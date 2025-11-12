TOFUTTI ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THIRTEEN AND THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 27, 2025

Edison, New Jersey, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOFUTTI BRANDS INC. (OTCQB Symbol: TOFB) issued its results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 27, 2025 today.

Tofutti Brands reported net sales of $1,907,000 for the thirteen weeks ended September 27, 2025 compared to net sales of $1,986,000 for the thirteen weeks ended September 28, 2024. Sales of our vegan cheese products decreased slightly to $1,632,000 in the thirteen weeks ended September 27, 2025 from $1,648,000 in the thirteen weeks ended September 28, 2024. Sales of our frozen dessert products decreased to $275,000 in the 2025 period from $338,000 in 2024.

Our gross profit increased to $519,000 for the thirteen weeks ended September 27, 2025 from $485,000 for the thirteen weeks ended September 28, 2024, due primarily due to the reduction of sales from the prior year period. Our gross profit percentage also increased in the 2025 period to 27%, up from 25% in the 2024 period.

Net sales for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 27, 2025 were $5,527,000, a decrease of $954,000, or 15%, from net sales of $6,481,000 for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 27, 2024. Sales of our vegan cheese products decreased to $4,713,000 in the thirty-nine weeks ended September 27, 2025 from $5,383,00 in the thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2024, due to increased competition in the vegan cheese category. Sales of our frozen dessert products decreased to $814,000 in the thirty-nine weeks ended September 27, 2025 from $1,098,000 for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2024.

Our gross profit increased to $1,726,000 for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 27, 2025 by $105,000 from $1,621,000 for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2024, due principally to significant price increases we implemented at the end of 2024. Our gross profit percentage was 31% for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 27, 2025 compared to 25% for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2024.

The Company reported a net loss of $(137,000) or $(0.03) per share, for the thirteen weeks ended September 27, 2025, compared to a net loss of $(207,000) or $(0.04) per share, for the thirteen weeks ended September 28, 2024. For the thirty-nine weeks ended September 27, 2025 and September 28, 2024, the Company reported net losses of $(306,000) or $(0.06) per share and $(542,000), or $(0.11) per share, respectively.

As of September 27, 2025, we had approximately $630,000 in cash and our working capital was approximately $2,598,000, compared with approximately $462,000 in cash and working capital of $2,893,000 at December 30, 2024. We principally operate our business on the cash flows from our operations and currently have no borrowings.

About Tofutti Brands Inc. Founded in 1981, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based products. The Company sells more than twenty-five (25) dairy-free foods including cheese products and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and has developed a full line of delicious and healthy dairy-free foods. Available throughout the United States and in twelve (12) foreign countries, Tofutti Brands answers the call of millions of people who are allergic or intolerant to dairy or wish to maintain a kosher or vegan diet. Tofutti’s product line includes plant-based ice cream pints, cones, Tofutti Cutie® sandwiches and novelty products.

Forward-Looking Statements. Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact: Steve Kass Chief Executive and Financial Officer (908) 272-2400 (908) 272-9492 (Fax)

TOFUTTI BRANDS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share figures)

Thirteen

weeks ended

September 27, 2025 Thirteen

weeks ended

September 28, 2024 Thirty-nine

weeks ended

September 27, 2025 Thirty-nine

weeks ended

September 28, 2024 Net sales $ 1,907 $ 1,986 $ 5,527 $ 6,481 Cost of sales 1,388 1,501 3,801 4,860 Gross profit 519 485 1,726 1,621 Operating expenses: Selling and warehouse 217 207 622 671 Marketing 95 83 305 297 Research and development 31 28 113 92 General and administrative 309 374 979 1097 652 692 2,019 2,157 Loss from operations (133 ) (207 ) (293 ) (536 ) Loss before interest expense and income taxes (133 ) (207 ) (293 ) (536 ) Interest expense — — 1 1 Loss before income tax expense (133 ) (207 ) (294 ) (537 ) Income tax expense 4 — 12 5 Net loss $ (137 ) $ (207 ) $ (306 ) $ (542 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 5,154 5,154 5,154 5,154 Diluted 5,154 5,154 5,154 5,154 Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 )



See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed financial statements.

TOFUTTI BRANDS INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share figures)

(Unaudited)

September 27, 2025 December 28, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 630 $ 462 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and sales promotions of $340 and $389. 787 989 Inventories 2,231 1,879 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93 111 Total current 3,741 3,441 Operating lease right-of-use assets 291 340 Finance lease right-of-use asset 9 21 Other assets 21 21 Total assets $ 4,062 $ 3,823 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 649 $ 257 Accrued expenses 416 211 Operating lease liability, current portion 68 64 Finance lease liability, current portion 10 16 Total current liabilities 1,143 548 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 239 283 Finance lease liability, net of current portion — 6 Total liabilities 1,382 837 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 100,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — - Common stock - par value $.01 per share; authorized 15,000,000 shares, 5,153,706 shares issued and outstanding 52 52 Additional paid-in capital 377 377 Retained earnings 2,251 2,557 Total stockholders’ equity 2,680 2,986 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,062 $ 3,823



See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed financial statements.