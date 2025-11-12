Correction to: United States Mint Hosts Historic Ceremonial Strike for Final Production of the Circulating One-Cent Coin

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) issued a press release earlier today titled “United States Mint Hosts Historic Ceremonial Strike for Final Production of the Circulating One-Cent Coin,” which incorrectly identified the official who performed the ceremonial strike.

The correct information is as follows:

The ceremonial strike was performed by United States Treasurer Brandon Beach and not by Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. All other details in the original release remain accurate and unchanged.

We sincerely regret the error and any confusion it may have caused. The United States Mint remains committed to transparency and accuracy in its communications.

Refer to the Mint’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document for more information.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources