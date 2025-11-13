Rubicon Organics Announces Appointment of Glen Ibbott as CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics”, “Rubicon”, or the “Company”), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis products, today announced the appointment of Glen Ibbott, a cannabis industry veteran and former Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB, Nasdaq: ACB) as its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

“Over the past six months, Glen has demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep industry expertise, and a strong alignment with our values. His strategic insight and financial acumen have already made a significant impact as we scale operations and strengthen our position as Canada’s leader in premium cannabis. We are thrilled to welcome Glen on board as a permanent member of our executive team and look forward to his continued contributions as we drive growth and innovation”, said Margaret Brodie, CEO.

Mr. Ibbott commented “I’m thrilled to continue my journey with Rubicon Organics as Chief Financial Officer. Over the past six months, I’ve seen firsthand the strength of our team, the power of our premium brands, and the incredible opportunities ahead as we scale and expand into new markets. Rubicon is uniquely positioned to lead the next chapter of growth in the high-quality, premium cannabis industry, and I’m excited to help unlock that potential and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Glen Ibbott is a seasoned financial executive with over 25 years of leadership experience in publicly-traded life sciences and cannabis companies. He is best known in the industry for his tenure as CFO at Aurora Cannabis from 2017 to 2024, where he played a pivotal role in the company’s rapid growth, international expansion, and delivery of recurring EBITDA and cash flow. Prior to Aurora, Mr. Ibbott held senior finance roles at several prominent healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, including QLT Inc., where he was instrumental in its $500 million merger with Aegerion Pharmaceuticals. He began his career at KPMG and holds the CPA designation in Canada, as well as MBAs from Cornell University and Queen’s University. His strategic acumen and deep industry knowledge make him a valuable asset in guiding companies through complex financial landscapes. Glen has been working as an interim CFO with Rubicon over the past six months.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company’s production base is anchored by its Pacifica facility (Delta, BC) and is now complemented by the acquisition and licensing of its Cascadia facility (Hope, BC), which will expand production capacity by over 40% and support future growth in both domestic and export markets. With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to rationalize and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s focus on premium quality, innovation, and operational execution has driven consistent revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

