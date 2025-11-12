Blue Jay Gold Corp. Announces Completion of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

~THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES~

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jay Gold Corp. (“Blue Jay” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has completed the final closing of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on September 4, 2025 (the “Offering”).

The Offering comprised an aggregate of 8,244,442 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.60 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $4,946,665.20. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at $0.90 for a period of two years from the date of issuance, subject to customary acceleration provisions. These terms are consistent with the Offering as announced on September 4, 2025.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to initiate work on the Skukum Gold Project, located in the Yukon, continue exploration on its Ontario assets (primarily on the Pichette-Clist project), satisfy the Skukum security demand, and for general corporate purposes, including continuation of the listing process. The exploration work program on the Skukum Gold Project is expected to include near-mine target review, early field activities, and on-site drill target preparation.

“Closing this financing lets us move directly into the next phase of work at Skukum,” said Geordie Mark, CEO of Blue Jay Gold Corp. “Our exploration team is on-site conducting target evaluations, preparing work sites, and selecting drill locations as we advance our exploration program. We will also progress priority tasks on our Ontario assets. Thank you to our shareholders and supporters for supporting this plan as we execute a disciplined, data-driven program to unlock value.”

Key Project Highlights (Skukum Gold Project, Yukon):

We are advancing a large project with multiple zones of defined high-grade mineralization, using a modern, systems-based approach to accelerate exploration across a district-scale magmatic-epithermal field

Drilling will target the lateral and depth extensions of high-grade gold and silver mineralization across several target zones

Exceptional infrastructure access. All-season road, ~1 hour to Whitehorse for services and workforce, ~0.5 hour to the Carcross railhead, and ~1.5 hours to the Skagway deep water port. This supports efficient logistics and lower operating costs

Supportive stakeholders: Carcross-Tagish First Nations, and Government of Yukon

As a reminder, Blue Jay completed the acquisition of 100 percent of the Skukum Gold Project on September 29, 2025, through the purchase of Whitehorse Gold (Yukon) Corp. as announced on September 30, 2025. Over the past several months, the Company has engaged with a range of Yukon stakeholders, resulting in broad support for the Skukum exploration plan.

Certain directors and officers participated in the Offering and acquired an aggregate of 460,000 Units for total gross proceeds of $276,000. Their participation constitutes a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of securities issued to insiders does not exceed 25 percent of the Company’s market capitalization. The Company obtained approval by the board of directors of the Company to the Offering, with the participating directors declaring and abstaining from voting on the resolutions approving the Offering with respect to their participation in the Offering. No materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder’s fees of $80,941.50 and issued an aggregate of 131,901 non-transferable finder’s warrants, each finder’s warrant exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.90 for two years from the date of issuance of the finder’s warrants, to arm’s length finders in accordance with applicable securities laws.



All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance with tranches 1 and 2 expiring on January 30th, 2026, and March 1st, 2026 respectively.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful.

About Blue Jay

Blue Jay Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established brownfields regions in Canada. The Company has built a portfolio of projects in Canada in highly sought after Tier 1 mining jurisdictions. With our strategically located projects and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay Gold will advance disciplined, modern exploration strategies across projects in known gold mineralized regions across Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

signed “Geordie Mark”

Geordie Mark, CEO

For additional information contact:

BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

Geordie Mark

CEO

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

info@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059 Eric Negraeff

Investor Relations

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

eric@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, the expected benefits of the Offering to Blue Jay, the exploration results on the Skukum project, and a potential listing on a stock exchange are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as “expects”, “is expected”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “projects”, “estimates”, “assumes”, “intends”, “strategies”, “targets”, “goals”, “forecasts”, “objectives”, “budgets”, “schedules”, “potential” or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. These statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Assumptions include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain and maintain governmental approvals, permits, and licenses in connection with the Company’s planned development and exploration activities at the Company’s projects; and the ability of Blue Jay to obtain a listing on a stock exchange.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements which involve the state of equity financing markets, volatility of market prices, and fluctuations in metal prices. Forward-looking information is provided herein to give context regarding the Offering and its anticipated effects, and the Skukum Gold Project, but may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is also no assurance that the anticipated strategic or economic benefits of the Offering will be realized.

Although Blue Jay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, and Blue Jay undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.