North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

ACHESON, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG”) (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Unless otherwise indicated, financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, and comparisons are to the prior third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Combined revenue was $390.8 million and increased 6% (reported revenue of $317.2 million, increased 11%)
  • Combined gross profit was $57.1 million (15.7%) and decreased 23% (reported gross profit of $49.7 million (15.7%), decreased 25%)
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.67 and decreased 44% (basic earnings per share of $0.59, increased 9%)
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $99.0 million and decreased 12% (net income of $17.3 million, increased 19%)
  • Free cash flow was an inflow of cash of $45.7 million and increased $56.3 million
  • Net debt was $904.0 million and increased $7.1 million during the quarter

Third Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights:

Revenue and combined revenue for the third quarter increased, driven primarily by incremental contract wins and commissioned growth assets in the Heavy Equipment - Australia Segment.

  • Heavy Equipment - Australia revenue increased 26% to $188.5 million from $149.5 million, driven by a 20% expansion in fleet size, strong operational performance under favourable weather, and higher volumes from three major Australian contracts secured over the past year.
  • Heavy Equipment - Canada revenue decreased 5% to $125.7 million from $132.7 million, primarily due to reduced scopes at the Syncrude mines and lower overburden and reclamation activity in the oil sands.
  • Revenue generated by joint ventures and affiliates decreased 8% to $73.5 million from $80.3 million, largely related to decreased volumes generated from the Nuna Group of Companies.
  • Our portion of revenue generated by the civil-infrastructure Fargo project remained strong this year, comparable to the prior year, as the project continued strong production momentum and progressed towards 80% complete.

Compared to 2025 Q2, 2025 Q3 results demonstrated solid sequential improvement with a 5% increase in combined revenue but was highlighted by significantly improved gross profit margins.

  • In Australia, strong operational execution, favourable weather, lower third-party maintenance and scale efficiencies gained from fleet expansion supported gross profit margin gains of 4.5%.
  • In Canada, gross margin improved by 4.8% as steady operations replaced the temporary shutdowns experienced in the prior quarter.
  • Overall combined gross margin improved 5.7%, from 8.9%1 to 14.6%, reflecting operational consistency, improved cost control across the business and enhanced heavy equipment productivities.

1 Certain prior period costs within our Fargo joint venture have been reclassified from non-operating to operating to better align with NACG classifications. This reclassification changed combined gross profit and combined gross profit margin, but has no impact on revenue, income before taxes, or net income.

Gross profit for the current quarter came in lower than the prior year. Heavy Equipment - Australia experienced higher operating costs relating primarily to the mix of contract and mine site work, offset by cost savings on parts spend relating to favourable dry weather conditions. Heavy Equipment - Canada margins were impacted by demobilization costs and investment in equipment maintenance.

Adjusted EPS of $0.67 compared to $1.19 in the prior year Q3 reflects our earnings and the impact of a higher average share count of 29.2 million (up from 26.8 million in 2024 Q3), driven by the issuance of 3.0 million shares from convertible debentures in February 2025, partially offset by share repurchases. Interest expense of $18.5 million, including contingent liability accretion, reduced EPS by approximately $0.50.

The Q3 adjusted EBITDA was lower year-over-year due to the same factors that impacted gross profit; however, we experienced a 3.7% improvement to our EBITDA margin compared to 2025 Q2, primarily due to consistent operation in the oil sands region, increased productive maintenance headcount in Australia, and steady operations within the Fargo joint ventures.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $45.7 million and was primarily based on adjusted EBITDA of $99.0 million offset by sustaining capital additions ($47.0 million) and cash interest expense ($14.5 million).

Our net debt increased $7.1 million in the quarter as free cash flow was more than offset by growth capital of $23.3 million, share purchases of $13.8 million and the unrealized impact of the higher foreign exchange rate on Australian-denominated debt (impact of approximately $10 million). 

Joe Lambert, President and CEO stated "With our encouraging third quarter in the books, we are locked and loaded looking to deliver on our second half commitments and finishing the year strong. I appreciate your continued support and look forward to sharing our 2026 outlook with you in December."

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On November 10, 2025, the NACG Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend (the “Dividend”) of twelve Canadian cents ($0.12) per common share, payable to common shareholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2025. The Dividend will be paid on January 9, 2026, and is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

NACG’s outlook for 2025

The following table provides projected key measures for the remainder of 2025.

