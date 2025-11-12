Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q3 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data, unaudited)

 Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
  2025 2024Change  2025 2024Change
Revenue$260,702$241,9408% $763,027$659,96016%
Operating income 19,352 27,308(29%)  67,729 63,9506%
EBITDA (1)  42,907 50,543(15%)  138,791 131,2806%
Cashflow 41,362 48,091(14%)  124,706 119,0225%
Net income (loss) 14,584 19,706(26%)  50,622 50,623- 
Attributable to shareholders 14,504 19,731(26%)  50,581 50,685- 
            
Per Share Data (Diluted)           
EBITDA (1)$1.13$1.28(12%) $3.64$3.2711%
Cashflow$1.09$1.22(11%) $3.27$2.9710%
            
Attributable to shareholders:           
Net income (loss)$0.38$0.50(24%) $1.33$1.266%
            
Common shares (000’s)(4)           
Basic 37,159 38,802(4%)  37,535 39,385(5%)
Diluted 37,890 39,489(4%)  38,088 40,086(5%)
            
        September 30 December 31 
Financial Position at       2025 2024Change
Total Assets      $1,015,387$937,7088%
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion)98,197 79,17124%
Working Capital (2)       113,535 78,73744%
Net Debt (3)       - 434nm 
Shareholders’ Equity       594,111 571,0434%
             

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

nm – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s financial results for the third quarter of 2025 reflect improved Australian financial results following the upgrade and reactivation of several drilling and service rigs, continued strong North American demand for compression and process equipment and competitive North American drilling and completion market conditions. Negatively impacting 2025 third quarter results was a $1.8 million year over year change in foreign currency exchange impact on Compression and Process Services segment financial results and a $1.5 million year over year increase in share based compensation expense due to share price appreciation.   

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

  Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
  2025  2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Revenue$82,374 $86,634 (5%)$244,683 $235,734 4%
EBITDA (1)$19,921 $20,563 (3%)$61,180 $57,414 7%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 24% 24%-  25% 24%4%
Operating days(2) 2,326  2,836 (18%) 7,044  7,687 (8%)
Canada 1,407  1,861 (24%) 4,252  4,954 (14%)
United States 62  328 (81%) 353  1,033 (66%)
Australia 857  647 32% 2,439  1,700 43%
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars$35,414 $30,548 16%$34,736 $30,667 13%
Canada 24,606  25,026 (2%) 26,278  26,137 1%
United States 30,016  27,829 8% 29,666  28,566 4%
Australia 53,551  47,808 12% 50,216  45,144 11%
Utilization 25% 29%(14%) 25% 27%(7%)
Canada 21% 27%(22%) 21% 24%(13%)
United States 6% 30%(80%) 11% 31%(65%)
Australia 55% 41%34% 55% 46%15%
Rigs, average for period 102  105 (3%) 102  103 (1%)
Canada 73  76 (4%) 73  77 (5%)
United States 12  12 -  12  12 0%
Australia 17  17 -  17  14 21%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

Third quarter CDS segment activity was lower in 2025 compared to 2024 due to a year over year decline in North American onshore drilling activity. Canadian activity was also negatively impacted by customer consolidation and a loss of market share in more competitive areas of the market. Partially offsetting the North American decline was increased Australian activity following the reactivation of several upgraded drilling rigs over the past year. The year over year increase in third quarter Australian revenue per operating day reflects higher day rates received for upgraded drilling rigs.   

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

  Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
  2025  2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Revenue$21,041 $19,437 8%$60,251 $59,614 1%
EBITDA (1)$7,623 $8,179 (7%)$21,657 $23,958 (10%)
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 36% 42%(14%) 36% 40%(10%)
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars$13,754 $12,868 7%$43,072 $42,297 2%
Pieces of rental equipment 8,050  7,960 1% 8,050  7,960 1%
Canada 6,867  7,040 (2%) 6,867  7,040 (2%)
United States 1,183  920 29% 1,183  920 29%
Rental equipment utilization 19% 19%-  18% 18%- 
Canada 17% 18%(6%) 15% 16%(6%)
United States 30% 29%3% 32% 33%(3%)
Heavy trucks 62  67 (7%) 62  67 (7%)
Canada 40  46 (13%) 40  46 (13%)
United States 22  21 5% 22  21 5%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

RTS segment revenue increased for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2024 due to stable activity in Canada and the acquisition of 280 major rental pieces located in Oklahoma on June 10, 2025. Despite a year over year increase in revenue per utilized piece of rental equipment arising from a change in the mix of operating equipment, third quarter segment EBITDA decreased compared to 2024 as competitive market conditions did not allow for price increases necessary to offset cost inflation.
  

