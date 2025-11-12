Shareholders who lost money in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers of securities of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) (“RCI”) between December 15, 2021 and September 16, 2025, both dates inclusive (the Class Period), of the important November 20, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline.

RCI owns and operates strip clubs around the United States.

Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) defendants engaged in tax fraud; (2) defendants committed bribery to cover up the fact that they committed tax fraud; and (3) as a result, defendants understated the legal risk facing the Company.

On September 16, 2025, Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General, posted an announcement entitled “Attorney General James Indicts Strip Club Company Executives for Multimillion Dollar Tax Fraud Scheme and Bribery of State Tax Auditor.”

On this news, the price of RCI stock fell $5.53 per share, or 16%, to close at $28.79 on September 16, 2025. The next day, it fell a further $2.99, or 10.38%, to close at $25.80 per share on September 17, 2025.

