NanoXplore Announces Supply Agreement With Club Car at Newly Commissioned Facility, Expanding Into Recreational Products Market

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore” or “the Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive, long-term supply agreement with Club Car.

We are pleased to announce the successful onboarding of Club Car, a leading name in the recreational products industry at our newly launched, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Statesville, North Carolina. This partnership will support the production of graphene-enhanced, high-performance solutions, underscoring our commitment to innovation and advanced materials. The addition of Club Car to our growing customer portfolio marks a significant milestone in the company’s diversification strategy, expanding our reach and revenue opportunities beyond our traditional focus in the transportation sector.

This multi-year agreement showcases NanoXplore’s leadership in providing customers with graphene-enhanced solutions, starting with virgin polypropylene (PP) to produce lightweight, durable components for recreational equipment. In the next phase, Club Car will transition to graphene-enhanced recycled PP sourced from NanoXplore’s Canuck Compounders, combining performance with sustainability.

This forward-thinking approach supports circular economy principles, restoring and strengthening recycled materials, improving their durability, recyclability, and lifecycle performance. This project illustrates our commitment to developing innovative, high-performance solutions that incorporate environmental considerations.

"Securing a leading customer in the recreational products sector represents a key milestone in our growth strategy," said Rocco Marinaccio, current COO and incoming CEO of NanoXplore. "Expanding into this dynamic market allows us to diversify beyond transportation revenues and reinforces our position as a versatile provider of high-performance, eco-friendly, graphene-enhanced solutions. Our graphene-enhanced recycled PP technology demonstrates how sustainability can be a true competitive advantage—delivering products that perform like new while reducing environmental impact."

The agreement is projected to generate approximately $15 million in annualized revenues for NanoXplore, with production already launched in October.

The commissioning of our new state-of-the-art facility and the addition of a key customer in the recreational products sector highlight NanoXplore’s ongoing growth momentum. This milestone reflects our progress in developing graphene-enhanced technologies that improve product performance and resource efficiency. By integrating measurable sustainability practices, such as reducing energy consumption and material waste, we aim to strengthen long-term revenue streams and responsibly contribute to the future of high-performance manufacturing.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the energy storage, defense and industrial markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

About Club Car

Club Car is a global manufacturer of golf cars, utility, personal transportation and other low-speed vehicles, including all-electric models. Club Car is an industry leader in electrification and sustainability, at the forefront of environmentally responsible Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) technologies.

