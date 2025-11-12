From Pennsylvania Roots to Beatport Charts: Jason Kushy’s Relentless Drive Powers a Global Music Journey

Jason Kushy, a native of Macungie, Pennsylvania, is redefining the independent DJ landscape. His debut EP reached Top 20 on Beatport, drawing industry support and a global audience through disciplined artistry, creative innovation, and a rapidly growing, self-built music brand.





Photo Courtesy of Jason Collin Photography

MONTEREY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason Kushy , Monterey-based house DJ and producer, has reached a pivotal milestone with his debut EP, Keep It Moving, breaking into Beatport’s Top 20 Tech House chart following its September 2025 release on Direct Action Records. The three-track project impressively peaked at #18, validating Kushy's disciplined, process-driven approach in the global electronic music industry.​

Keep It Moving represents Kushy’s first major chart achievement, supporting rapid growth in his monthly audience and positioning his brand for international expansion. The artist has received verified DJ support from SIDEPIECE, Jauz, Wolfgang Gartner, Yellow Claw, and BIJOU, bridging underground credibility and mainstream appeal with over 25,000 monthly Spotify listeners and a year-end projection of exceeding 150,000 streams.​

“My ambition is to build Jason Kushy into a globally recognized DJ and producer brand that merges structure with creative innovation,” Kushy said. “Each song release is both an artistic statement and a brand asset. I set measurable goals and treat the project like a startup — structured creativity is my blueprint for growth.”

Kushy's journey in music began at 13, when he started producing his own tracks in his parents’ basement, a passion that then evolved into launching his own DJ business. This early hustle led to his joining Wesley Work—a premier entertainment company in the Lehigh Valley, PA—where the team took a chance on him, providing pivotal support that helped shape his future in the industry. Kushy’s roots highlight that his evolution has always been driven by a consistent drive and commitment.

Moreover, his distinctive background as an active-duty Navy Meteorology & Oceanography Officer, a field with fewer than 400 officers worldwide, sets Kushy apart from his peers and influences his disciplined approach. A U.S. Naval Academy graduate and the first male captain of the Academy’s co-ed gymnastics team, Kushy leverages leadership and technical rigor from military and athletics to manage his music career.

“Reliability and consistency are crucial. Labels and partners know my deliverables—assets, visuals, and promotion plans—are built in advance and on time. It's a process that reduces execution risk and supports organic brand growth,” he explained.

Kushy’s rapid ascent is a case study in innovation for independent musicians, using project management tools and data-driven release strategies to accelerate audience growth without relying on virality. “You don't have to rely on viral hype; disciplined execution can stand out in a crowded market,” Kushy added.​

For Kushy, music is both an entrepreneurial pursuit and a genuine source of enjoyment. He emphasizes that he wishes to provide audiences with the best possible experience, whether they stream his music on Spotify or attend his live performances. At the end, Kushy wants readers to remember that music should ultimately be about fun and connection, rather than being taken too seriously.

Reflecting on his impressive and well-deserved achievements, Kushy noted, “The Top 20 chart entry is a beginning. My priority is to keep delivering with discipline, clarity, and creativity so that audience engagement translates into long-term partnerships and sustainable touring. This journey is about building something real and lasting.”

About Jason Kushy

Jason Kushy is a Monterey-based electronic musician, producer, and DJ. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, a Navy Officer, and a former Division I gymnast, he brings a structured and innovative approach to the independent music scene. Kushy’s 2025 EP Keep It Moving reached #18 on Beatport’s Top Tech House Releases, establishing his brand for reliability and creative growth.​

