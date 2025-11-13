Irving Investors Announces Launch of Alternative Income Fund for Accredited Investors

DENVER, CO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENVER, CO - November 12, 2025 - -

Irving Investors, a family office established in 2009, today announced the launch of the Irving Investors Alternative Income Fund, a diversified investment vehicle designed to deliver consistent quarterly income and capital appreciation for accredited investors. The fund will begin deploying capital in January 2026.

The Alternative Income Fund represents a strategic expansion of Irving Investors' investment capabilities, leveraging the firm's extensive experience across late-stage venture, credit investments, and the private markets. The fund targets annualized cash yields exceeding eight percent with net internal rates of return between 13 and 15 percent through investments in real estate, direct lending, bridge loans, oil and gas, and other income-producing opportunities.

"We're creating access to traditionally hard-to-source private investments in a structure built for transparency, flexibility, and cash flow," said Chris Chism, Portfolio Manager and Head of Alternatives at Irving Investors. "This fund embodies our commitment to aligning investor interests through low fees, simplified tax reporting, and a focus on durable, collateral-backed income."

The fund employs an annual vintage structure, with each year's portfolio operating as a self-contained investment vehicle. This approach provides investors flexibility to evaluate commitments annually while creating a laddered investment program that enhances diversification and return stability over time. The first vintage will deploy capital throughout 2026, with subsequent vintages launching annually.

Key features of the Alternative Income Fund include quarterly distributions beginning after the first year, simplified single K-1 tax reporting, transparent quarterly updates, and enhanced negotiating leverage through pooled capital. The fund focuses on collateral-backed private income streams with shorter duration exposure, typically capped at five years, to enhance liquidity and reduce correlation to public markets.

Irving Investors brings significant expertise to this initiative through its established investment strategies across multiple sectors. The firm's experience includes managing public equities portfolios, late-stage venture investments, credit-focused strategies, and crossover funds spanning both public and private markets. This broad market perspective enables the identification of inefficiencies in private credit, structured real estate, and niche income markets.

The fund's investment approach emphasizes rigorous due diligence and principal protection, with a focus on secured and asset-backed lending opportunities. Through established relationships with sponsors developed over more than 200 prior private investments, Irving Investors accesses off-market deal flow and negotiates improved fee structures for fund participants.

Irving Investors operates a sector-agnostic investment strategy focused on maximizing alpha across the capital structure. Since 2009, the firm has developed expertise across public equities, late-stage ventures, credit investments, private markets, and specialized crossover strategies in healthcare and technology sectors. The firm manages multiple investment strategies and advises 30+ private funds, led by experienced portfolio managers with backgrounds from leading financial institutions.