Actual results for the six months ended
 Outlook for the six months ended
  December 31, 2024 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2025
   Current Previous
Key measures        
Combined revenue(i) $740M $762M $700 - $750M No Change
Adjusted EBITDA(i) $202M $180M $190 - $210M No Change
Adjusted EPS(i) $2.15 $0.54 $1.40 - $1.60 No Change
Sustaining capital(i) $69M $158M $60 - $70M No Change
Free cash flow(i) $68M ($42M) $95 - $105M No Change
         
Capital allocation        
Growth spending(i) $45M $53M Approx. $25M No Change
Net debt leverage(i) 2.2x 2.2x Targeting 2.2x Targeting 2.1x

(i)See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025

Consolidated Financial Highlights

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Revenue $317,248  $286,857  $978,715  $860,197 
Cost of sales(i)  218,033   177,041   690,554   555,515 
Depreciation(i)  49,492   43,902   164,717   134,915 
Gross profit(i) $49,723  $65,914  $123,444  $169,767 
Gross profit margin(i)(ii)  15.7%  23.0%  12.6%  19.7%
General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)(ii)  13,026   9,291   35,814   32,609 
Stock-based compensation (benefit) expense  (156)  1,332   (2,600)  3,081 
Operating income(i)  35,747   54,621   89,118   132,496 
Interest expense, net  15,265   15,003   42,904   44,939 
Net income(i)  17,296   14,489   33,709   40,503 
Comprehensive income(i)  28,449   15,604   44,781   42,256 
         
Adjusted EBITDA(i)(ii)  99,039   112,876   278,928   301,246 
Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(ii)(iii)  25.3%  30.7%  24.2%  28.9%
         
Per share information        
Basic net income per share $0.59  $0.54  $1.17  $1.51 
Diluted net income per share $0.56  $0.48  $1.11  $1.36 
Adjusted EPS(ii) $0.67  $1.19  $1.20  $2.77 

(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".
(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(iii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.

Free cash flow

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows        
Cash provided by operating activities(i) $91,824  $55,278  $207,916  $140,668 
Cash used in investing activities(i)  (65,862)  (65,857)  (231,466)  (218,969)
Effect of exchange rate on changes in cash  2,278   (73)  2,118   (1,047)
Add back of growth and non-cash items included in the above figures:        
Growth capital additions(ii)  23,275   8,985   75,804   60,987 
Capital additions financed by leases(ii)  (5,845)  (8,985)  (50,653)  (30,054)
Free cash flow(i) $45,670  $(10,652) $3,719  $(48,415)

(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".
(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Net debt

(dollars in thousands) September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Credit Facility(i) $264,519  $257,536  $395,844 
Equipment financing(i)  334,057   314,414   253,639 
Mortgage(i)  26,959   27,175   27,600 
Senior-secured debt(ii)  625,535   599,125   677,083 
Senior unsecured notes  225,000   225,000    
Contingent obligations(i)  100,090   96,837   127,866 
Convertible debentures(i)  55,000   55,000   129,106 
Cash  (101,637)  (79,025)  (77,875)
Net debt(ii) $903,988  $896,937  $856,180 

(i)Includes current portion.
(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, tomorrow, Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 7:00 am Mountain Time (9:00 am Eastern Time).

The call can be accessed by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-800-717-1738
Conference ID: 98296

A replay will be available through December 13, 2025, by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-888-660-6264
Conference ID: 98296
Playback Passcode: 98296

The 2025 Q3 earnings presentation for the webcast will be available for download on the company’s website at www.nacg.ca/presentations/

The live presentation and webcast can be accessed at:

https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=1232A1F2-254A-427C-99C4-C518946DF7BB

A replay will be available until December 13, 2025, using the link provided.

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. For over 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.

For further information contact:

Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
North American Construction Group Ltd.
(780) 960-7171
IR@nacg.ca
www.nacg.ca

Basis of Presentation

We have prepared our consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("US GAAP"). Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars. Please see the Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, for further detail on the matters discussed in this release. In addition to the MD&A, please reference the dedicated 2025 Q3 Results Presentation for more information on our results and projections which can be found on our website under Investors - Presentations.

Change in significant accounting policy - Classification of heavy equipment tires

Effective in the first quarter of 2025, we have changed our accounting policy for the classification of heavy equipment tires. These tires are now recognized as property, plant, and equipment on the Consolidated Balance Sheets and are amortized through depreciation on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income. Previously, all tires were classified as inventories and expensed through cost of sales when placed into service. This change in accounting policy provides a more accurate reflection of the role of tires as components of the heavy equipment in which they are utilized, aligning the accounting treatment with the economic substance of their use.

