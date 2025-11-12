Siebert Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a diversified provider of financial services, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights*

Revenue increased by 19% to $26.8 million compared to the prior-year quarter

Principal transactions increased by 9.7% to $4.6 million compared to the prior-year quarter

Stock borrow/stock loan increased by 73.7% to $10.0 million compared to the prior-year quarter

Advisory fees increased by 32.1% to $0.8 million compared to the prior-year quarter

Operating income decreased by 54.8% to $2.2 million compared to the prior-year quarter



Third Quarter 2025 and Recent Business Highlights

Renewed the clearing relationship with National Financial Services (“NFS”), a subsidiary of Fidelity Global Brokerage Group, Inc., extending the firms’ long-standing relationship for an additional five-year term. This renewal underscores a partnership that has thrived for more than three decades, built on shared values of innovation, reliability, and client service excellence.

Launched Digital Assets Research and appointed Brian P. Vieten as Research Analyst to deliver institutional-grade coverage across crypto, blockchain infrastructure, and public companies with digital-asset exposure.

Debuted “Generation Wealth,” a multi-platform marketing campaign built by Gebbia Media to engage Gen Z with relevant, creator-driven content across digital and out-of-home channels.



Management Commentary*

“The third quarter showed the growth engine Siebert is building. We grew revenue year over year and focused on areas where we can scale quickly. We launched Digital Assets Research to provide clients with real insight, and we are engaging like never before with the next generation of investors,” said John J. Gebbia, CEO. “Renewing our clearing agreement with NFS underscores Siebert’s growth momentum and commitment to long-term scalability. For over 30 years, NFS has been a trusted partner in helping us deliver high-quality client service, and this extension reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared focus on innovation and excellence.”

Andrew Reich, CFO, added: “The quarter reflects disciplined growth. Core contributions from principal transaction activity, stock borrow and loan, as well as advisory fees, have improved versus last year. Our operating income has decreased from the prior year due to our investments in new business lines such as investment banking, Siebert Pro, as well as Gebbia Media, which are helping us to diversify and expand the breadth of our customer base and product offering. In the long term, our core business as well as our new business lines will help to scale our model and deliver our key objectives: grow recurring revenue, lift margins, and compound shareholder value over time.”

*Refer to Siebert’s 2025 Q3 10-Q, Item 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for further detail about the results of the quarter.



Notice to Investors

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or elsewhere.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967 when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions. Gebbia Media LLC provides entertainment and media productions including in-house marketing and advertising services for Siebert. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “intend” and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns, including those resulting from extraordinary events; changes and volatility in tariffs and trade policies; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert’s business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Siebert’s filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur, that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

For inquiries, please contact: