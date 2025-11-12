Optimax Eyewear Group Launches FORK Eyewear, Debuting Nightlife-Inspired Sunglasses Brand



Photo Courtesy of FORK Eyewear



ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimax Eyewear Group , parent company of GlassesUSA.com and a global leader in eyewear design, announced the launch of FORK Eyewear , a new sunglasses brand inspired by nightlife and modern club culture.

FORK Eyewear introduces a collection of unisex sunglasses designed for both day and night wear, featuring light-tint lenses that enhance visibility while offering cool, distinctive fashion appeal. The debut collection features five core styles, each available in various lens shades, including blue, green, orange, and gray. Every pair is crafted with quality-grade materials, including acetate, metal, and advanced reflective coatings, which strike a balance between durability and contemporary style.

According to Optimax Eyewear Group, the launch aligns with the company’s mission to expand across new lifestyle segments and reinforce its position as a trendsetter in global eyewear innovation. The brand’s creative direction draws from club fashion, streetwear, and youth culture, merging these influences through design details that reflect the energy of late-night expression and urban nightlife.

FORK Eyewear’s marketing rollout features a social-first approach, with campaigns on TikTok and Instagram that showcase creators who embody its aesthetic and cultural pulse. Consumers will be able to purchase the collection online at their website, as well as through TikTok Shop and Instagram Shop, ensuring wide accessibility to both established customers and younger audiences seeking fashionable yet functional eyewear. The launch coincides with the upcoming holiday and New Year season, a strategic window for the fashion and party markets. The timing is intended to capture momentum within the growing consumer demand for lifestyle products that combine design, quality, and cultural resonance.

Hila Shtram, General Manager of FORK Eyewear and Chief Design Officer at Optimax Eyewear Group, stated the new collection reflects the company’s expertise in design innovation and manufacturing excellence. Shtram noted that the team identified a shift in how people engage with fashion at night and worked to create sunglasses that complement that shift.

“By blending our access to advanced materials and our industry knowledge, we developed a sunglasses line that meets both performance and aesthetic expectations,” Shtram said. “FORK Eyewear is designed for individuals who value modern design, comfort, and confidence in every setting.”

The introduction of FORK Eyewear is part of Optimax’s broader growth strategy. Following the company’s achievements in direct-to-consumer eyewear retail through GlassesUSA.com and the expansion of its vision insurance initiatives via United Vision Plan, the new brand marks another step toward diversification.

Daniel Rothman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Optimax Eyewear Group, emphasized the importance of innovation across design and customer experience. “FORK represents an evolution for Optimax,” he said. “We continue to invest in offering products that combine high-quality craftsmanship with fashion relevance, reinforcing our role at the forefront of the eyewear industry - leading the market not only with technology, commerce, and retail innovation, but also with fashion-forward design.”

On the other hand, Eldad Rothman, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Optimax Eyewear Group, added that FORK Eyewear positions the company to reach expanding customer segments. “Having launched seven proprietary brands and sold over five million pairs of eyewear, we understand how to connect with new audiences,” he said. “FORK is built to resonate with consumers seeking a modern, expressive product that matches lifestyle trends in real time. FORK taps into the potential we identified in club culture and an edgier consumer segment seeking something new and elevated, continuing to push boundaries in design and product innovation.”

FORK Eyewear is now available for purchase through digital channels and social commerce platforms, including Meta Shop and TikTok Shop.

About Optimax Eyewear Group

Founded in 2008, Optimax Eyewear Group has since become a global leader in eyewear design, e-commerce, and optical technology. The company operates a portfolio of brands, including GlassesUSA.com and United Vision Plan, serving millions of customers worldwide. Optimax combines advanced manufacturing, data-driven commerce, and in-house design to deliver high-quality, accessible eyewear through digital and retail platforms. Its mission is to shape the future of eyewear through innovation, affordability, and customer-focused design.