We have applied this change retrospectively in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 250, Accounting Changes and Error Corrections, by restating the comparative period. For further details regarding the retrospective adjustments, refer to Note 16 in the consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “should” or similar expressions.

The material factors or assumptions used to develop the above forward-looking statements include, and the risks and uncertainties to which such forward-looking statements are subject, are highlighted in the MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements because of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NACG’s control. Undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements and NACG undertakes no obligation, other than those required by applicable law, to update or revise those statements. For more complete information about NACG, please read our disclosure documents filed with the SEC and the CSA. These free documents can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedarplus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that they may be useful to investors in analyzing our business performance, leverage and liquidity. The non-GAAP financial measures we present include "adjusted EBIT", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin", "adjusted EPS", "adjusted net earnings", "capital additions", "capital work in progress", "cash liquidity", "cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital", "cash related interest expense", "combined gross profit", "combined gross profit margin", "equity investment depreciation and amortization", "equity investment EBIT", "free cash flow", "general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)", "gross profit margin", "growth capital", "margin", "net debt", "net debt leverage", "senior-secured debt", "sustaining capital", "total capital liquidity", and "total combined revenue". A non-GAAP financial measure is defined by relevant regulatory authorities as a numerical measure of an issuer's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not specified, defined or determined under the issuer’s GAAP and that is not presented in an issuer’s financial statements. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is defined and reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP measure in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of our Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed concurrently with this press release.

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net income(i) $17,296  $14,489  $33,709  $40,503 
Adjustments:        
Stock-based compensation (benefit) expense  (156)  1,332   (2,600)  3,081 
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment  740   348   (344)  641 
Unrealized foreign exchange loss  845   114   689   9 
Change in FV of contingent obligations - estimate adjustments  (2,771)  17,727   (21,573)  26,585 
Loss on derivative financial instruments  1,684   572   9,346   845 
Equity investment loss on derivative financial instruments  855   1,836   2,766   2,806 
Equity investment restructuring costs           4,517 
Depreciation expense relating to early component failures        4,274    
Post-acquisition asset relocation and integration costs        1,640    
Write-down on assets held for sale           4,181 
Tax effect of the above items  988   (4,489)  6,761   (8,974)
Adjusted net earnings(i)(ii)  19,481   31,929   34,668   74,194 
Adjustments:        
Tax effect of the above items  (988)  4,489   (6,761)  8,974 
Income tax expense  6,229   6,996   16,244   16,809 
Equity investment EBIT(ii)  5,690   4,365   3,943   7,152 
Equity loss (earnings) in affiliates and joint ventures  (5,232)  (4,428)  (3,382)  (9,545)
Change in FV of contingent obligations - interest accretion  3,276   4,262   11,870   12,360 
Interest expense, net  15,265   15,003   42,904   44,939 
Adjusted EBIT(i)(ii)  43,721   62,616   99,486   154,883 
Adjustments:        
Depreciation(i)  49,492   43,902   164,717   134,915 
Amortization of intangible assets  366   322   1,456   940 
Depreciation expense relating to early component failures        (4,274)   
Write-down on assets held for sale           (4,181)
Equity investment depreciation and amortization(ii)  5,460   6,036   17,543   14,689 
Adjusted EBITDA(i)(ii) $99,039  $112,876  $278,928  $301,246 
Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(ii)(iii)  25.3%  30.7%  24.2%  28.9%

(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".
(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(iii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.

Reconciliation of equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures to equity investment EBIT

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2025
 2024
  2025  2024
Equity (loss) earnings in affiliates and joint ventures $5,232  $4,428  $3,382 $9,545 
Adjustments:        
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment  (44)  (183)  113  (358)
Income tax expense (benefit)  431   738   223  (698)
Interest expense (income)  71   (618)  225  (1,337)
Equity investment EBIT(i) $5,690  $4,365  $3,943 $7,152 

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Reconciliation of total reported revenue to total combined revenue

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2025
  2024
  2025
  2024
Revenue from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $317,248  $286,857  $978,715  $860,197 
Share of revenue from investments in affiliates and joint ventures  134,946   144,574   392,686   382,789 
Elimination of joint venture subcontract revenue  (61,417)  (64,276)  (218,832)  (200,395)
Total combined revenue(i) $390,777  $367,155  $1,152,569  $1,042,591 

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Reconciliation of reported gross profit to combined gross profit

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2025
  2024
  2025
  2024
Gross profit from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $49,723  $65,914  $123,444  $169,767 
Share of gross (loss) profit from investments in affiliates and joint ventures  7,423   7,860   10,783   18,624 
Combined gross profit(i)(ii)(iii) $57,146  $73,774  $134,227  $188,391 
Combined gross profit margin(i)(ii)(iii)  14.6%  20.1%  11.6%  18.1%

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
(ii)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".
(iii) Certain prior period costs within the Fargo joint venture have been reclassified from non-operating to operating to better align with NACG classifications. This reclassification has no impact on revenue, income before taxes, or net income.

