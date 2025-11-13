Synopsys Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Synopsys, Inc. - SNPS

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 30, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: SNPS), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between December 4, 2024 and September 9, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Synopsys investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-snps-2 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Synopsys and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 9, 2025, post-market, the Company announced its 3Q2025 financial results, disclosing quarterly revenue of $1.740 billion, missing its prior guidance of between $1.755 billion and $1.785 billion, and reported net income of $242.5 million, a 43% year-over-year decline from $425.9 million reported for 3Q 024. Further, the Company reported that its Design IP segment accounted for approximately 25% of revenue and came in at $426.6 million, a 7.7% decline year-over-year, and also provided guidance inferring that Design IP revenues will decline by at least 5% on a full-year basis in fiscal 2025.

On this news, the price of Synopsys’ shares fell $216.59, or 35.8%, to close at $387.78 per share on September 10, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Kim v. Synopsis, Inc., et al., Case No. 25-cv-09410.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.