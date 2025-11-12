DrSkin Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Gilbert, AZ Announces Launch of miraDry®, a Breakthrough Treatment for Excessive Underarm Sweat and Odor

Gilbert, AZ, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa is pleased to announce the launch of miraDry®, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment now available at its state-of-the-art facility in Gilbert, Arizona. miraDry® offers a safe, clinically proven, and long-lasting solution for individuals who suffer from primary axillary hyperhidrosis—a condition characterized by excessive underarm sweat and odor that can severely impact quality of life.

miraDry® works by delivering targeted microwave energy to the sweat and odor glands located in the axillary (underarm) area. Once treated, these glands are thermally destroyed and do not regenerate, resulting in a permanent reduction in sweat and odor. Clinical studies show an average reduction in sweat of 82%, with many patients reporting life-changing improvements in their daily comfort and self-confidence. In addition to sweat and odor reduction, many patients also experience a noticeable decrease in underarm hair.

Each miraDry® session typically takes less than an hour and requires little to no downtime. Most patients experience immediate results, with optimal outcomes seen after just one to two treatments. The procedure is performed under local anesthesia and is well-tolerated, with side effects such as mild swelling or tenderness generally resolving within a few days.

“At DrSkin, we are deeply committed to offering scientifically validated, patient-centered care,” said Dr. Naomi Placella, NMD, at DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa. “The integration of miraDry® into our suite of advanced therapies reflects our ongoing mission to improve not only our patients’ aesthetic goals, but also their functional wellbeing and self-esteem.”

miraDry® offers permanence and a compelling alternative to traditional treatments such as over the counter or prescription antiperspirants, Botox injections, or surgical interventions, which may be temporary, invasive, or accompanied by systemic risks. By addressing the root cause of excessive sweating at the glandular level, miraDry® provides a sustainable, non-surgical solution to a chronic condition that affects over 130,000 Arizonians and approximately 10 million Americans nationwide annually.

About DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa

Located in Gilbert, Arizona, DrSkin Plastic Surgery, Regenerative & Medical Spa is a premier destination for comprehensive aesthetic and wellness care. Led by board-certified plastic surgeons, naturopathic medical doctors, and award-winning clinicians, DrSkin offers over 200 advanced services that include plastic and reconstructive surgery, injectables, laser therapies, exosome treatments, PDO thread lifts, weight loss management, skin rejuvenation and anti-aging procedures, and cutting-edge hair restoration.

Recognized as one of Arizona’s leading aesthetic and surgical centers, DrSkin has earned praise for its commitment to clinical excellence, patient satisfaction, and innovation, most recently being named Top Med Spa in Gilbert, Reader Recommended for Plastic Surgery and Skin Care, and receiving numerous accolades for outstanding patient experience, satisfaction, and results.

DrSkin's integrative approach combines clinical expertise, evidence-based innovation, and an unwavering commitment to patient care, ensuring exceptional outcomes in both surgical and non-surgical modalities. With miraDry®, DrSkin adds yet another powerful tool to its growing repertoire, helping patients not only look their best—but live more confidently and comfortably.