SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the real goal of smoke control? According to a HelloNation article , it is not just about blowing smoke out of a building but about managing how smoke behaves so people can escape and firefighters can work safely. The feature presents clear guidance from Matthew Foley, PE, of Existing Building in San Diego, who explains that smoke control depends on a careful balance of air movement, containment, and pressure that protects life when it matters most.

The article makes it clear that California’s modern approach focuses on smoke zones and pressure differentials. When pressure is set correctly between spaces, smoke is kept away from exit stairs, corridors, and elevator shafts. If the balance is even slightly off, smoke can enter the very paths people need to evacuate, which puts both occupants and responders at greater risk.

Foley outlines how systems blend passive and active methods. Passive smoke control uses fire-rated barriers, dampers, and tight construction to slow smoke without machinery. Active smoke control adds fans, dampers, and control logic that respond to fire alarm signals. The HelloNation piece notes that both methods must work together in complex buildings like high-rises and hospitals, where reliable coordination is essential to life safety.

San Diego’s enforcement community often highlights the strength of passive solutions. Passive systems need less maintenance, are more resilient during power loss, and can make long-term compliance easier. The article also points out that these benefits only come with careful planning. Architects and engineers must align wall assemblies, doors, dampers, and mechanical layouts so that smoke control features do not conflict with ventilation or sprinklers.

Early coordination is a central theme in Foley’s advice. He recommends starting smoke control planning during schematic design or early mechanical planning. When teams collaborate from the start, they can avoid errors that weaken an entire smoke zone. The article says Building Information Modeling helps teams see how smoke could travel, but those tools only help when every discipline shares accurate and consistent data.

The feature explains that the system’s true purpose is time. Smoke control buys time for safe evacuation and time for firefighters to reach the fire. When teams treat smoke control as a checklist, the goal is lost. The article cautions that meeting a pressure reading or airflow number is not enough if the design does not keep stairs clear and visibility stable during an actual fire event.

To ground design choices, California’s Building Code references national standards, including NFPA 92. The article explains that these standards guide design, verification, and ongoing testing. Acceptance testing proves the system at installation, but maintenance and inspections keep it performing for years. Even small building changes, such as new doors or a revised ceiling, can alter air paths and pressure balance, which is why re-testing is important after renovations.

The HelloNation article also details the need for precise integration between the fire alarm system and smoke control components. Fans, dampers, and automatic doors must sequence correctly so smoke does not move into protected routes. If signals are late or misread, smoke can spread in unexpected ways. The piece stresses that commissioning and re-testing are critical steps, especially when a building changes use or undergoes a system upgrade.

San Diego’s agencies encourage early, collaborative reviews. The article credits this approach with resolving conflicts before construction documents are set. When reviewers and design teams work together early, buildings are more likely to meet code and achieve the life safety intent behind smoke control measures. This cooperation reduces redesigns and helps ensure systems function when a real emergency occurs.

Throughout the piece, Foley returns to clear, practical guidance that building owners can act on. He recommends aligning passive and active strategies, verifying pressure relationships in real conditions, and documenting the smoke control logic so operations teams can maintain it. He also emphasizes training and communication so staff understand how fans, doors, and dampers should respond during an alarm.

The article revisits the core question twice to keep the focus on outcomes. It states that “What is the real goal of smoke control?” should guide every step of design, from early modeling to final commissioning. It adds that teams should ask again during renovations, “What is the real goal of smoke control?” to confirm that changes do not undermine pressure zones or block protected egress routes. Using this question as a checkpoint helps ensure that the system supports real-world evacuation and fire service access.

In closing, the HelloNation feature frames smoke control as an integrated life safety strategy rather than a single piece of equipment. Every barrier, damper, fan, and control panel works toward one result, which is keeping escape routes clear and giving firefighters the conditions they need. With early coordination, careful integration, and ongoing testing, smoke control can remain reliable and effective across the life of a building.