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

  Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
  2025  2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Revenue$125,801 $110,567 14%$365,250 $297,547 23%
EBITDA (1)$15,097 $19,336 (22%)$52,994 $47,795 11%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 12% 17%(29%) 15% 16%(6%)
                 
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 51,313  52,881 (3%) 51,313  52,881 (3%)
                 
Canada 23,763  16,661 43% 23,763  16,661 43%
United States 27,550  36,220 (24%) 27,550  36,220 (24%)
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 75% 77%(3%) 69% 77%(10%)
Canada 78% 72%8% 66% 70%(6%)
United States 73% 79%(8%) 71% 80%(11%)
                 
Sales backlog at period end, $ million$380.8 $189.0 101%$380.8 $189.0 101%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

2025 third quarter CPS segment revenue was higher compared to 2024 due to increased North American fabrication sales and parts and service activity that was partially offset by lower compression rental fleet utilization. The year over year decline in third quarter segment EBITDA was a result of a negative $1.8 million foreign currency exchange impact resulting from a declining Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, the timing of execution of certain low margin fabrication projects and cost inflation arising from tariff related supply chain challenges. Sequentially, the quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased by $76.9 million, or 25%, from the $303.9 million backlog at June 30, 2025.
  
Well Servicing (“WS”)

  Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
  2025  2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Revenue$31,486 $25,302 24%$92,843 $67,065 38%
EBITDA (1)$4,727 $4,943 (4%)$13,490 $11,344 19%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 15% 20%(25%) 15% 17%(12%)
Service hours(2) 29,298  24,680 19% 85,806  67,307 27%
Canada 13,702  13,412 2% 40,396  37,229 9%
United States 1,405  2,613 (46%) 5,697  9,243 (38%)
Australia 14,191  8,655 64% 39,713  20,835 91%
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars$1,075 $1,025 5%$1,082 $996 9%
Canada 893  958 (7%) 919  962 (4%)
United States 934  861 8% 921  883 4%
Australia 1,264  1,179 7% 1,271  1,109 15%
Utilization(3) 29% 27%7% 29% 25%16%
Canada 27% 27%-  27% 24%13%
United States 13% 24%(46%) 17% 31%(45%)
Australia 54% 33%64% 51% 26%96%
Rigs, average for period 79  79 -  79  79 - 
Canada 55  55 -  55  56 (2%)
United States 12  12 -  12  11 9%
Australia 12  12 -  12  12 - 

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)   Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Third quarter WS segment revenue increased in 2025 as compared to 2024 due to increased activity in Australia following the upgrade and reactivation of several service rigs over the past year. Increased revenue from Australian operations was partially offset by lower North American WS segment revenue, particularly in the United States. Segment EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was slightly lower compared to 2024 due to lower pricing in Canada and substantially lower utilization in the United States that was partially offset by increased utilization and pricing realized in Australia for reactivated rigs.

Corporate

During the third quarter of 2025, Total Energy continued to execute on its 2025 capital expenditure program with $17.2 million of capital expenditures that was primarily directed towards the upgrade of drilling and service rigs in Australia and Canada. To September 30, 2025, $77.9 million of capital expenditures were funded, including approximately $16.6 million of capital commitments carried forward from 2024 and the acquisition of 280 pieces of rental equipment located in Oklahoma on June 10, 2025 for $9.0 million.   

Total Energy exited the third quarter of 2025 with $113.5 million of positive working capital, including $57.1 million of cash, and $85.0 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities. At September 30, 2025, bank debt less cash was $32.9 million and the interest rate on the Company’s outstanding bank debt was 4.50%.

