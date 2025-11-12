Navient declares fourth quarter common stock dividend

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced that its board of directors approved a 2025 fourth quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The fourth quarter 2025 dividend will be paid on Dec. 19, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 5, 2025.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) helps students and families confidently manage the cost of higher education. We create long-term value for customers and investors through responsible lending, flexible refinancing, trusted servicing oversight, and decades of portfolio management expertise. Our employees thrive in a culture of belonging, where they are supported and proud to deliver meaningful outcomes. Learn more on Navient.com.