Reconciliation of basic net income per share to adjusted EPS

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2025  2024  2025  2024
Net income(i) $17,296 $14,489 $33,709 $40,503
Interest from convertible debentures (after tax)  624  1,509  2,352  4,490
Diluted net income available to common shareholders(i) $17,920 $15,998 $36,061 $44,993
         
Adjusted net earnings(i)(ii) $19,481 $31,929 $34,668 $74,194
         
Weighted-average number of common shares  29,166,135  26,823,124  28,798,450  26,762,439
Weighted-average number of diluted common shares  32,283,751  33,087,074  32,588,696  33,087,074
         
Basic net income per share $0.59 $0.54 $1.17 $1.51
Diluted net income per share $0.56 $0.48 $1.11 $1.36
Adjusted EPS(ii) $0.67 $1.19 $1.20 $2.77

(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".
(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)

  September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024(i)
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash $101,637  $77,875 
Accounts receivable  175,933   166,070 
Contract assets  12,168   4,135 
Inventories  74,229   69,027 
Prepaid expenses and deposits  8,674   7,676 
Assets held for sale  112   683 
   372,753   325,466 
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $576,366 (December 31, 2024 – $500,303)  1,386,512   1,251,874 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  11,051   12,722 
Investments in affiliates and joint ventures  85,365   84,692 
Intangible assets  10,657   9,901 
Other assets  5,509   9,845 
Total assets $1,871,847  $1,694,500 
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable $122,699  $110,750 
Accrued liabilities  77,434   78,010 
Contract liabilities  22,878   1,944 
Current portion of long-term debt  152,439   84,194 
Current portion of contingent obligations  31,424   39,290 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  1,576   1,771 
   408,450   315,959 
Long-term debt  746,894   719,399 
Contingent obligations  68,666   88,576 
Operating lease liabilities  9,923   11,441 
Other long-term obligations  27,759   44,711 
Deferred tax liabilities  139,067   125,378 
   1,400,759   1,305,464 
Shareholders' equity    
Common shares (authorized – unlimited number of voting common shares; issued and outstanding – September 30, 2025 - 29,449,960 (December 31, 2024 – 27,704,450))  288,524   228,961 
Treasury shares (September 30, 2025 - 873,970 (December 31, 2024 - 1,000,328))  (14,743)  (15,913)
Additional paid-in capital  7,727   20,819 
Retained earnings  179,610   156,271 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  9,970   (1,102)
Shareholders' equity  471,088   389,036 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $1,871,847  $1,694,500 

(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".

Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and
Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited) 

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, September 30,
   2025
 2024(i)  2025
 2024(i)
Revenue $317,248  $286,857  $978,715  $860,197 
Cost of sales  218,033   177,041   690,554   555,515 
Depreciation  49,492   43,902   164,717   134,915 
Gross profit  49,723   65,914   123,444   169,767 
General and administrative expenses  12,870   10,623   33,214   35,690 
Amortization of intangible assets  366   322   1,456   940 
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment  740   348   (344)  641 
Operating income  35,747   54,621   89,118   132,496 
Interest expense, net  15,265   15,003   42,904   44,939 
Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures  (5,232)  (4,428)  (3,382)  (9,545)
Loss on derivative financial instruments  1,684   572   9,346   845 
Change in fair value of contingent obligations  505   21,989   (9,703)  38,945 
Income before income taxes  23,525   21,485   49,953   57,312 
Current income tax expense  206   2,466   2,781   5,487 
Deferred income tax expense  6,023   4,530   13,463   11,322 
Net income $17,296  $14,489  $33,709  $40,503 
Other comprehensive income        
Unrealized foreign currency translation gain  (11,153)  (1,115)  (11,072)  (1,753)
Comprehensive income $28,449  $15,604  $44,781  $42,256 
Per share information        
Basic net income per share $0.59  $0.54  $1.17  $1.51 
Diluted net income per share $0.56  $0.48  $1.11  $1.36 

(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".