During the first nine months of 2025, $24.7 million was returned to shareholders by way of dividends and share repurchases under the Company’s normal course issuer bid. Bank debt was also reduced by $20.9 million during this period.

Outlook

Oil prices remained under pressure during the third quarter of 2025 due to global economic uncertainty and concerns over excess supply. Oil price weakness continues to weigh on North American drilling and completion activity levels, particularly in the United States. Offsetting such weakness are stable Australian industry conditions, improving North American natural gas prices and continued strong North American demand for compression and process equipment. The CPS segment’s record $380.8 million fabrication sales backlog at September 30, 2025 provides visibility well into the second half of 2026.

Certain low margin fabrication projects that were awarded in the second half of 2024 when industry conditions were less favorable negatively impacted third quarter CPS segment profitability when construction on such projects began. These projects are scheduled to be substantially completed by the end of 2025. The CPS segment has also taken steps to mitigate supply chain and other issues arising from the trade dispute between Canada and the United States that have contributed to cost inflation. Those steps include commencement of the previously announced expansion of the CPS segment’s fabrication capacity in Weirton, West Virginia. Plant construction is currently expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027.  

In Canada, the upgrade of an idle mechanical double drilling rig to a state of the art AC electric triple pad rig was completed in early November and such rig has commenced drilling operations for a major Canadian producer in the Alberta Montney formation. Should the rig’s operational and financial performance meet expectations, the Company will consider additional upgrade opportunities for similar idle rigs subject to market conditions.

In Australia, the upgrade of an idle drilling rig acquired as part of the Saxon acquisition in 2024 is near completion and such rig is expected to commence drilling operations under a long term contract by the end of November, 2025. This will bring the Company’s active Australian drilling rig count to 13 rigs, the highest ever. In addition, an idle Australian service rig is currently being upgraded and is expected to commence operations by the second quarter of 2026.

Total Energy’s current capital expenditure commitments total $119.0 million and includes the Company’s 2025 capital budget of $102.4 million and $16.6 million of capital commitments carried forward from 2024. To September 30, 2025 $77.9 million of such commitments have been funded, with the remaining $41.1 million to be funded with cash on hand and cashflow.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on November 13, 2025 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 715-9871 or (647) 932-3411. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until December 13, 2025 by dialing (800) 770-2030 (passcode 1002576).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

   September 30 December 31
   2025
 2024
   (unaudited) (audited)
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents $57,087 $38,419 
Accounts receivable  161,605  149,048 
Inventory  136,965  104,091 
Prepaid expenses and deposits  21,010  17,640 
   376,667  309,198 
      
Property, plant and equipment  633,410  622,499 
Deferred income tax asset  1,257  1,958 
Goodwill  4,053  4,053 
  $1,015,387 $937,708 
      
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $167,093 $125,106 
Deferred revenue  80,417  47,225 
Contingent consideration on business acquisition  1,752  2,878 
Income taxes payable  3,693  4,508 
Dividends payable  3,705  3,429 
Current portion of lease liabilities  6,472  6,368 
Current portion of long-term debt  -  40,947 
   263,132  230,461 
      
Long-term debt  90,000  70,000 
      
Lease liabilities  8,197  9,171 
      
Deferred income tax liability  59,947  57,033 
      
Shareholders' equity:     
Share capital  232,264  239,269 
Contributed surplus  5,790  5,279 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (14,304) (11,219)
Non-controlling interest  286  245 
Retained earnings  370,075  337,469 
   594,111  571,043 
      
  $1,015,387 $937,708 
        

Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

   Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
   2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
          
Revenue $260,702 $241,940 $763,027 $659,960 
          
Cost of services  203,044  178,530  583,858  491,092 
Selling, general and administration  13,571  13,337  40,877  37,512 
Other income  (543) (844) (1,232) (720)
Share-based compensation  1,983  518  2,795  1,940 
Depreciation  23,295  23,091  69,000  66,186 
Operating income  19,352  27,308  67,729  63,950 
          
