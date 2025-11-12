2X Launches Integrated Services Partnership with 6sense, Streamlining Path from Buyer Intelligence to Revenue Outcomes

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X, the global leader in subscription-based go-to-market services, today announced the launch of the most comprehensive suite of 6sense services ever brought to market. With more than 175 6sense-certified professionals, more than any company other than 6sense itself, and over 1,200 B2B marketing experts, 2X delivers unmatched scale and expertise. Announced at 6sense Breakthrough 2025 in Las Vegas, 2X was also named 2025 Agency Partner of the Year.

2X's services portfolio optimizes every 6sense capability—Platform, Predictive, AI Email, Sales Intelligence, and Intelligent Workflows—with services spanning the complete adoption lifecycle: implementation and strategic consulting, ABM/campaign managed services, reporting and analytics, sales adoption, creative and content production, media management, marketing operations, and technical support and integration. Drawing on experience with more than 100 6sense implementations, 2X orchestrates the platform within clients' broader revenue technology ecosystems, providing integration and managed services between 6sense and leading platforms, including Gong, HubSpot, Salesforce, Bombora, Outreach, Salesloft, and Adobe, to ensure unified go-to-market execution across the entire tech stack.

By expanding access to certified expertise and scalable resources, 2X’s AI-enabled, globally staffed subscription services model helps enterprises unlock even greater value from their 6sense investment—accelerating adoption and maximizing impact without increasing headcount or budget.

Through this enhanced partnership, 6sense will soon offer clients direct access to 2X’s proven services, including the ability to purchase 2X services from a 6sense account executive and through a client’s existing 6sense contract. The collaboration enhances 6sense’s robust professional services offerings, providing customers with additional pathways to accelerate adoption and maximize value.

"6sense is a powerful platform, and powerful platforms require expert execution," said Dom Colasante, CEO of 2X. "We've spent years building the services to deliver that execution at scale. This partnership makes it easier for clients to get both, which is exactly what they've been asking us for."

“6sense gives revenue teams the intelligence and automation to drive performance across marketing, sales, and customer success,” said Chris Ball, CEO of 6sense. “Our expanded partnership with 2X makes it even easier for customers to access the certified expertise and scalable resources they need to accelerate results and realize the full value of their 6sense investment.”

Together, 6sense and 2X are defining a new standard for B2B revenue technology: where buyer intelligence and expert strategy and execution are delivered as an integrated solution, not separate vendor relationships—making sophisticated revenue orchestration accessible to enterprises of all sizes.

About 2X

2X is the global leader in subscription-based go-to-market services, helping GTM leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its comprehensive managed services delivery model. Building on its foundation as the leader in B2B marketing-as-a-service (MaaS), 2X now provides end-to-end go-to-market solutions, including marketing operations and MarTech management, campaign build and optimization, content and creative production, revenue operations, sales technology implementation, and strategic consulting services. 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Gong, Bombora, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms.

With more than 1,200 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firms Recognize Partners and Insight Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or LinkedIn.

About 6sense

6sense is the Revenue Intelligence Platform that helps B2B teams multiply what matters: building predictable pipeline and closing deals with speed and certainty. Powered by 6AI and Signalverse™—the industry’s most complete B2B signal network—6sense captures trillions of buyer signals to uncover in-market accounts, prioritize the right contacts, and orchestrate personalized engagement. With one connected platform, AI Agents can turn these insights into action, automating manual tasks across sales and marketing so teams stop guessing and focus on the buyers who matter most. Companies use 6sense to win bigger deals, close faster, and drive real pipeline growth—with 2X deal sizes and 4X higher win rates.

