Pixalate Unveils Q3 2025 North America Ad Viewability Benchmarks: 72% Mobile App Viewability in the US; Desktop Web Ad Viewability at 63% in Canada

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q3 2025 North America Programmatic Ad Viewability Benchmarks for the United States ( U.S .) and Canada . The reports analyze the percentage of open programmatic advertisements viewed across mobile and desktop web, mobile app, and connected TV (CTV) open programmatic advertising ecosystems.

In addition to the U.S . and Canada reports, Pixalate released Q3 2025 Ad Viewability Benchmarks by country for the United Kingdom ( UK ), France , Ukraine , Israel , the Netherlands , Germany , Brazil , and India .

North America Viewability Trends

US

Platform Viewability Mobile In-App 72% Mobile Web 60% Desktop Web 63%





Canada

Platform Viewability Mobile In-App 71% Mobile Web 66% Desktop Web 63%





By Global Regions

Desktop web ad viewability benchmarks

Global: 63%

APAC: 61%

EMEA: 62%

LATAM: 65%

North America: 63%



Mobile web ad viewability benchmarks

Global: 60%

APAC: 60%

EMEA: 62%

LATAM: 61%

North America: 60%



Mobile app ad viewability benchmarks

Global: 67%

APAC: 58%

EMEA: 64%

LATAM: 67%

North America: 72%



Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across 39 billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q3 2025 to compile this research. Pixalate's datasets, used exclusively to derive these insights, consist predominantly of buy-side open-auction programmatic traffic sources.

Download all of Pixalate’s Q3 2025: Programmatic Ad Viewability Benchmark Reports by Country

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q3 2025 North America Ad Viewability Benchmarks Report (the "Reports"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Where the traffic characteristics are suggestive of deliberate intent to mislead, such IVT is often referred to as “ad fraud.” Also per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”

