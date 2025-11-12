Serving Those Who Served: Wolf Valley Homes Launches Veterans Homeownership Program Across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas

Dallas, TX, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Valley Homes, a leading Texas-based builder of tiny homes and small cabins, has announced the launch of its Veterans Homeownership Program – a new initiative designed to make owning a tiny home more accessible for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

The program focuses on helping veterans achieve affordable and sustainable housing through exclusive discounted pricing, $0 down opportunities, and specialized financing options. Through partnerships with trusted financing providers, qualified applicants can now access VA One-Time-Close loans, unsecured financing, and renovation loan options, available with credit scores starting as low as 580.

“Many of our nation’s heroes struggle to find housing options that fit both their needs and budgets,” said Waldon Fenster, a representative of Wolf Valley Homes. “Our Veterans Homeownership Program is our way of giving back – enabling veterans and their families to plant roots in homes they can truly call their own.”

Expanding Homeownership Opportunities Across the South

The program is a part of Wolf Valley Homes’ ongoing mission of empowering individuals through attainable, high-quality housing. Each home is built to state-approved standards, providing the functionality of a traditional residence within a smaller, more efficient footprint. Homes can be built on private land or placed within approved communities to deliver flexibility for those looking to settle near family or employment opportunities.

Program Highlights:

Exclusive Veterans Discounts on all Wolf Valley Homes models

VA One-Time-Close (OTC) Financing for permanent homes

$0 Down Payment Opportunities for eligible applicants

Personalized Guidance from a dedicated Tiny Home Buying Guide

Turnkey Options for primary residences, ADUs, or rental investments





Veterans and active-duty families who qualify can choose from a range of customizable floorplans, with build period taking around 11 months. By working closely with mortgage and financing partners, Wolf Valley Homes simplifies the process of qualifying for VA-backed or alternative loan programs, ensuring more veterans can transition from renting to owning their homes.



Looking Ahead

The Veterans Homeownership Program marks a meaningful step toward a future where every veteran can access affordable, high-quality housing. Wolf Valley Homes is committed to advancing that vision – creating pathways to ownership, stability, and independence for those who served.

To learn more about the program, please visit https://wolfvalleyhomes.com/veterans/.