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  260  144  2,062  1,144 
Finance costs, net  (1,195) (2,330) (3,921) (6,318)
Net income before income taxes  18,417  25,122  65,870  58,776 
          
Current income tax expense  3,248  2,072  10,916  7,090 
Deferred income tax expense  585  3,344  4,332  1,063 
Total income tax expense  3,833  5,416  15,248  8,153 
          
Net income  $14,584 $19,706 $50,622 $50,623 
          
Net income (loss) attributable to:         
Shareholders of the Company $14,504 $19,731 $50,581 $50,685 
Non-controlling interest  80  (25) 41  (62)
          
Income per share         
Basic $0.39 $0.51 $1.35 $1.29 
Diluted $0.38 $0.50 $1.33 $1.26 
          

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

   Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
   2025 2024
 2025
 2024
          
Net income $14,584$19,706 $50,622 $50,623 
Foreign currency translation  5,391 (31) (3,085) 7,271 
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 5,391 (31) (3,085) 7,271 
Total comprehensive income  $19,975$19,675 $47,537 $57,894 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:         
Shareholders of the Company $19,895$19,700 $47,496 $57,956 
Non-controlling interest  80 (25) 41  (62)
             

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

   Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
   2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
          
Cash provided by (used in):         
          
Operations:         
Net income for the period $14,584 $19,706 $50,622 $50,623 
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:         
Depreciation  23,295  23,091  69,000  66,186 
Share-based compensation  1,983  518  2,795  1,940 
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  (260) (144) (2,062) (1,144)
Finance costs, net  1,195  2,330  3,921  6,318 
Foreign currency translation  (902) (999) (2,834) (336)
Current income tax expense  3,248  2,072  10,916  7,090 
Deferred income tax expense  585  3,344  4,332  1,063 
Income taxes paid  (2,366) (1,827) (11,984) (12,718)
Cashflow  41,362  48,091  124,706  119,022 
              
Changes in non-cash working capital items:         
Accounts receivable  (919) (1,109) (12,560) (9,689)
Inventory  (35,741) 3,527  (32,874) (18,180)
Prepaid expenses and deposits  (5,699) (2,637) (3,370) (28)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  25,827  9,029  31,266  21,896 
Deferred revenue  32,677  3,452  31,987  14,156 
Cash provided by operating activities  57,507  60,353  139,155  127,177 
          
Investing:         
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (17,157) (14,700) (77,926) (65,038)
Cash paid on acquisition  -  -  -  (47,350)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment  1,016  156  3,910  1,705 
Changes in non-cash working capital items  2,231  (441) 8,389  3,260 
Cash used in investing activities  (13,910) (14,985) (65,627) (107,423)
          
Financing:         
Advances of long-term debt  -  5,000  30,000  65,000 
Repayment of long-term debt  (10,000) (513) (50,947) (21,534)
Repayment of lease liabilities  (1,790) (1,742) (5,611) (5,134)
Dividends to shareholders  (3,723) (3,496) (10,942) (10,290)
Repurchase of common shares  (3,988) (5,183) (13,721) (17,853)
Shares issued on exercise of stock options  174  -  174  64 
Partnership distributions  -  -  -  (200)
Interest paid  (1,341) (2,319) (3,813) (15,863)
Cash used in financing activities  (20,668) (8,253) (54,860) (5,810)
          
Change in cash and cash equivalents  22,929  37,115  18,668  13,944 
          
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  34,158  24,764  38,419  47,935 
          
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $57,087 $61,879 $57,087 $61,879 
          

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate  Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)
  
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$82,374 $21,041 $125,801 $31,486 $- $260,702 
             
Cost of services 59,867  11,371  107,078  24,728  -  203,044 
Selling, general and administration 2,582  2,230  3,706  2,032  3,021  13,571 
Other income  -  -  -  -  (543) (543)
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  1,983  1,983 
Depreciation  12,156  5,376  3,121  2,495  147  23,295 
Operating income (loss) 7,769  2,064  11,896  2,231  (4,608) 19,352 
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment (4) 183  80  1  -  260 
Finance Income (costs), net 15  (49) (126) (13) (1,022) (1,195)
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes 7,780  2,198  11,850  2,219  (5,630) 18,417 
             
