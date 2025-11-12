FormFactor, Inc. Selects Farmers Branch, Texas as Site for New Advanced Manufacturing Facility

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas and LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Farmers Branch, Texas and FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) today announced that FormFactor, a leading global supplier of test and measurement technologies for the semiconductor industry, has begun site work and equipment installation for its new Farmers Branch advanced manufacturing facility.

This announcement marks a major achievement for Farmers Branch and stands as one of the most important economic development successes in the City’s history.

“The immediate economic impact of this project is expected to be transformative, ultimately creating hundreds of new, highly skilled jobs for local residents,” said Farmers Branch City Council. “FormFactor’s selection of Farmers Branch for its next U.S. advanced manufacturing facility represents the most significant economic development in our city’s recent history.”

“The company’s decision to establish operations in Farmers Branch strengthens Texas’s place in the semiconductor ecosystem and fills a key gap in the domestic supply chain,” Ben Williamson, Farmers Branch City Manager, added.

“We are pleased to partner with the City of Farmers Branch as we take this important step to expand FormFactor’s manufacturing capacity,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc. “As the world’s leading supplier of advanced probe cards, which are used by global manufacturers of the logic and memory chips at the heart of AI revolution and data centers, we play a critical role in the global semiconductor industry. We are delighted to see the City’s support of both our and our industry’s growth.”

FormFactor’s technology is essential to manufacturing microchips, and the Company shipped billions of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) probes to date and has an installed base of over 10,000 probe systems globally. The Company has an aggressive qualification and ramp plan for the site, which includes over $140 million of capital investment in 2026, and is committed to becoming an active employer in Farmers Branch.

“This announcement validates Farmers Branch as a high-tech destination and secures the City’s place in the rapidly expanding semiconductor ecosystem. The influx of high-value employment will strengthen our economic base, boost ancillary businesses, and dramatically enhance our role in advanced semiconductor manufacturing,” said Farmers Branch Mayor Terry Lynne.

The Farmers Branch City Council added that by expanding into Farmers Branch, FormFactor is expected to play a pivotal role in Texas’ semiconductor supply chain. “The Farmers Branch project illustrates Texas’ vision for a collaborative business environment, where industry, government, and research partners work together to drive innovation and strengthen the nation’s technological resilience,” said Farmers Branch Mayor Terry Lynne.

Farmers Branch looks forward to officially welcoming FormFactor and celebrating a new era of technology leadership and economic prosperity.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

