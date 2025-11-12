Orchid Island Capital Announces November 2025 Monthly Dividend and October 31, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

November 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of October 31, 2025

Next Dividend Announcement Expected December 9, 2025

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of November 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid December 30, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on November 28, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of November 28, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on December 9, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of November 12, 2025, the Company had 167,762,089 shares of common stock outstanding. As of October 31, 2025, the Company had 159,132,872 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 148,239,401 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of October 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Aug-25 - Oct-25 Oct-25 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Nov) in Nov) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 5.0 TBA $ 250,000 $ 252,561 2.73 % 101.02 5.00 % 5.85 % 6 172 n/a n/a $ 2,675 $ (3,260 ) 15yr Total 250,000 252,561 2.73 % 101.02 5.00 % 5.85 % 6 172 n/a n/a 2,675 (3,260 ) 30yr 3.0 $ 827,412 $ 747,492 8.09 % 90.34 3.00 % 3.48 % 56 296 7.4 % 7.2 % $ 21,732 $ (21,799 ) 30yr 3.5 161,558 151,385 1.64 % 93.70 3.50 % 4.04 % 68 278 10.1 % 8.8 % 4,139 (4,161 ) 30yr 4.0 154,620 148,282 1.60 % 95.90 4.00 % 4.70 % 54 300 8.6 % 8.1 % 3,710 (3,887 ) 30yr 4.5 276,232 271,052 2.93 % 98.12 4.50 % 5.44 % 40 315 11.9 % 10.7 % 5,361 (6,046 ) 30yr 5.0 513,630 514,558 5.57 % 100.18 5.00 % 5.95 % 28 326 9.6 % 8.6 % 9,299 (11,061 ) 30yr 5.5 2,201,478 2,247,237 24.32 % 102.08 5.50 % 6.46 % 11 346 9.8 % 7.3 % 30,113 (40,123 ) 30yr 6.0 2,970,789 3,069,494 33.21 % 103.32 6.00 % 6.93 % 12 343 16.6 % 13.2 % 25,102 (38,330 ) 30yr 6.5 1,503,898 1,574,898 17.04 % 104.72 6.50 % 7.39 % 16 340 26.4 % 17.9 % 7,472 (12,792 ) 30yr 7.0 238,759 251,039 2.72 % 105.14 7.00 % 7.94 % 24 327 31.4 % 29.5 % 1,585 (1,981 ) 30yr Total 8,848,376 8,975,437 97.12 % 101.44 5.52 % 6.40 % 21 335 15.5 % 12.1 % 108,513 (140,180 ) Total Pass-Through RMBS 9,098,376 9,227,998 99.85 % 101.42 5.51 % 6.39 % 20 330 15.5 % 12.1 % 111,188 (143,440 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 5,610 456 0.00 % 8.13 4.00 % 4.57 % 165 69 11.6 % 12.4 % 2 (2 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,381 285 0.00 % 11.99 3.00 % 3.64 % 129 221 1.0 % 1.2 % - (1 ) IO 30yr 4.0 64,939 12,043 0.13 % 18.54 4.00 % 4.60 % 134 217 11.5 % 9.2 % (261 ) 157 IO 30yr 4.5 2,830 514 0.01 % 18.16 4.50 % 4.99 % 184 163 9.1 % 7.3 % (4 ) 1 IO 30yr 5.0 1,471 305 0.00 % 20.73 5.00 % 5.37 % 184 163 13.3 % 11.5 % (5 ) 2 IO Total 77,231 13,603 0.15 % 17.61 4.01 % 4.59 % 139 203 11.1 % 9.1 % (268 ) 157 IIO 30yr 4.0 18,175 184 0.00 % 1.01 0.00 % 4.40 % 97 251 1.5 % 5.0 % 113 (76 ) Total Structured RMBS 95,406 13,787 0.15 % 14.45 3.24 % 4.56 % 131 212 9.3 % 8.4 % (155 ) 81 Total Mortgage Assets $ 9,193,782 $ 9,241,785 100.00 % 5.48 % 6.37 % 21 329 15.4 % 12.1 % $ 111,033 $ (143,359 )





Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures $ (390,000 ) Sep-26 $ (3,413 ) $ 3,413 5-Year Treasury Future(2) (562,500 ) Feb-30 (11,766 ) 11,503 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (228,500 ) Aug-32 (7,556 ) 7,343 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (197,500 ) May-35 (8,973 ) 8,572 5-Year ERIS SOFR Swap Futures (10,000 ) Dec-30 (234 ) 227 Swaps (3,943,300 ) Feb-31 (96,217 ) 93,056 TBA Short (766,000 ) Nov-25 (7,149 ) 10,880 Hedge Total $ (6,097,800 ) $ (135,308 ) $ 134,994 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (24,275 ) $ (8,365 )





(1 ) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2 ) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.21 at October 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $614.3 million. (3 ) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.67 at October 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $257.5 million. (4 ) Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $115.48 at October 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $228.1 million.





RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of October 31, 2025 Fannie Mae $ 5,103,429 56.8 % Freddie Mac 3,885,795 43.2 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 8,989,224 100.0 %





Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of October 31, 2025 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 649,174 7.2 % Whole Pool Assets 8,340,050 92.8 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 8,989,224 100.0 %





Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of October 31, 2025 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 509,065 6.1 % 4.19 % 31 12/15/2025 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 432,500 5.2 % 4.10 % 74 1/30/2026 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 388,034 4.7 % 4.22 % 19 12/29/2025 DV Securities, LLC Repo 382,924 4.6 % 4.16 % 45 12/30/2025 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 377,754 4.5 % 4.14 % 112 3/23/2026 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 374,877 4.5 % 4.20 % 32 12/15/2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia 364,386 4.4 % 4.16 % 41 12/23/2025 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 360,221 4.3 % 4.22 % 57 2/13/2026 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 359,623 4.3 % 4.16 % 95 9/21/2026 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 357,162 4.3 % 4.20 % 30 12/15/2025 Clear Street LLC 355,532 4.3 % 4.20 % 20 12/1/2025 Bank of Montreal 353,753 4.2 % 4.20 % 35 1/14/2026 South Street Securities, LLC 341,901 4.1 % 4.09 % 129 8/27/2026 Goldman, Sachs & Co 335,796 4.0 % 4.18 % 27 11/28/2025 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 331,156 4.0 % 4.16 % 31 1/15/2026 StoneX Financial Inc. 329,768 4.0 % 4.22 % 20 11/20/2025 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 316,771 3.8 % 4.18 % 24 11/26/2025 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 297,503 3.6 % 4.27 % 25 11/26/2025 ING Financial Markets LLC 288,543 3.5 % 4.21 % 17 11/17/2025 Banco Santander SA 264,770 3.2 % 4.22 % 17 11/17/2025 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 250,746 3.0 % 4.24 % 7 11/7/2025 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 242,718 2.9 % 4.22 % 14 11/17/2025 Mizuho Securities USA LLC 207,375 2.5 % 4.12 % 62 1/26/2026 Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC 158,376 1.9 % 4.16 % 49 1/30/2026 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 155,399 1.9 % 4.17 % 45 12/15/2025 Natixis, New York Branch 105,592 1.3 % 4.20 % 31 12/1/2025 Brean Capital, LLC 51,234 0.6 % 4.15 % 41 12/11/2025 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 34,414 0.4 % 4.22 % 13 11/13/2025 Total Borrowings $ 8,327,893 100.0 % 4.18 % 43 9/21/2026

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400