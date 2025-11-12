New Frontier Immigration Law Outlines How the PERM Process Helps Stabilize the Public Sector Workforce





PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier Immigration Law is drawing attention to a lesser-known immigration process that may help address staffing shortages in the public sector. The firm is encouraging school districts, hospitals, and public institutions to consider using the Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) process to retain existing employees and recruit new talent through lawful, employment-based sponsorship.

The PERM process is a program administered by the U.S. Department of Labor that allows employers to sponsor foreign-born workers for permanent residency when no qualified U.S. worker is available for the role. Though widely used by private corporations, the process is often underutilized by public employers, even those facing significant staffing shortages.

More than 100,000 PERM applications were filed in fiscal year 2023, the majority of which came from private-sector employers. However, public institutions such as schools and hospitals have been slower to adopt the process, despite increasing vacancies in nursing, special education, food services, and other essential roles.

“Many school districts and hospitals already rely on immigrant workers who are employed under temporary statuses like DACA or TPS,” said Hillary Walsh, founder and lead attorney of New Frontier Immigration Law. “What employers don’t always realize is that they can take lawful steps to retain these employees permanently through sponsorship.”

The process involves a labor market test, in which the employer confirms there are no able, willing, qualified, and available U.S. workers for the position. If approved, the employer can move forward with a green card petition on behalf of the employee. The PERM process is often applicable to positions with documented hiring challenges.

“Employers are already doing the work: advertising positions, interviewing candidates, and facing shortages,” Walsh added. “With the right legal guidance, those same efforts can support a PERM case that leads to long-term workforce stability.”

New Frontier Immigration Law has worked with a variety of public and nonprofit employers to file employment-based immigration petitions. These include sponsorships for nurses, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, and other support roles across multiple states.

The firm encourages administrators and HR leaders to review their current workforce and consider which employees may benefit from lawful sponsorship. Doing so may prevent sudden disruptions caused by expired work authorizations or unrenewed statuses, while also reducing the financial and operational costs of high turnover.

