Maturity
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $509,065 6.1% 4.19% 31 12/15/2025
Citigroup Global Markets Inc  432,500 5.2% 4.10% 74 1/30/2026
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC  388,034 4.7% 4.22% 19 12/29/2025
DV Securities, LLC Repo  382,924 4.6% 4.16% 45 12/30/2025
Daiwa Securities America Inc.  377,754 4.5% 4.14% 112 3/23/2026
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.  374,877 4.5% 4.20% 32 12/15/2025
The Bank of Nova Scotia  364,386 4.4% 4.16% 41 12/23/2025
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith  360,221 4.3% 4.22% 57 2/13/2026
ASL Capital Markets Inc.  359,623 4.3% 4.16% 95 9/21/2026
Marex Capital Markets Inc.  357,162 4.3% 4.20% 30 12/15/2025
Clear Street LLC  355,532 4.3% 4.20% 20 12/1/2025
Bank of Montreal  353,753 4.2% 4.20% 35 1/14/2026
South Street Securities, LLC  341,901 4.1% 4.09% 129 8/27/2026
Goldman, Sachs & Co  335,796 4.0% 4.18% 27 11/28/2025
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.  331,156 4.0% 4.16% 31 1/15/2026
StoneX Financial Inc.  329,768 4.0% 4.22% 20 11/20/2025
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co  316,771 3.8% 4.18% 24 11/26/2025
RBC Capital Markets, LLC  297,503 3.6% 4.27% 25 11/26/2025
ING Financial Markets LLC  288,543 3.5% 4.21% 17 11/17/2025
Banco Santander SA  264,770 3.2% 4.22% 17 11/17/2025
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.  250,746 3.0% 4.24% 7 11/7/2025
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.  242,718 2.9% 4.22% 14 11/17/2025
Mizuho Securities USA LLC  207,375 2.5% 4.12% 62 1/26/2026
Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC  158,376 1.9% 4.16% 49 1/30/2026
Nomura Securities International, Inc.  155,399 1.9% 4.17% 45 12/15/2025
Natixis, New York Branch  105,592 1.3% 4.20% 31 12/1/2025
Brean Capital, LLC  51,234 0.6% 4.15% 41 12/11/2025
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC  34,414 0.4% 4.22% 13 11/13/2025
Total Borrowings $8,327,893 100.0% 4.18% 43 9/21/2026
              

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400 


Tags

Orchid Orchid Island REIT Mortgage DIVIDEND

Recommended Reading