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 440,485  167,067  306,589  90,928  10,318  1,015,387 
Total liabilities 72,987  32,099  157,376  5,947  152,867  421,276 
Capital expenditures 10,929  1,025  1,582  3,599  22  17,157 


  Canada United States Australia International Total
           
Revenue$125,564$71,214$63,924$-$260,702
Non-current assets (2) 371,460 129,973 136,030 - 637,463
           

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)
  
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$86,634 $19,437 $110,567 $25,302 $- $241,940 
             
Cost of services 63,727  9,165  86,723  18,915  -  178,530 
Selling, general and administration 2,358  2,144  4,587  1,444  2,804  13,337 
Other income -  -  -  -  (844) (844)
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  518  518 
Depreciation 12,287  5,145  2,788  2,446  425  23,091 
Operating income (loss) 8,262  2,983  16,469  2,497  (2,903) 27,308 
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 14  51  79  -  -  144 
Finance costs, net (17) (43) (109) (19) (2,142) (2,330)
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes 8,259  2,991  16,439  2,478  (5,045) 25,122 
             
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 434,030  163,853  284,919  76,899  4,042  963,743 
Total liabilities 84,042  26,558  111,634  6,473  173,825  402,532 
Capital expenditures 9,184  2,269  1,076  2,171  -  14,700 


  Canada United States Australia International Total
           
Revenue$117,704$82,514$41,722$-$241,940
Non-current assets (2) 364,318 131,534 125,330 - 621,182
           

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate  Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)
  
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$244,683$60,251 $365,250 $92,843 $- $763,027 
             
Cost of services 176,498 32,196  300,916  74,248  -  583,858 
Selling, general and administration 8,048 6,614  11,764  5,484  8,967  40,877 
Other income  - -  -  -  (1,232) (1,232)
Share-based compensation - -  -  -  2,795  2,795 
Depreciation  36,621 15,464  9,071  7,173  671  69,000 
Operating income (loss) 23,516 5,977  43,499  5,938  (11,201) 67,729 
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,043 216  424  379  -  2,062 
Finance income (costs), net 35 (132) (335) (40) (3,449) (3,921)
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes 24,594 6,061  43,588  6,277  (14,650) 65,870 
             
Goodwill - 2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 440,485 167,067  306,589  90,928  10,318  1,015,387 
Total liabilities 72,987 32,099  157,376  5,947  152,867  421,276 
Capital expenditures 44,213 15,276  3,630  14,756  51  77,926 


  Canada United States Australia International Total
           
Revenue$ 340,039 $ 245,964 $ 173,249 $ 3,775 $ 763,027
Non-current assets (2)  371,460   129,973   136,030   -   637,463
           

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)
  
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue$235,734 $59,614 $297,547 $67,065 $- $659,960 
             
Cost of services 171,011  29,933  238,453  51,695  -  491,092 
Selling, general and administration 7,424  6,567  11,508  4,002  8,011  37,512 
Other income -  -  -  -  (720) (720)
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  1,940  1,940 
Depreciation 34,669  15,228  7,999  7,269  1,021  66,186 
Operating income (loss) 22,630  7,886  39,587  4,099  (10,252) 63,950 
             
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 115  844  209  (24) -  1,144 
Finance costs, net (55) (130) (321) (64) (5,748) (6,318)
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes 22,690  8,600  39,475  4,011  (16,000) 58,776 
             
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 434,030  163,853  284,919  76,899  4,042  963,743 
Total liabilities 84,042  26,558  111,634  6,473  173,825  402,532 
Capital expenditures 30,762  7,442  15,263  11,571  -  65,038 


  Canada United States Australia International Total
           
Revenue$294,720$260,102$102,184$2,954$659,960
Non-current assets (2) 364,318 131,534 125,330 - 621,182
           

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities. 

(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity. 

(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 6 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at http://www.sedarplus.ca/) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


