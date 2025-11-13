VOOPOO is Ushering in a New Era of Vaping Technology with Awards from MUSE Design Awards and iGeekphone

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, VOOPOO swept top honors from the prestigious MUSE Design Awards and leading technology media iGeekphone. This wave of accolades serves as a powerful prelude to VOOPOO's latest engineering marvels—products so refined, they don't just win awards, they command attention.









At the MUSE Design Awards, the VOOPOO VINCI E120 led the charge by securing the Platinum Winner title in the Digital & Electronic Devices category. It was joined by a suite of Gold Winners, including DRAG S3, DRAG X3, and the ARGUS G3, ARGUS G3 mini, ARGUS Matrix, and ARGUS Klyc. Further solidifying its innovative edge, VOOPOO also claimed Gold in the Tech Accessories and Smart Technologies categories with its PnP X Pod Tank DTL and the iCOSM CODE 2.0 platform, respectively. Simultaneously, iGeekphone’s 2025 rankings crowned numerous devices, including VOOPOO VINCI S, DRAG S3, VRIZZ 2, VMATE i3, ARGUS Klyc and VMATE PRO 2, as category leaders.

DRAG S3 & X3: Power and Intelligence Redefined

Celebrated as 2025’s “Top Big Battery Compact Pod Mod” and “Top Large Screen Pod Mod” respectively, the DRAG S3 and DRAG X3 deliver tailored excellence. The DRAG S3 and DRAG X3 share a premium aesthetic but are engineered for distinct vaping lifestyles. The compact DRAG S3, with its powerful 60W output and efficient 3000mAh built-in battery, is the ultimate choice for MTL users seeking convenience and endurance. Its counterpart, the DRAG X3, delivers a robust 80W output for immersive DTL experiences, powered by a versatile external 18650 or 21700 battery for extended, adaptable use. Both devices introduce a revolutionary capacitive touch activation sensor for instant safe unlocking. The DRAG S3 boasts a compact 0.96” display for portability, whereas the DRAG X3 features a expansive 1.66” touchscreen, all encased in a premium zinc alloy and leather design for superior ergonomics.

VRIZZ 2: Unmatched Flavor and Intelligent Control

Crowned the “Top Large Dual Mesh Cartridge Vape of 2025”, the VRIZZ 2 redefines flavor intensity. The VRIZZ 2 elevates vaping with its industry-leading dual mesh cartridge technology. The top mesh intensifies aroma, while the bottom mesh boosts sweetness and coolness. Paired with a massive 15mL cartridge capacity, it offers exceptional longevity. It also supports three smart modes (TURBO, NORM, ECO), allowing for one-button switching to optimize performance. With 4-level adjustable airflow, users enjoy complete customization over their vaping experience.

These awards and product launches are a testament to VOOPOO's unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and design, solidifying its position as a global leader in superior quality and an unparalleled vaping experience.

Warning: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine, which is a highly addictive substance.

